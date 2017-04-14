Nanostructures for Oral Medicine
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Bacterial polyester nanoparticles for drug delivery
Sung Chul Yoon
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Amphiphlic Block Copolymers
- 3. Polymeric Nanoparticles in Drug-Delivery Applications
- 4. Biodegradable Bacterial Polyesters Poly(R)-Hydroxyalkanoic Acids
- 5. Targeting Drug Delivery using Ligand-Conjugated PHA Nanoparticles (Active Targeting)
- 6. Chemical Modification of PHA Polymers for Drug Delivery (Passive Targeting)
- 7. Synthesis of Surface Modified PHB-mPEG Diblock Copolymer
- 8. Self-Assembly of Diblock Copolymer Into Nanoparticles
- 9. Characterization of PHA–mPEG Nanoparticles
- 10. Drawbacks and Challenges
- 11. Conclusions and Future Perspectives
Chapter 2: A novel approach to the oral delivery of bionanostructures for systemic disease
Sung Chul Yoon
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. NanoStructures for Oral Drug Delivery
- 3. The Gastrointestinal Mucus Barriers
- 4. Strategies for Effective Oral Delivery of Drugs
- 5. Challenges in the Oral Delivery Route
- 6. Characteristics of the Transporter Used in Oral Delivery Nanostructures
- 7. Therapeutic Applications of Oral Delivery Nanostructures
- 8. Synthesis of Nanoparticles
- 9. Characterization of Nanoparticles
- 10. Conclusions
Chapter 3: Biodegradable polymeric nanostructures: design and advances in oral drug delivery for neurodegenerative disorders
Andreza Maria Ribeiro
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Biodegradable Polymeric Materials
- 3. Nanocarriers Technology and Recent Modifications to Improve Their Specificity
- 4. Advances in Polymeric Nanocarriers as Vehicles for Oral-Delivery Systems
- 5. New Approaches and Clinical Applications in Neurodegenerative Disorders
- 6. Future Perspectives
Chapter 4: Nanostructured systems for transbuccal drug delivery
Eneida de Paula
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Oral Mucosa
- 3. Buccal Mucosa Chemical Permeation Enhancers: Chemical Structure, Mechanisms, and Biopharmaceutical Applications
- 4. Nanoparticles and Nanostructures for Transbuccal Drug Delivery
- 5. Limitations
- 6. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter 5: Trends in orally viral vector gene delivery and therapy
Ruian Xu
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Nanoparticles and Microparticles Applications in Oral Delivery of Drug Molecules and Therapeutic Genes
- 3. The Crucial Intake Site of the Absorption of Nanoparticles and Microparticles in the Gastrointestinal Tract
- 4. The Characteristics of Particles and the Effect of Intake In Vivo
- 5. Protein Transduction and the Absorption of Nanoparticles
- 6. Ways to Promote the Absorption of Particles
- 7. The Feasibility of Oral Gene Delivery
- 8. The Oral Gene Delivery Vector System
- 9. The Uptake of Oral Viral Vector
- 10. The Selection of Viral Vectors Suitable for Oral Delivery
- 11. The Digestion Circumstance of Oral Gene Delivery
- 12. The Transmission, Distribution, and Transgenic Product Pharmacokinetics of Oral Viral Vectors
- 13. Potential, Problems, and Prospects
- 14. Conclusions
Chapter 6: Nanostructures for oral delivery of therapeutic nucleic acids
Virginie Escriou
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Oral Delivery of Therapeutic Nucleic Acids
- 3. Oral Delivery Systems for Nucleic Acid Administration (Table 6.2)
- 4. Conclusions
Chapter 7: Challenges in oral drug delivery: a nano-based strategy to overcome
Pragasam Viswanathan
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Biopharmaceutical Classification of Drugs
- 3. Measurement of Parameters Determining Bioavailability
- 4. Transport Mechanism in GIT
- 5. Gastrointestinal Luminal Milieu and Drug Absorption
- 6. Improving Drug Bioavailability
- 7. Pharmaceutics Approach Enabling Physical Modification of Drugs
- 8. Improving Stability of Oral Drugs
- 9. Nanostructures in Oral Drug Delivery
- 10. Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Conflict of Interest
Chapter 8: Oral pellets loaded with nanoemulsions
Thierry F. Vandamme
- Abstract
- 1. Pellets
- 2. Nanoemulsions
- 3. Biopharmaceutical Classification System (BSC) and Applications of Pellet to Improve Dissolution Rate of Drugs in BCS Class II
- 4. Case Study
- 5. Conclusions
Chapter 9: Oral drug delivery potential of dendrimers
Dr. Umesh Gupta
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Oral Route and its Implication
- 3. Nanocarriers in Oral Delivery
- 4. Dendrimers in Oral Drug Delivery
- 5. Synthetic Approaches of Dendrimer
- 6. Unique Properties of Dendrimers
- 7. Host Guest Interactions of Dendrimers and Bioactives
- 8. Drugs Delivered Through Oral Route Using Dendrimers as a Nanocarrier
- 9. Conclusions and Future Prospects
- 10. Abbreviations
Chapter 10: Nanovaccines for oral delivery-formulation strategies and challenges
Sandeep Prakash Patankar
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Oral Vaccine Delivery
- 3. Intestinal Immune Response
- 4. Challenges in Oral Vaccine Delivery
- 5. Nanocarrier Based Oral Vaccine Delivery
- 6. Nanocarrier Formulation Strategies
- 7. Regulatory Aspects of Oral Nanovaccines
- 8. Future Prospects
Chapter 11: Nanosystems for oral delivery of immunomodulators
Vandana Bharat Patravale
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Oral Route for Immunomodulators
- 3. Need of Nanosystems for Immunomodulators
- 4. Oral Nanosystems for Immunomodulators
- 5. Methods for Characterization of Nanosystems
- 6. Fate of Immunomodulators After Oral Delivery
- 7. Future Prospects
- 8. Conclusions
- Abbreviations
Chapter 12: Tannic acid modification of metal nanoparticles: possibility for new antiviral applications
Malgorzata Krzyzowska
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Syntheses and Characterization of Metallic Nanoparticles Colloids (AuNPs, AgNPs, Ag/CuNPs) with Tannic Acid
- 3. Toxicity and Antiviral Properties of Tannic Acid Modifies Metallic Nanoparticles Colloids (AuNPs, AgNPs, Ag/CuNPs)
- 4. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter 13: Polyelectrolyte-drug ionic complexes as nanostructured drug carriers to design solid and liquid oral delivery systems
María Eugenia Olivera
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Pharmaceutical Polyelectrolytes
- 3. Polyelectrolyte-Drug Complexes in Aqueous Dispersion
- 4. Polyelectrolyte-Drug Complexes in the Solid State
- 5. Conclusions
- Abbreviations
Chapter 14: Polysaccharide based nano/microformulation: an effective and versatile oral drug delivery system
Yong-kyu Lee
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Chitosan
- 3. Hyaluronic Acid
- 4. Chondroitin Sulfate
- 5. Heparin
- 6. Cyclodextrins
- 7. Other Polysaccharides
- 8. Polysaccharide Blends (PSB) in Oral Drug Delivery
- 9. Conclusion and Future Prospects
Chapter 15: Recent advancements in oral delivery of insulin: from challenges to solutions
A.K Bajpai
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Diabetes Mellitus
- 3. Diagnosis Test for Diabetes
- 4. Insulin Therapy
- 5. Plants Used in the Treatment of Diabetes
- 6. Diabetes in World Scenario
- 7. Insulin
- 8. Action of Insulin
- 9. Oral Delivery of Insulin
- 10. Problems in Oral Delivery
- 11. Strategies to Improve Oral Delivery of Insulin
- 12. Recent Breakthroughs in Oral Insulin Delivery
- 13. Commercialization
- 14. Recent Challenges and Future Prospects
Chapter 16: Nanotechnology for oral delivery of anticancer drugs: an insight potential
Nagendra Singh Chauhan
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Remarkable Addressing Issues Concerns for Challenging of Oral Chemotherapy
- 3. Specific Consideration of Anticancer Drugs Appropriate for Oral Delivery
- 4. Nanocarrier System for Oral Delivery of Cancer Therapeutics
- 5. Concluding Remarks
Chapter 17: Nanomaterials: promising structures for the management of oral cancer
Aylin Türel Ermertcan
- Abstract
- 1. Oral Cancer
- 2. Nanoparticles in Cancer Treatment and Diagnosis
- 3. Nanomaterials in Early Diagnosis of Oral Cancer
- 4. Nanotherapeutics in Oral Cancer
- 5. Nanomaterials in Tumor Imaging of Oral Cancer
- 6. Conclusions
Chapter 18: Therapeutic potential of solubilized nanolignin against oral diseases
Hiroshi Sakagami
- Abstract
- 1. Studies of Nanostructure of Lignin
- 2. Biological Activity
- 3. Efficient Utilization of Plant Resources by Alkaline Extraction
- 4. Utilization of Lignin and Its Components
- 5. Clinical Application
- 6. Future Direction
- Acknowledgments
Chapter 19: Novel lipid nanostructures for delivery of natural agents with antioxidant, antiinflammatory and antistroke potential: perspectives and outcomes
Anil Kumar Dwivedi
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Stroke
- 3. Oxidative Stress Inflammation, Antioxidants, and Their Mechanism of Action
- 4. Bioactives with Potential Antioxidant, Antiinflammatory, and Antistroke Effects
- 5. Limitations of Bioactives to Elicit the Desired Therapeutic Response
- 6. Novel Lipid Nanostructures
- 7. Conclusions: Way Ahead with LNs
- Acknowledgement
Chapter 20: Chitosan-based nanoparticulate systems for oral drug delivery
Sougata Jana
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Novel Technologies for Chitosan-Based Nanoparticles
- 3. Oral Chitosan Nanosystems: Key Findings
- 4. Conclusions
Chapter 21: Phytonanoconjugates in oral medicine
Vijaya Padma. V
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Mechanism of Polyphenol Protection
- 3. Nanostructures in Oral Delivery
- 4. Mechanism of Absorption of Phytonanoconjugates in Epithelial Cells Via Endocytotic Cellular Uptake
- 5. Biofate and Pharmacokinetics of the Nanocarriers in the GI Tract After Oral Administration
- 6. Phytonanoparticles in Oral Medicine
- 7. Other Phytonanoconjugates
- 8. Remarks and Future Perceptions
Chapter 22: Design and development of pharmaceutical microprocesses in the production of nanomedicine
Norma Angélica Noguez
- Abstract
- 1. Microfluidics: Origins, Present, and Future
- 2. Lyotropic Liquid Crystals as Drug Delivery Systems
- 3. Lipid-Carrying Systems
- 4. Microspheres
- 5. Polymerosomes
- 6. Conclusions
Chapter 23: Mesoporous materials and technologies for development of oral medicine
Shou-Cang Shen
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Development of Mesoporous Materials as Potential Drug Carriers
- 3. Drug-Loading Techniques
- 4. Characterization and Stabilities Studies of Poorly Soluble Oral Drug Formulation
- 5. Application of Functional Mesoporous Materials in Smart Oral Dosage Form
- 6. Summary and Outlook
Chapter 24: Nanodentistry: novel approaches
Prakash Singh Bisen
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Types and Properties of Nanostructures Used in Dentistry
- 3. Nanotechnology in Dentistry
- 4. Preventive Nanodentistry
- 5. Challenges Faced by Nanodentistry
- 6. Conclusions
Chapter 25: The role of nanomedicine, nanotechnology, and nanostructures on oral bone healing, modeling, and remodeling
Mohamadreza Baghaban Eslaminejad
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Nanomedicine
- 3. TERM and Nanomedicine
- 4. Fabrication Methods for Nanomaterials and Nanostructures
- 5. Application of Nanotechnology in Dentistry
- 6. Application of Nanomedicine in Oral Bone Regeneration
- 7. Nanotechnology and Cell Therapy in Oral Bone Regeneration
- 8. Current Challenges and Future Directions
Chapter 26: Therapeutic applications of nanotechnology in dentistry
Muhammad Sohail Zafar
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Origin of Nanotechnology Concept and History
- 3. Nature and Timeline of Nanomaterials
- 4. Synthesis, Characteristics, and Classifications of Nanomaterials
- 5. Nanobiomaterials in Dentistry
- 6. Conclusive Remarks
Chapter 27: Oral nanomedicine and the emergent process of clinical translation
Elaine Del-Bel
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Understanding Clinical Trials
- 3. Overview of Oral Nanomedicine and Clinical Trials
- 4. Analyzing Selected Trials
- 5. Final Considerations
- 6. Appendix
Chapter 28: Carbon-based nanostructures for electrochemical analysis of oral medicines
Sibel A. Özkan
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Oral Drugs
- 3. Voltammetric Methods for Electrochemical Analysis of Oral Medicines Using Carbon-Based Nanostructures
- 4. Carbon-Based Nanostructures in Electrochemical Analysis of Oral Medicines
- 5. Conclusions
- Abbreviations
Chapter 29: Scientometric overview regarding oral cancer nanomedicine
Ozcan Konur
- Abstract
- 1. Overview
- 2. The Citation Classics in Oral Cancer Nanomedicine
- 3. Conclusions
Description
Nanostructures for Oral Medicine presents an up-to-date examination of the applications and effects of nanostructured materials in oral medicine, with each chapter addressing recent developments, specific applications, and uses of nanostructures in the oral administration of therapeutic agents in dentistry.
The book also includes coverage of the biocompatibility of nanobiomaterials and their remarkable potential in improving human health and in reducing environmental pollution. Emerging advances, such as Dr. Franklin Tay's concept of a new nanotechnology process of growing extremely small, mineral-rich crystals and guiding them into the demineralized gaps between collagen fibers to prevent the aging and degradation of resin-dentin bonding is also discussed.
This work will be of great value to those who work in oral medicine, providing them with a resource to gain a greater understanding of how nanotechnology can help them create more efficient, cost-effective products. In addition, it will be of great interest to those who work in materials science who wish to gain a greater appreciation of how nanostructured materials are applied in this field.
Key Features
- Outlines the major uses of nanostructured materials for oral medicine, including the properties of each material discussed and how it should best be applied
- Explores how nanostructured materials enable the creation of more effective drug delivery systems in oral medicine
- Discusses how novel uses of nanostructured materials may be applied in oral medicine to create more effective devices
Readership
Biomaterials scientists, materials scientists, biomedical engineers, medicinal chemists and postgraduate students specializing in the areas of nanomedicine, bionanomaterials and nanotechnology applications in healthcare
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1034
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 14th April 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323477215
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323477208
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Ecaterina Andronescu Editor
Ecaterina Andronescu is Professor at UPB, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Material Science, Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, University Politehnica, Romania. He has been the coordinator for more than 80 research projects with national and international funding and author of more than 330 papers (more than 150 in lSI-ranked journals). Her specific fields of interest are biomaterials, nanomaterials and nanotechnologies; anti-microbial anti-biofilm, and drug delivery systems. Prof. Andronescu has received several honorary titles, including Doctor Honoris Causa – from several universities. She is a member of the Register of Assessors of ARACIS, Commission for Chemistry and Materials Science Founder and President of the Romanian Society of Materials; Founder of the Romanian Society of Biomaterials; Founder and member of the Romanian Society of Ceramics; Founder of the Romanian Society of Chemistry; and Member of the European Society of Ceramics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor at UPB, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Material Science, Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, University Politehnica, Romania
Alexandru Grumezescu Editor
Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania