Nanostructures for Antimicrobial Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323461528, 9780323461511

Nanostructures for Antimicrobial Therapy

1st Edition

Editors: Anton Ficai Alexandru Grumezescu
eBook ISBN: 9780323461511
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323461528
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st May 2017
Page Count: 722
Table of Contents

1. Antimicrobials: Meeting challenges of antibiotic resistance and drug delivery

　　Sanjukta Patra

2. Nano-antimicrobials: Activity, benefits and weaknesses

　　Josef Jampilek

3. Sensitive And Selective Assay Of Antimicrobials On Nanostructured Materials By Electrochemical Techniques

　　Sibel A. Özkan

4. Antimicrobial Polymeric Nanostructures

　　Juan Rodriguez-Hernandez

5. Thin　degradable　coatings　for optimization of osteointegration　associated with simultaneous infection prophylaxis

　　Anke Bernstein

6. Nanostructure and Nanomedicine of Anti-microbial Agents for Neuroinfectious of Neurodegenerative Diseases: Current and Future Perspectives

　　Arunachalam Muthuraman

7. Nanocarriers and Their Potential Application as Antimicrobial Drug Delivery

　　Asuman BOZKIR

8. Delivery of Antimicrobials by Chitosan Composed Therapeutic Nanostructures

　　Souto Eliana

9. Antimicrobial thin coatings prepared by laser processing

　　Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu

10. Antimicrobial Photo Dynamic Therapy With Nanoparticle Vs Conventional Photosensitizer In Oral Diseases

　　Reza Fekrazad

11. The Applications of 19F Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy and Imaging for the Study of Nanostructures used in Antimicrobial Therapy

　　Dorota Bartusik

12. Esential oils and nanoparticles: new strategy to prevent microbial biofilms

　　Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu

13. Nanocarriers Assisted Antimicrobial Therapy Against Intracellular Pathogens

　　Neelesh K. Mehra

14. Implications, Mechanisms and Applications of Nanomaterials with Antimicrobial Properties

　　Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu

15. Outer Membrane Vesicles Of Gram-Negative Bacteria: Nanoware For Combat Against Microbes And Macrobes

　　Rakesh Chander YashRoy

16. Organic nanocarriers for the delivery of anti-infective agents

　　Jan Sobczyński

17. Nanocarriers for plant-derived natural compounds

　　Oguz Bayraktar

18. Fullerene derivatives in photodynamic inactivation of microorganisms

　　Edgardo N. Durantini

19. Silver iodide (AgI) nanoparticles as an anti-biofilm agent. A case study on gram-negative biofilm forming bacteria

　　Marikani Kannan

20. Nanoformulations for the Therapy of Pulmonary Infections

　　Vandana Bharat Patravale

21. Nanocarriers for photosensitizers for use in the antimicrobial photodynamic therapy

　　Jan Sobczyński

22. Zinc oxide nanostructures: new trend in antimicrobial therapy

　　Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu

23. Copper based Nanoparticles as Antimicrobials

　　C. Dendrinou-Samara

24. Antimicrobial Applications of Superparamagnetic Iron Oxide Nanoparticles: Perspectives and Challenges

　　Amedea Barozzi Seabra

25. Silica nanoparticles as a basis for efficacy of antimicrobial drug

　　Alexander Lykov

26. Silver nanoparticles as antimicrobial agents: past, present, and future

　　Luciano Paulino Silva

27. Encapsulation of lethal, functional and therapeutic medicinal nanoparticles and quantum dots for the improved diagnosis and treatment of infection

　　Dipak K. Sarker

28. Advanced Nanocomposites with Noble Metal Antimicrobial Nanoparticles: how to design a balance among antimicrobial activity, bioactivity and safe delivery to the place of infection

　　Marija Vukomanović

29. Clinical development in antimicrobial nanomedicine: towards novel solutions

　　Elaine Del-Bel

30. The citation classics in antimicrobial nanostructures

　　Ozcan Konur

Description

Nanostructures for Antimicrobial Therapy discusses the pros and cons of the use of nanostructured materials in the prevention and eradication of infections, highlighting the efficient microbicidal effect of nanoparticles against antibiotic-resistant pathogens and biofilms.

Conventional antibiotics are becoming ineffective towards microorganisms due to their widespread and often inappropriate use. As a result, the development of antibiotic resistance in microorganisms is increasingly being reported. New approaches are needed to confront the rising issues related to infectious diseases. The merging of biomaterials, such as chitosan, carrageenan, gelatin, poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid) with nanotechnology provides a promising platform for antimicrobial therapy as it provides a controlled way to target cells and induce the desired response without the adverse effects common to many traditional treatments.

Nanoparticles represent one of the most promising therapeutic treatments to the problem caused by infectious micro-organisms resistant to traditional therapies. This volume discusses this promise in detail, and also discusses what challenges the greater use of nanoparticles might pose to medical professionals. The unique physiochemical properties of nanoparticles, combined with their growth inhibitory capacity against microbes has led to the upsurge in the research on nanoparticles as antimicrobials. The importance of bactericidal nanobiomaterials study will likely increase as development of resistant strains of bacteria against most potent antibiotics continues.

Key Features

  • Shows how nanoantibiotics can be used to more effectively treat disease
  • Discusses the advantages and issues of a variety of different nanoantibiotics, enabling medics to select which best meets their needs
  • Provides a cogent summary of recent developments in this field, allowing readers to quickly familiarize themselves with this topic area

Readership

Biomaterials scientists, materials scientists, biomedical engineers, medicinal chemists and postgraduate students specializing in the areas of nanomedicine, bionanomaterials and nanotechnology applications in healthcare

Details

No. of pages:
722
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323461511
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323461528

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Anton Ficai Editor

Anton Ficai is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. His research activity is mainly focused on biomaterials for bone healing and treatment. He has been involved in various projects dealing with bone cancer treatment and pain management (especially associated with bone cancer). His patent application related to bone cancer treatment was recently awarded with the Gold Medal by “BRUSSELS INNOVA - The World Exhibition on Inventions, Research and New Technologies”. Anton Ficai is also active in the field of synthesis and characterization of drug delivery systems, synthesis and characterization of nanomaterials, biomaterials or antimicrobial materials, etc. Dr Ficai serves on he Editorial Board of three journals, and has also been the guest editor of Current Pharmaceutical Design.

He has been awarded over 20 prizes for his academic and research activity, and was invited as Visiting Professor of University of Beira Interior. He has given oral presentations at more than 10 international conferences and published over 100 papers and 12 books and book chapters.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania

Alexandru Grumezescu Editor

Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania

