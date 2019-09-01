Nanostructured Thin Films - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081025727

Nanostructured Thin Films, Volume 14

1st Edition

Fundamentals and Applications

Editors: Maria Benelmekki Andreas Erbe
Paperback ISBN: 9780081025727
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 334
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
279.94
237.95
200.00
170.00
175.00
148.75
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Nanostructured Thin Films
2. PVDF nanostructured thin films
3. Flexible fluoropolymer based magneto-electric membranes
4. Colloidal nanoscroll for biomedical applications
5. Nanostructured Magnetite Thin Films: an avenue for Spintronics
6. Post-polymerization surface segregation in thin PECVD siloxane films leading to a self-regenerative effect
7. Scanning thermal microscopy
8. Morphology of nanostructured thin films and its relation to electronic, chemical and other properties
9. Coatings with hydrophobic and anti-icing properties
10. Optical properties of hybrid thin films for solar cell applications
11. Biomedical applications of ultrathin atomic layer deposited metal oxide films on polymeric materials

Description

Nanostructured Thin Films: Fundamentals and Applications presents an overview of the synthesis and characterization of thin films and their nanocomposites. Both vapor phase and liquid phase approaches are discussed, along with the methods that are sufficiently attractive for large-scale production. Examples of applications in clean energy, sensors, biomedicine, anticorrosion and surface modification are also included. As the applications of thin films in nanomedicine, cell phones, solar cell-powered devices, and in the protection of structural materials continues to grow, this book presents an important research reference for anyone seeking an informed overview on their structure and applications.

Key Features

  • Shows how thin films are being used to create more efficient devices in the fields of medicine and energy harvesting
  • Discusses how to alter the design of nanostructured thin films by vapor phase and liquid phase methods
  • Explores how modifying the structure of thin films for specific applications enhances their performance

Readership

Researchers in academia, government and industry working in the fields of materials science, engineering and physics

Details

No. of pages:
334
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780081025727

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Maria Benelmekki Editor

Maria Benelmekki is Associate Professor at the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), Norway. Her research interests include advanced synthesis and characterization of hybrid nanostructures, unctionalization and conjugation of the nanostructures, surface and interface properties, and nanosafety and nanosustainability.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Officer, College Of Engineering, Swansea University, Swansea, United Kingdom; Associate Professor, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), Trondheim, Norway

Andreas Erbe Editor

Andreas Erbe is Professor at the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU). His research interests include mechanisms of materials degradation on the atomic and molecular scale, and how these affect macroscopic systems behaviour.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), Norway

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.