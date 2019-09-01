Nanostructured Thin Films, Volume 14
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Applications
Table of Contents
1. Nanostructured Thin Films
2. PVDF nanostructured thin films
3. Flexible fluoropolymer based magneto-electric membranes
4. Colloidal nanoscroll for biomedical applications
5. Nanostructured Magnetite Thin Films: an avenue for Spintronics
6. Post-polymerization surface segregation in thin PECVD siloxane films leading to a self-regenerative effect
7. Scanning thermal microscopy
8. Morphology of nanostructured thin films and its relation to electronic, chemical and other properties
9. Coatings with hydrophobic and anti-icing properties
10. Optical properties of hybrid thin films for solar cell applications
11. Biomedical applications of ultrathin atomic layer deposited metal oxide films on polymeric materials
Description
Nanostructured Thin Films: Fundamentals and Applications presents an overview of the synthesis and characterization of thin films and their nanocomposites. Both vapor phase and liquid phase approaches are discussed, along with the methods that are sufficiently attractive for large-scale production. Examples of applications in clean energy, sensors, biomedicine, anticorrosion and surface modification are also included. As the applications of thin films in nanomedicine, cell phones, solar cell-powered devices, and in the protection of structural materials continues to grow, this book presents an important research reference for anyone seeking an informed overview on their structure and applications.
Key Features
- Shows how thin films are being used to create more efficient devices in the fields of medicine and energy harvesting
- Discusses how to alter the design of nanostructured thin films by vapor phase and liquid phase methods
- Explores how modifying the structure of thin films for specific applications enhances their performance
Readership
Researchers in academia, government and industry working in the fields of materials science, engineering and physics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081025727
About the Editors
Maria Benelmekki Editor
Maria Benelmekki is Associate Professor at the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), Norway. Her research interests include advanced synthesis and characterization of hybrid nanostructures, unctionalization and conjugation of the nanostructures, surface and interface properties, and nanosafety and nanosustainability.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Officer, College Of Engineering, Swansea University, Swansea, United Kingdom; Associate Professor, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), Trondheim, Norway
Andreas Erbe Editor
Andreas Erbe is Professor at the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU). His research interests include mechanisms of materials degradation on the atomic and molecular scale, and how these affect macroscopic systems behaviour.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), Norway