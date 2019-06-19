Nanostructured Polymer Composites for Biomedical Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Biomedical Applications of Nanostructured Polymeric
2. Recent Advances in Nanostructured Polymer Composites for Biomedical Applications
3. Micromechanical Characterization of Poly(Lactic Acid)/Halloysite Bionanocomposite Membrane
4. Mechanical and Biodegradation Properties of Nanostructured Polymer Composites Under Degradation Behavior
5. Electrospun Matrices from Natural Polymers for Skin Regeneration
6. Nanostructure
7. Carbohydrate-Based Nanohydrogels for Drug-Delivery Applications
8. Recently Emerging Trends in Bone Replacement Polymer Nanocomposites
9. Nanostructured Polymer Composites for Bio-Applications
10. Nanostructured Biopolymers for Application as Drug-Delivery Vehicles
11. Applications of Nanostructured Polymer Composites for Gene Delivery
12. Nanostructured Polymer Biocomposites: Pharmaceutical Applications
13. Use of Nanostructured Polymer in the Delivery of Drugs for Cancer Therapy
14. Nanostructured Polymer Composites for Dental Fillings
15. Chitosan-Based Nanobiocomposites for Wound-Healing Applications
16. Biomedical Applications of Polymer/Layered Double Hydroxide Bionanocomposites
17. Nanotechnology in Cancer Treatment as a Trojan Horse: From the Bench to Preclinical Studies
18. Layered Double Hydroxide-Decorated Hydrogel for Biomedical Applications
19. Polymeric Composites for Joint Replacement
20. Processing and Biomedical Applications of Polymer/Organo-modified Clay Bionanocomposites
21. Antimicrobial Activities of Graphene
22. Graphene Oxide for Drug Delivery and Cancer Therapy
Description
Nanostructured Polymer Composites for Biomedical Applications addresses the challenges researchers face regarding the creation of nanostructured polymer composites that not only have superior performance and mechanical properties, but also have acceptable biological function. This book discusses current efforts to meet this challenge by discussing the multidisciplinary nature of nanostructured polymer composite biomaterials from various fields, including materials science, polymer science, biomedical engineering and biomedicine. This compilation of existing knowledge will lead to the generation of new terminology and definitions across individual disciplines. As such, this book will help researchers and engineers develop new products and devices for use in effective medical treatment.
Key Features
- Summarizes the most recent strategies to develop nanostructured polymer composite biomaterials for biomedicine
- Outlines the major preparation and characterization techniques for a range of polymer nanocomposites used in biomedicine
- Explores the design of new types of nanostructured polymer composites for applications in drug delivery, tissue engineering, gene therapy and bone replacement
Readership
Materials scientists, polymer scientists, biomedical engineers, biomedical researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 19th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128168929
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128167717
About the Editors
Sarat Kumar Swain Editor
Sarat Kumar Swain is Professor of Chemistry at Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, India. His research focuses include hybrid nanomaterials, reinforced polymer nanocomposites, advance materials such as graphene, nanoclay, CNT, CNF for improving of gas barrier, fire retardant, thermal, mechanical and chemical resistance, and properties of these materials. He has designed a variety of nanostructured materials for packaging usage, anti-corrosion performance, superconductor properties, sensor behaviors and biomedical applications
Affiliations and Expertise
Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, India
Mohammad Jawaid Editor
Mohammad Jawaid is currently working as a Fellow Researcher (Associate Professor), at the Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products (INTROP), Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia and has also been a Visiting Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, College of Engineering, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia since June 2013. He is also a Visiting Scholar at TEMAG Labs, Department of Textile Engineering, Istanbul Technical University, Turkey. Previously he worked as a Visiting Lecturer, at the Faculty of Chemical Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and also worked as an Expatriate Lecturer under the UNDP project with the Ministry of Education of Ethiopia at Adama University, Ethiopia. He received his Ph.D. from the Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia. He has more than 10 years of experience in teaching, research, and with industry. His research interests include Hybrid Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Advance Materials: Graphene/Nanoclay/Fire Retardant, Lignocellulosic Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Modification and Treatment of Lignocellulosic Fibres and Solid Wood, Nano Composites and Nanocellulose fibres, and Polymer blends. So far he has published 5 books, 12 book chapters, and more than 130 International journal papers and 4 Published review papers in the Top 25 hot articles on Science Direct during 2014-2015. He is also the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Malaysian Polymer Journal and Guest Editor for Current Organic Synthesis and Current Analytical Chemistry. He is the reviewer of several high impact ISI journals (44 Journals).
Affiliations and Expertise
Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia