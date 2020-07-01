Nanostructured, Functional and Flexible Materials for Energy Conversion and Storage Systems

Energy conversion and storage research is driven by a need to attain efficient and sustainable energy production to meet the current and future global energy requirements. Motivated by the recent developments in the field of nanoscience and nanotechnology, nanostructured functional materials serve as the most suitable candidate for energy production. Nanostructured functional materials consisting of metals, metal oxides, conducting polymers or carbon materials or their composite materials are considered to be promising candidates for the energy-relevant catalytic processes because of their high performance, easy fabrication, long term stability and low manufacturing cost. This work gathers and reviews developments within the field of nanostructured functional materials towards the energy conversion and storage. Contributions from leading research groups involved in interdisciplinary research in the fields of chemistry, physics and materials science and engineering are presented. Chapters dealing with the development of nanostructured materials for energy conversion processes including oxygen reduction, methanol oxidation, oxygen evolution, hydrogen evolution, formic acid oxidation, solar cells are discussed. The work concludes with a look at the application of nanostructured functional materials in the energy storage system such as supercapacitors and batteries.

With its distinguished international team of expert contributors, Nanostructured, Functional and Flexible Materials for the Development of Energy Conversion and Storage Systems will be an indispensable tool for anyone involved in the field of energy conversion and storage including materials engineers, scientists and academics.