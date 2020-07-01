Nanostructured, Functional and Flexible Materials for Energy Conversion and Storage Systems
1st Edition
Description
Energy conversion and storage research is driven by a need to attain efficient and sustainable energy production to meet the current and future global energy requirements. Motivated by the recent developments in the field of nanoscience and nanotechnology, nanostructured functional materials serve as the most suitable candidate for energy production. Nanostructured functional materials consisting of metals, metal oxides, conducting polymers or carbon materials or their composite materials are considered to be promising candidates for the energy-relevant catalytic processes because of their high performance, easy fabrication, long term stability and low manufacturing cost. This work gathers and reviews developments within the field of nanostructured functional materials towards the energy conversion and storage. Contributions from leading research groups involved in interdisciplinary research in the fields of chemistry, physics and materials science and engineering are presented. Chapters dealing with the development of nanostructured materials for energy conversion processes including oxygen reduction, methanol oxidation, oxygen evolution, hydrogen evolution, formic acid oxidation, solar cells are discussed. The work concludes with a look at the application of nanostructured functional materials in the energy storage system such as supercapacitors and batteries.
With its distinguished international team of expert contributors, Nanostructured, Functional and Flexible Materials for the Development of Energy Conversion and Storage Systems will be an indispensable tool for anyone involved in the field of energy conversion and storage including materials engineers, scientists and academics.
Key Features
- Covers the importance of energy conversion and storage systems and the application of nanostructured functional materials toward the energy-relevant catalytic processes
- Discusses the basic principles involved in the energy conversion and storage systems and the role of nanostructured functional materials in the current scenario of energy-related research and development
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers in academia and R & D, chemists
Table of Contents
1. Basic principles in energy conversion and storage
2. Nanostructured bifunctional electrocatalyst supported materials for unitized regenerative fuel cells
3. Nano Carbon: Low cost material for perovskite solar cells
4. Development in colloidal synthesis of ternary and quaternary tin combined copper chalcogenide nanomaterials for dye-sensitized solar cells
5. Polymeric nanomaterials in fuel cell applications
6. Graphene based nanocomposite materials for Photocatalytic Hydrogen generation
7. Low Dimensional Carbon Based Nanomaterials for Energy Conversion and Storage Applications
8. Hierarchically nanostructured functional materials for artificial photosynthesis
9. New generation Titania based Catalysts for Photocatalytic Hydrogen generation
10. A Comprehensive Review on Nanostructured Materials: from Photocatalytic driven Hydrogen Production to Thermoelectric Devices
11. Nanostructured Thermoelectric Materials for Solid State Energy Harvesting
12. Electrochemical investigation of binary metal oxides embedded conducting polymer for high performance energy storage application
13. Biomass-derived Porous carbon-based Composites for Supercapacitor Application
14. 2D Materials Based Flexible Supercapacitors for High Energy Storage Devices
15. Nanostructured transition metal sulfide (TMS) anodes for high performance sodium ion batteries
16. Emerging Anode and Cathode Functional Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries
17. Nitride Materials for Energy Applications
About the Editor
Alagarsamy Pandikumar
Dr.Alagarsamy Pandikumar is currently working as a Scientist in CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute, Karaikudi, India. He obtained his Ph.D in Chemistry (2014) from the Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai. His doctoral research focused on synthesis, characterization of plasmonic nanocomposite materials and its application of photo-physical/chemical properties in photocatalysis, photoelectrocatalysis and dye-sensitized solar cells. He successfully completed his post-doctoral fellowship tenure (2014-2016) at the University of Malaya, Malaysia under high Impact Research Grant. During his post-doctoral research, he developed several graphene based metal, metal oxide, polymeric nanocomposites for electrochemical sensors and dye-sensitized solar cells applications. He was appointed as a Research Assistant Professor in Department of Chemistry & Research Institute at SRM University, India. His current research involves the development of novel materials with graphene, graphitic carbon nitrides, transition metal chalconides in combination to metals, metal oxides, polymers and carbon nanotubes for photocatalysis, photoelectrocatalysis dye-sensitized solar cells and electrochemical sensor applications. His results outcomes were documented in 95 in peer reviewed journals including 8 review articles; among them seven of the key articles have been cited more than 50 times and also have 1600 citations with the h−index of 24. On other side, he served as Guest Editor for a special issue in Materials Focus journal and edited 4 books for TransTech Publishers, Switzerland.
Affiliations and Expertise
CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute, Karaikudi, India
Perumal Rameshkumar
Dr. Perumal Rameshkumar is currently working as an Assistant Professor of Chemistry at Kalasalingam University, India. He obtained his M.Sc. (chemistry) (2009) from Madurai Kamaraj University. He joined as Junior Research Fellow (2010) at the same University and subsequently promoted as Senior Research Fellow (2012). His doctoral thesis focused on “polymer encapsulated metal nanoparticles for optical and electrochemical sensor applications. He worked as Post-Doctoral Research Fellow (2014) at University of Malaya, Malaysia in the field of “graphene-inorganic nanocomposite materials for optical and electrochemical sensor applications”. His current research interests include synthesis of functionalized nanomaterials, optical sensors, energy-related electrocatalytic processes, electrochemical sensors and supercapacitors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Kalasalingam University, India