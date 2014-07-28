Nanoscience and the Environment, Volume 7

Nanomaterials in the Environment covers all aspects of manufactured nanomaterials and their impact and behavior in the environment. Starting with a general overview of the field, emphasizing key points and background, the book then covers crucial specific areas, including nanomaterial transformations in the environment due to dissolution, aggregation, and other processes, and the modeling of environmental exposure and fate. A chapter on formation of the “eco-corona” investigates the state of the art with specific reference to the protein corona literature in human health. Finally, there are chapters on mechanisms of biouptake and toxicity.

The fast-moving nature of the field and the quality of the submissions make this book essential reading for all those working in this area. It is suitable for researchers from Masters-level upwards, and for regulators and industry. The book can also be used as a high-level teaching aid.