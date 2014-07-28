Nanoscience and the Environment, Volume 7
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Overview of Environmental Nanoscience
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 History: From Empirical Use to Discoveries
- 3 Definitions
- 4 Novel Properties of NMs
- 5 Synthesis Approaches and Requirements
- 6 Classification
- 7 Nanotechnology Market and Production
- 8 Exposure, Fate, and Transformations of NMs in the Environment
- 9 Environmental and Human Health Toxicity of NMs
- 10 Issues to be Addressed
- 11 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 2: Transformations of Nanomaterials in the Environment
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 NM Transformations
- 3 Effect of Transformations on the Ability to Detect and Quantify NMs in Biological and Environmental Media
- 4 Overall Implications for NM EHS Research and Future Needs
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 3: Environmental Fate and Exposure Modeling of Nanomaterials
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Environmental Fate Models for Organic Chemicals
- 3 Road Map for Developing Environmental Fate Models for ENMs
- 4 Model Input Data: Environmental Emissions
- 5 Model Input Data: ENM Properties
- 6 Environmental Fate Modeling for ENMs
- 7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 4: Macromolecular Coronas and Their Importance in Nanotoxicology and Nanoecotoxicology
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Biomolecule Corona: An Established Paradigm in Nanomedicine and Human Nanosafety
- 3 Toward an Eco-Corona: Translating the Ideas of the Biomolecule Corona Toward a Paradigm in Environmental Toxicity
- 4 Structural Complexity of HS
- 5 Comparison of Factors and Effects of NM Interactions with Proteins and Humics
- 6 Corona Evolution as NMs are Translocated in the Environment and Within Organisms
- 7 The Role of “Secreted” or Exuded Coronas?
- 8 Toward Design of Environmental Coronas and Environmentally “Safer” NMs
- 9 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 5: Bioavailability and Bioaccumulation of Metal-Based Engineered Nanomaterials in Aquatic Environments: Concepts and Processes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Me-ENMs Provide a Unique Type of Exposure
- 3 Definitions and Drivers of Bioavailability and Bioaccumulation
- 4 Mechanisms of Uptake
- 5 Particle Uptake Versus Dissolved Uptake
- 6 Effect of Particle Attributes on Bioavailability
- 7 Effects of Environment and Environmental Transformations on Bioavailability
- 8 Biological Influences
- 9 New Challenges in Quantifying Bioavailability/Bioaccumulation
- 10 Models
- 11 Conclusions
- Chapter 6: Mechanisms of Nanotoxicity
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 What Are Points of Interaction of ENM with Organisms in the Environment?
- 3 Influence on Environment–Organism and Organism–Internal Barriers
- 4 Stress Responses in Cells
- 5 Systemic Stress Responses
- 6 Interference with Ecosystem Network Interactions
- 7 Conclusions and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Index
Description
Nanomaterials in the Environment covers all aspects of manufactured nanomaterials and their impact and behavior in the environment. Starting with a general overview of the field, emphasizing key points and background, the book then covers crucial specific areas, including nanomaterial transformations in the environment due to dissolution, aggregation, and other processes, and the modeling of environmental exposure and fate. A chapter on formation of the “eco-corona” investigates the state of the art with specific reference to the protein corona literature in human health. Finally, there are chapters on mechanisms of biouptake and toxicity.
The fast-moving nature of the field and the quality of the submissions make this book essential reading for all those working in this area. It is suitable for researchers from Masters-level upwards, and for regulators and industry. The book can also be used as a high-level teaching aid.
Key Features
- Edited and written by leaders in this area
- Environmental behavior and effects are discussed in depth
- Useful for specialists and generalists at all levels of experience
Readership
Researchers and postgraduate students in nanoscience, nanotechnology and the environment as well as regulators, policy makers and industry representatives.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 28th July 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080994154
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080994086
About the Series Volume Editors
Jamie Lead Series Volume Editor
Jamie R. Lead is Director of the SmartState Center for Environmental Nanoscience and Risk (CENR) at the University of South Carolina. He received his PhD in Environmental Chemistry at Lancaster University, UK in 1994, and subsequently undertook postdoctoral work in the UK and Switzerland. He was appointed as Lecturer in Aquatic Chemistry at the University of Birmingham in 2000, becoming Professor of Environmental Nanoscience in 2008 and starting the Facility for Environmental Nanoscience Analysis and Characterization (FENAC) in the same year. Professor Lead retains an adjunct position at the University of Birmingham, UK, after moving to the University of South Carolina, USA, in 2012 to become the Carolina SmartState endowed Professor of Environmental Nanoscience and Risk and founding Director of the CENR. The CENR aims to investigate both the potential environmental and human health implications of manufactured nanomaterials and natural nanomaterials and the sustainable development of nanomaterials for applications to environmental problems. Further information on the CENR can be found at www.cenr.sc.edu. Professor Lead is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, the Institute of Nanotechnology and the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry and is editor of the journal Environmental Chemistry. He has published more than 120 peer-reviewed papers and has edited 3 books related to natural and manufactured nanomaterials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Environmental Health Sciences, University of South Carolina, USA
Eugenia Valsami-Jones Series Volume Editor
Eugenia (Éva) Valsami-Jones received her PhD in Geochemistry at Newcastle University, UK, in 1990 and subsequently undertook postdoctoral work at the Universities of Leeds and Bristol (UK). She was appointed as senior researcher at the Natural History Museum in 1996, where she worked for 15 years, setting up and leading, amongst other activities, the Nanosciences research group, and becoming individual merit researcher in 2010. She moved to the University of Birmingham in 2011, where she was appointed Professor of Environmental Nanoscience. She became Director of the Facility for Environmental Nanoscience Analysis and Characterization (FENAC) in 2012. Through her research she has revolutionised the understanding of surface reactivity in natural and man-made substances and has pioneered work on the synthesis and characterisation of nanomaterials in a nanotoxicological context; she led the development of the first stable isotope labelled nanomaterials. Professor Valsami-Jones is a Fellow of the Geological Society, the Mineralogical Society and the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry and a member of the BSI NTI/1 Nanotechnologies Committee. She is associate editor of Mineralogical Magazine and has served as guest editor to Elements. She has published more than 150 peer-reviewed papers and edited 2 books on environmental science topics.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Birmingham, UK