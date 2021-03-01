Nanoparticle Therapeutics
1st Edition
Production Technologies, Types of Nanoparticles, and Regulatory Aspects
Description
Nanoparticle therapeutics: Production Technologies, Types of Nanoparticles, and Regulatory Aspects employs unique principles for applications in cell-based therapeutics, diagnostics and mechanistics for the study of organ physiology, disease etiology and drug screening of advanced nanoparticles and nanomaterials. It focuses on the extrapolation of bioengineering tools in the domain of nanotechnology and nanoparticles therapeutics, fabrication, characterization and drug delivery aspects. The book acquaints scientists and researchers on the fundamental knowledge on the experiential and experimental aspects of nanoparticles and nanotechnology in order to equip their rational application in various fields, especially in differential diagnosis and treatment of diverse diseased states for improving and extending the human life. Nanoparticle therapeutics: Production Technologies, Types of Nanoparticles, and Regulatory Aspects is a complete resource, providing a holistic understanding of the principle behind formation, characterization, applications, regulations and toxicity of nanoparticles employing myriad principles of nanotechnology. Investigators, pharmaceutical researchers, and advanced students working on technology advancement in the areas of designing targeted therapies, nanoscale imaging systems and diagnostic modalities in human diseases where nanoparticles can be used as a critical tool for technology advancement in drug delivery systems will find this book useful.
Key Features
- Brings together the novel applications of nanotechnology in biological fields
- Explores perspectives on technologies through highly organized tables, illustrative figures and flow charts
- Addresses key multidisciplinary challenges faced by nanotechnologists to foster collaboration among biologists, chemists, physicists, engineers and clinicians
Readership
Industrial, doctoral, post-doctoral and early career researchers working in the field of nanoparticles. Investigators, pharmaceutical researchers, innovators, and scientists working on technology advancement in the areas of designing targeted therapies, nanoscale imaging systems and diagnostic modalities in human diseases where nanoparticles can be used as a critical tool for technology advancement in drug delivery systems
Table of Contents
Part 1: Synthesis and characterization of NP for drug delivery
1. Nanoparticles: Recent state-of-art and prospective challenges
2. Fabrication, process technologies and challenges in development of nanoparticles
3. In vitro and physicochemical characterization of nanoparticles
4. Surface-engineering of nanoparticles for imparting multifuntionality
5. Biofate and cellular interactions of nanoparticles
6. Pharmacokinetics and in vivo evaluation of nanoparticles
Part 2: Application of Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery
7. Biodegradable polymeric nanoparticles for sustained drug delivery
8. Lipidic nanoparticles with improved biopharmaceutical attributes
9. Protein-based nanoparticles for drug delivery
10. Gold and silver nanoparticles for drug delivery
11. Mesoporous silica and silicates nanoparticles for drug delivery
12. Targeted nanosuspensions for improved therapeutics
13. SPIONS as therapeutic and diagnostic agents
14. Bio-inspired nanoparticles/exosomes vesicles as drug delivery vehicles
Part 3: Environmental and Regulatory Aspects
14. Regulatory pathways and federal perspectives on nanoparticles
15. Environmental hazards associated with nanoparticles
16. Biological toxicity of nanoparticles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 570
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128207574
About the Editors
Prashant Kesharwani
Dr. Prashant Kesharwani, PhD; is assistant professor of Pharmaceutics at School of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Jamia Hamdard University, New Delhi, India. He has 150 international publications in well reputed journals and 7 international books (Elsevier). His Number of citations is (within 5 years) = 4923; h-index = 35; i-10 index = 88 (According to google scholar). He has presented many invited talks and oral presentations at prestigious scientific peer-conferences, received international acclaims and awards for research contribution, supervised students/junior researchers and actively participated in outreach and scientific dissemination for the service of wider community. An overarching goal of his current research is the development of nano-engineered drug delivery systems for various diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Pharmaceutics, School of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Jamia Hamdard University, New Delhi, India
Kamalinder Singh
Prof Kamalinder K Singh is Professor of Pharmaceutical technology and drug delivery within the School of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences at University of Central Lancashire (UCLan). She obtained M.Pharm (Pharmaceutics) from Panjab University and Ph.D from SNDT Women’s University. She joined as faculty member at SNDT Women’s University before joining her current Position at UCLan. Presently she leads the Nanomedicine and Innovative technologies research group at UCLan within the faculty of Clinical and biomedical Sciences. Prof Singh serves on International Steering Committee for “Handbook of Pharmaceutical Excipients”, joint publication by AAPS, Pharmaceutical Press, and Royal Pharmaceutical Society, Great Britain. She has contributed 5 monographs 5th edition, 10 monographs 6th edition, 15 monographs 7th edition and 15 monographs 8th edition (2017). She has co-edited two books, authored 8 book chapters and has more than 75 peer reviewed research publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pharmaceutical Technology and Drug Delivery, School of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Clinical and Biomedical Sciences
Rajneet Khurana
Dr. Rajneet Kaur Khurana received her doctoral degree in pharmaceutical sciences from Panjab University (Chandigarh, India) under the able guidance of Professor Bhupinder Singh Bhoop and Professor OP Katare. She is currently working as Assistant Professor at GHG Khalsa College of Pharnacy, Ludhiana, Punjab and is actively working on systematic development, characterization and evaluation of nanostructured drug delivery systems for cancer therapeutics with the application of QbD, IVIVC and PBPK modelling. She is a recipient of several international and national best paper awards and has been coveted with ‘Mekaster Young Scientist Award 2016’ and ‘Promising Young Scientist Award 2015’, and ‘International Travel Award/Grant from DST, DBT (New Delhi) and INSA (Chennai) 2016, 2017’. Dr Rajneet acquired skills in tissue culture lab as International Research Associate, University of Central Lancashire, UK. She is an author of more than 20 publications in high impact international journals and 20 book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, UGC Centre of Advanced Studies, Chandigarh, India
Kanchan Kohli
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmaceutics, Faculty of Pharmacy, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, India
