Nanoparticle Therapeutics

Part 1: Synthesis and characterization of NP for drug delivery

1. Nanoparticles: Recent state-of-art and prospective challenges

2. Fabrication, process technologies and challenges in development of nanoparticles

3. In vitro and physicochemical characterization of nanoparticles

4. Surface-engineering of nanoparticles for imparting multifuntionality

5. Biofate and cellular interactions of nanoparticles

6. Pharmacokinetics and in vivo evaluation of nanoparticles

Part 2: Application of Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery

7. Biodegradable polymeric nanoparticles for sustained drug delivery

8. Lipidic nanoparticles with improved biopharmaceutical attributes

9. Protein-based nanoparticles for drug delivery

10. Gold and silver nanoparticles for drug delivery

11. Mesoporous silica and silicates nanoparticles for drug delivery

12. Targeted nanosuspensions for improved therapeutics

13. SPIONS as therapeutic and diagnostic agents

14. Bio-inspired nanoparticles/exosomes vesicles as drug delivery vehicles

Part 3: Environmental and Regulatory Aspects

14. Regulatory pathways and federal perspectives on nanoparticles

15. Environmental hazards associated with nanoparticles

16. Biological toxicity of nanoparticles