Nanoparticle Technology Handbook
3rd Edition
Description
Nanoparticle Technology Handbook, Third Edition, is an updated and expanded authoritative reference providing both the theory behind nanoparticles and the practical applications of nanotechnology. This third edition features twenty new chapters, providing a reference much broader in scope than the previous edition. Over 140 experts in nanotechnology and/or particle technology contributed to this new edition. The book not only includes the theory behind nanoparticles, but also the practical applications of nanotechnology. It examines future possibilities and new innovations and contains important knowledge on nanoparticle characterization and the effect of nanoparticles on the environment and humans.
Nanoparticle technology is a new and revolutionary technology, which is increasingly used in electronic devices and nanomaterials. It handles the preparation, processing, application and characterization of nanoparticles and has become the core of nanotechnology as an extension of conventional fine particle/powder technology. Nanoparticle technology plays an important role in the implementation of nanotechnology in many engineering and industrial fields, including electronic devices, advanced ceramics, new batteries, engineered catalysts, functional paint and ink, drug delivery system, biotechnology, etc., making use of the unique properties of nanoparticles, which are completely different from those of bulk materials.
Key Features
- Introduces all aspects of nanoparticle technology, from the fundamentals to applications
- Cover basic information on preparation through to the characterization of nanoparticles in a systematic way
- Features information on nanostructures, which play an important role in practical applications
- Includes the effects of nanoparticles on human health and the environment
- Includes applications of nanoparticles in diverse fields, including applications in new areas, such as electronics cosmetics, etc.
- Offers up-to-date information given by specialists in each field
Readership
Researchers at universities, institutes and companies engaged in the research of nanoparticles and the related materials and their applications in the field of material science, ceramic, chemical engineering, electronics, biology. Students and graduate students in engineering departments of universities. Seminar or technical training courses in the field of new materials using nanoparticles
Table of Contents
1. Fundamental properties of nanoparticles and their characterization methods
2. Structural control of nanoparticles
3. Properties and behavior of nanoparticles and their dispersed system
4. Control of nanostructure of materials
5. Characterization methods for nanostructure of materials
6. Evaluation methods for properties of nanostructured body
7. Environmental and safety issues with Nanoparticles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 904
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 23rd March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444641106
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444641113
About the Editor
Makio Naito
Makio Naito is one of the leading figures in innovative powder and nanoparticle processing to develop advanced materials about energy and environmental issues. He has authored or coauthored more than 600 technical articles, including about 300 refereed journal articles. He has contributed to 71 books with 23 books as an editor. He has received several awards including Richard M. Fulrath Award from The American Ceramic Society in 2002. He is a Fellow of The American Ceramic Society, and a Professional Academician Member of “World Academy of Ceramics”. Professor at the Joining and Welding Research Institute (JWRI), Osaka University, Japan. He is a Guest Professor of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, P.R. China, a Visiting Professor of Shanghai Institute of Ceramics, P.R. China, and President of The Society of Powder Technology, Japan. His expertise is in the field of chemical engineering; powder technology; nanoparticle processing for advanced materials including advanced ceramics and drug delivery systems; breakdown technology for nanoparticles; powder characterizations for nanoparticles, suspensions, granules and green bodies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Joining and Welding Research Institute (JWRI), Osaka University, Osaka, Japan
Toyokazu Yokoyama
After finishing the Master course at Kyoto University and studying powder technology at Karlsruhe University, Toyokazu Yokoyama has been engaged in mainly R&D work for Hosokawa Micron Corporation in the field of powder technology for nearly 40 years. Finishing the Ph.D. work on the subject of ultrafine wet grinding at Nagoya University, he worked as a general manager of Hosokawa Micromeritics Laboratory. Meanwhile, he published papers and articles and filed patents related with powder and particle technology, and edited some journals and books including the previous versions of Nanoparticle Technology Handbook. Secretary General of Hosokawa Powder Technology Foundation and a Fellow of Powder Technology Research Institute of Hosokawa Micron Corporation. His expertise is in the field of powder and particle technology for processing and characterization of fine particles including nanoparticles for functional materials specializing in size reduction, particle composing, mixing, classification, particle generation, etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hosokawa Powder Technology Foundation, Osaka, Japan
Kouhei Hosokawa
Kouhei Hosokawa received the Master degrees in material science from Kyoto University in Japan in 2009. Then he started his career in Hosokawa Micron in Japan. Mainly he engaged in the research and development work for the mechanical size reduction process. Then he received Ph.D. from Osaka University in Japan in 2013, working with Prof. M. Naito, where he investigated mechanical processing on the synthesis of nanoparticles. Currently he works for Hosokawa Alpine Aktiengesellschaft in Germany as sales Manager Lab Equipment, Pharma & Lab Division. He has extensive knowledge of the material science as well as powder material processing to functionalize the various kinds of materials for the chemicals, advanced ceramics, magnetics, medicines, pigments, etc. from the viewpoints of industrial applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hosokawa Micron Corporation, Osaka, Japan
Kiyoshi Nogi
Dr. Kiyoshi Nogi is one of the leaders in the field of high temperature interfacial physical chemistry. He has published more than 400 research papers including about 300 refereed journal articles. He has received many awards including the best paper of Iron and Steel Institute, Japan and also that of Japan Institute of Metal. He is a fellow of Japan Welding Society, Smart Processing Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Osaka University, Japan