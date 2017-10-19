Nanopapers
1st Edition
From Nanochemistry and Nanomanufacturing to Advanced Applications
Table of Contents
- From paper to nanopaper: evolution of mechanical and physical properties
2. Graphene Nanopapers
3. Graphene oxide nanopapers
4. Carbon nanotube nanopapers
5. Carbon nanofiber nanopapers
6. Nanclay nanopapers
7. Nanopaper: thin films prepared from polymer nanotubes
8. Highly transparent all-cellulose nanopaper
9. Microfibrillated cellulose-SiO2 composite nanopapers produced by spray deposition
10. Cellulose nanofibers as ultra filtration membranes
11. Synergistic catalysis Au-Cu/TiO2-NB nanopaper
12. Electromagnetic Interference shielding effect of plastic parts using in mold coated nanopapers
13. Rapid nanopaper production by spray deposition of concentrated microfibrillated cellulose slurries
14. Room-temperature humidity-sensing performance of SiC nanopaper
15. Water-resistant, transparent hybride nanopaper
16. Oriented clay nanopaper from biobased components-mechanisms for superior fire protection properties
17. Hierarchical carbon nanopapers coupled with ultrathin MoS2 nanosheets: Highly efficient large-area electrodes for hydrogen evolution
18. Foldable electrochromoics enabled by nanopaper transfer
19. Self-powered human-interactive transparent nanopaper systems
20. Nanopaper as an optical sensing platform
21. Photon energy unconverting nanopaper: a bioinspired oxygen protection strategy
22. Nanopapers for organic solvent nanofiltration
23. Electronspun nanopaper and its applications to microsystems
24. Highly transparent and flexible nanopaper transistors
25. Electrospun high temperature polyimide nanopaper
Description
Nanopapers: From Nanochemistry and Nanomanufacturing to Advanced Applications gives a comprehensive overview of the emerging technology of nanopapers. Exploring the latest developments on nanopapers in nanomaterials chemistry and nanomanufacturing technologies, this book outlines the unique properties of nanopapers and their advanced applications.
Nanopapers are thin sheets or films made of nanomaterials such as carbon nanotubes, carbon nanofibers, nanoclays, cellulose nanofibrils, and graphene nanoplatelets. Noticeably, nanopapers allow highly concentrated nanoparticles to be tightly packed in a thin film to reach unique properties such as very high electrical and thermal conductivities, very low diffusivity, and strong corrosion resistance that are shared by conventional polymer nanocomposites.
This book presents a concise introduction to nanopapers, covering concepts, terminology and applications. It outlines both current applications and future possibilities, and will be of great use to nanochemistry and nanomanufacturing researchers and engineers who want to learn more about how nanopapers can be applied.
Key Features
- Outlines the main uses of nanopapers, showing readers how this emerging technology should best be applied
- Shows how the unique properties of nanopapers make them adaptable for use in a wide range of applications
- Explores methods for the nanomanufacture of nanopapers
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers working in Plasmonics, Energy Storage and Solid State Physics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 19th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323480208
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323480192
About the Editors
Wenyi Huang Editor
Wenyi Huang is Associate Research Scientist in Materials Science & Engineering Core R&D at the The Dow Chemical Company, USA. Here he leads a variety of technical projects in Advanced Materials, Performance Systems, and Performance Plastics, with emphases on the process design and development for functional films, carbon fiber advanced composites and polyolefin-based products. Wenyi has a broad technical expertise in polymer extrusion design and process modeling, cost modeling, die design, cast and blown film fabrication, injection molding, thermoforming, foaming, reactive extrusion, reactive molding and reaction engineering, rheology, polymer and organic synthesis, polymer blends and compounding, polymer nanocomposites and nanotechnology
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Research Scientist, Materials Science and Engineering Core R&D, The Dow Chemical Company, USA