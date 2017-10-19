Nanopapers: From Nanochemistry and Nanomanufacturing to Advanced Applications gives a comprehensive overview of the emerging technology of nanopapers. Exploring the latest developments on nanopapers in nanomaterials chemistry and nanomanufacturing technologies, this book outlines the unique properties of nanopapers and their advanced applications.

Nanopapers are thin sheets or films made of nanomaterials such as carbon nanotubes, carbon nanofibers, nanoclays, cellulose nanofibrils, and graphene nanoplatelets. Noticeably, nanopapers allow highly concentrated nanoparticles to be tightly packed in a thin film to reach unique properties such as very high electrical and thermal conductivities, very low diffusivity, and strong corrosion resistance that are shared by conventional polymer nanocomposites.

This book presents a concise introduction to nanopapers, covering concepts, terminology and applications. It outlines both current applications and future possibilities, and will be of great use to nanochemistry and nanomanufacturing researchers and engineers who want to learn more about how nanopapers can be applied.