Nanoneuroprotection and Nanoneurotoxicology , Volume 245
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Sleep deprivation exacerbates concussive head injury induced brain pathology: Neuroprotective effects of nanowired delivery of cerebrolysin with alpha-melanocyte-stimulating hormone
Aruna Sharma, Dafin F Muresanu, Asya Ozkizilcik, Z Ryan Tian, José Vicente Lafuente, Igor Manzhulo, Herbert Mössler and Hari S Sharma
2. Nanomedicine in Alzheimer’s Disease: Amyloid beta targeting strategy
Giovanni Tosi, Francesca Pederzoli, Daniela Belletti, Maria Angela Vandelli, Flavio Forni, Jason Thomas Duskey and Barbara Ruozi
3. Nanowired delivery of DL-3-n-butylphthalide induces superior neuroprotection in concussive head injury
Feng Niu, Aruna Sharma, Lianyuan Feng, Asya Ozkizilcik, Dafin Muresanu, José Vicente Lafuente, Z Ryan Tian, Ala Nozari and Hari S Sharma
4. Oligodendrocyte precursor cells as a therapeutic target for demyelinating diseases
Stephen D. Skaper
5. Nanowired delivery of cerebrolysin with neprilysin and p-Tau antibodies induces superior neuroprotection in Alzheimer’s disease
Hari Shanker Sharma, Dafin F Muresanu, Rudy J Castellani, Ala Nozari, José Vicente Lafuente, Z Ryan Tian, Asya Ozkizilcik, Igor Manzhulo, Herbert Mössler and Aruna Sharma
6. Nanodelivery of cerebrolysin reduces pathophysiology of Parkinson’s disease
Asya Ozkizilcik, Aruna Sharma, José V Lafuente, Dafin Muresanu, Rudy J Castellani, Ala Nozari, Z Ryan Tian, Herbert Moessler and Hari S Sharma
7. Tellurium epigenetic transgenerational effects on behavioral expression of coping behavior in rats
Silvia G. Ratti and Edgardo O. Alvarez
8. Nanodelivery of therapeutic agents in Parkinson’s disease
José Vicente Lafuente, Catalina Requejo and Luisa Ugedo
9. Nanoparticles and neurotoxicity: Dual response of glutamatergic receptors
Ayse Basak Engin and Atilla Engin
Description
Nanoneuroprotection and Nanoneurotoxicology, Volume 245, deals with recent developments in the field of neurotoxicity and neuroprotection using nanobiotechnology for the first time. Chapters in this updated release include Sleep deprivation induced brain pathology and concussive head trauma-Neuroprotective effects of nanowired delivery of drugs and hormones, Nanomedicine in Alzheimer’s Disease: amyloid beta targeting strategy, How traumatic brain injury alters amino acids balance in the central nervous system-Neuroprotection by TiO2 nanowired delivery of drugs and antibodies, Nanowired delivery of DL-3-n-butylphthalide and neuroprotection in concussive head injury, Nanodelivery of drugs and antibodies for superior neuroprotection in Alzheimer’s disease, and more.
Key Features
- Highlights recent development in nanopharmacetical research with reference to brain disease
- Provides new insights on the possible role of nanomaterials and their pronounced effects on CNS injury or repair
Readership
Researchers and students of neuroscience, psychology, and the biological sciences interested in nanoneuroprotection and nanoneurotoxicology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 321
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 5th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444642097
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444642080
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Hari Shanker Sharma Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Hari Shanker Sharma, Professor of Neurobiology (MRC), Docent in Neuroanatomy (UU) is currently working in Uppsala University Hospital, Department of Surgical Sciences, Division of Anesthesiology & Intensive Care Medicine, Uppsala University, Sweden. Dr Sharma obtained his Masters Degree from Bihar University with special expertise in Cell Biology in 1976 and was awarded the Gold Medal of Bihar University for securing 1st position in the 1st Class. Dr Sharma joined the group of Professor Prasanta Kumar Dey, a neurophysiologist, by training in the Department of Physiology, Institute of Medical; Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi in 1977 to obtain his Doctor of Philosophy Degree (D.Phil.) in Neurosciences and was awarded his Ph.D. in 1982 on “Blood-Brain Barrier in Stress.” After carrying out a series of Government of India funded Research Projects on the BBB and brain dysfunction (1982–1987), Dr Sharma joined the lab of Neuropathology at Uppsala University with Professor Yngve Olsson in 1988 to investigate passage of tracer transport across the BBB caused by stress or traumatic insults to the Brain and Spinal cord at light and electron microscopy. Dr Sharma was awarded the prestigious Alexander von Humboldt Foundation Fellowship of German Government (1989–1991) to work on hyperthermia induced BBB dysfunction at the ultrastructural level in the laboratory of Professor Jorge Cervós-Navarro (a living “Legend in Neuropathology in Europe”). Dr Sharma again joined Uppsala University and established a network of collaboration on “Experimental CNS Injury Research Group” as a lead investigator with eminent collaborators in various parts of Europe, USA, and Australia (1991–). On his work on hyperthermia Dr Sharma received the prestigious Neuroanatomy award “Rönnows Research prize” of Uppsala University for “best neuroanatomical research of the year 1996” followed by the Award of the Degree of Doctor of Medical Sciences of Uppsala University in Neuroanatomy in 1999 and selected for the Best Thesis Award of the Medical faculty, “The Hwassers Prize” of 1999. On his meticulous works on the Blood Brain barrier and Brain edema (2000–2003) Dr. Sharma earned the prestigious title of “Docent in Neuroanatomy” of Medical Faculty, Uppsala University in April 2004. Currently his main research interest is Neuroprotection and Neuroregeneration, in relation to the Blood-brain barrier in stress, trauma, and drugs of abuse in health and disease. Dr. Sharma on his research on brain pathology and neuroprotection in different models received the prestigious award from The Laerdal Foundation of Acute Medicine, Stavanger, Norway, in 2005 followed by Distinguished International Scientists Collaboration Award by National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), Baltimore, MD (2006–2008). His recent work on 5-HT3 receptor mediated neuroprotection in morphine withdrawal induced neurotoxicity won the coveted prize of Best Investigator Award 2008 and Best Scientific Presentation by European Federation of the International Association for Study of Pain (ISAP), and Awarded during their VI Annual Meeting in Lisbon, September 9–12, 2008. His recent research is aimed to find out the role of nanoparticles in Neurodegeneration and Neuroprotection using various treatment strategies that is supported by European Aerospace Research and Development (EOARD), London, UK and US Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Oh, USA. On his works on Blood–brain barrier in hypertension and diabetes together with Romanian colleagues, University of Medicine and Pharmacy “Iuliu Hatieganu,” Cluj-Napoca, Romania awarded Dr. Sharma with Honorary Doctorate of Medical Sciences in 2009. Dr Sharma’s work over 30 years on the blood-brain barrier and brain edema won him the US Neurosurgeon Dr Anthony Marmarou Award (2011) by the International Brain Edema Society at their 15th Congress in Tokyo, Japan, November 2011. His works on Nanoneuroscience and development of nanomedicine to treat the CNS injuries has won accolades at various Government and International Scotties or Organization across the World. Accordingly Dr Sharma was decorated with the most prestigious ”Hind Rattan Award 2012” on the eve of Republic Day of India in January 2012 and Mahatma Gandhi Pravasi Gold Medal in October 2012 in House of Lords, London, UK. Dr Sharma was also invited to organize and chair Nanosymposium in Society for Neuroscience meetings in Chicago (2009), San Diego (2010), Washington DC (2011) and New Orleans (2012). Dr Sharma has published over 380 research papers, 75 reviews, 12 monographs, and 70 international book chapters and edited 15 book volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Uppsala University, Sweden
Aruna Sharma Serial Volume Editor
Aruna Sharma, MD is currently Secretary of Research at Uppsala University Hospital, Uppsala University, Sweden. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in 1971 and trained in Indian Medicine up to 1977 and engaged in medical research from 1978 to 1986 in India on hyperthermia induced brain dysfunction in the lab of Hari Sharma and Prasanta Kumar Dey under University Grants Commission and Indian Council of Medical Research Her main interest is now focused on Indian Medicinal drugs and their effects on the Central Nervous System Function, toxicology, neurorepair and neuroprotection. She is also investigating neurotoxicological profiles of many Ayurvedic traditional drugs with special reference to those containing metal oxide or metal ashes.
Affiliations and Expertise
University Hospital, Sweden