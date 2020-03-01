Nanomedicines for Breast Cancer Theranostics
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Nanomedicine: next generation modality of breast cancer therapeutics
2. Physical and Chemical properties of nanostructures
3. Biological Perspectives of Hybrid nanostructures
4. Novel hybrid nanostructures in breast cancer nanomedicine
5. Synergy between nanoparticles and breast cancer theranostics
6. Remotely stimulated Nano medicine for breast cancer therapy
7. Functional Nanostructures for drug resistance breast cancer theranostics
8. Nanomedicine for early diagnosis of breast cancer
9. Nanomedicine strategies for chemoresitnace breast cancer theranostics
10. Cellular Interaction and Toxicity of Nanostructures
11. Nano-pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) and clinical relationship
12. A New Approach for Cancer Treatment: from Specific Induction of Breast Cancer to Innovative Gold-Nanoparticle Mediated Thermal Therapies
13. Development in efficacy assessment in relevant oncology models for breast cancer nanomedicine
14. Consensus protocols for animal experimentation and nanomedicine trials at clinical stage in breast cancer
15. Current development in toxicity, clinical trials guidelines for regulatory aspects of breast cancer nanomedicines
16. Breast cancer nanomedicine market update and other industrial perspectives of nanomedicine
Description
In recent years, the commercialization of nanomedicine drugs and products has steadily increased. Currently, more than 250 nanomedicine products are identified on the market and many others are under clinical development for different therapeutic areas, including in cancer, infectious diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. More than 80 nano products focus on cancer theranostics.
Nanomedicines for Breast Cancer Theranostics addresses translational aspects and clinical perspectives of breast cancer nanomedicine from a multidisciplinary perspective. The book summarizes research efforts at the preclinical and clinical stage of nanostructures and nanomedicine for dealing with the important challenge of nanomedicine translation in breast cancer theranostics.
This book is an important resource for those working in both academia and industry, focusing in the areas of biomaterials, biomedical engineering, drug delivery and oncology.
Key Features
- Shows how the discovery of new nanomedicines is leading directly to an increase in the early-stage diagnosis of breast cancer
- Includes coverage of breast cancer nanomedicine standardization and characterization, highlighting newly developed treatment, diagnostic and treatment monitoring tools
- Explains why the design of nanobiomaterials make them effective drug carriers when treating breast cancer
Readership
Materials Scientists; Engineers; Oncologist; Pharmaceutical Scientists; Biomedical Researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128200162
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Nanasaheb Thorat Editor
Dr. Nanasaheb Thorat, MSc, PhD, (Gold Medal) MRSC, is an outstanding Researcher currently working in Bernal Institute, University of Limerick Ireland with Prof. Tofail Syed (www.mosaicteam.eu). He is a recipient of various prestigious fellowships including Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellowship (IF) in Poland/Switzerland 2018, Japanese Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) Fellowship in Japan 2017, Government of Ireland IRC fellowship Ireland 2015, Government of Israel PBC Outstanding Fellowship in Israel 2015. In addition to his current research, he has been deeply engaged in collaborative work with the many eminent scientists from Japan, USA, Germany, Korea, Ireland, India, Poland, Saudi Arabia and Australia. He has also an excellent collaboration and interactions with over 30 junior and senior colleagues in India, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Ireland with whom he has co-authored his publications. Dr. Thorat has published ~42 peer reviewed journal articles and 2 book chapters (total citations ~1000, H index: 20), presented 1 Keynote Speech, 4 Invited Talks and 2 oral presentations at prestigious scientific peer-conferences, received international acclaims and awards for research contribution, generated research fund in excess of > €350,000, supervised students/junior researchers and actively participated in outreach and scientific dissemination for the service of wider community. He is recipient of many prestigious awards such as, Young Scientist Awardee through open competition by Lindau Nobel Laureate Foundation in the 67th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting 25th to 30th June 2017 in Lindau, Germany, European Materials Research Society (EMRS) Young Investigator Award in Biomaterials field. EMRS-Fall Meeting, Bioinspired and Biointegrated Materials meeting 19th -22nd Sept 2016, Warsaw, Poland, Gold Medal for Ph.D. D.Y.Patil University, Kolhapur, India, 2014, Excellence in Research Award 2013-2014, D. Y. Patil University, Maharashtra, India, 2014. Dr. Thorat’s contribution in the area of nano-biotechnology and theranostics have been recognised by Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC,UK) and admitted him Member of The RSC and entitled the designation MRSC in the year Oct 2017.
Affiliations and Expertise
Irish Research Council Fellow, Bernal Institute, University of Limerick, Ireland,Marie Curie Fellow, Wroclaw University of Science and Technology, Wroclaw, Poland and University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
Brigitte Rechenberg Editor
Joanna Bauer Editor
Joanna Bauer is Assistant Professor at the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the Wroclaw University of Science and Technology, Poland. Her research focuses on multidisciplinary biomedical engineering projects related to personalized and preventive medicine, nano-biomaterials synthesis, characterization and functionalization, biomedical optics using visible and infrared.imaging, as well as image analysis and pattern recognition.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Wroclaw University of Science and Technology, Poland