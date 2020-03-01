Nanomedicines for Breast Cancer Theranostics

Dr. Nanasaheb Thorat, MSc, PhD, (Gold Medal) MRSC, is an outstanding Researcher currently working in Bernal Institute, University of Limerick Ireland with Prof. Tofail Syed (www.mosaicteam.eu). He is a recipient of various prestigious fellowships including Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellowship (IF) in Poland/Switzerland 2018, Japanese Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) Fellowship in Japan 2017, Government of Ireland IRC fellowship Ireland 2015, Government of Israel PBC Outstanding Fellowship in Israel 2015. In addition to his current research, he has been deeply engaged in collaborative work with the many eminent scientists from Japan, USA, Germany, Korea, Ireland, India, Poland, Saudi Arabia and Australia. He has also an excellent collaboration and interactions with over 30 junior and senior colleagues in India, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Ireland with whom he has co-authored his publications. Dr. Thorat has published ~42 peer reviewed journal articles and 2 book chapters (total citations ~1000, H index: 20), presented 1 Keynote Speech, 4 Invited Talks and 2 oral presentations at prestigious scientific peer-conferences, received international acclaims and awards for research contribution, generated research fund in excess of > €350,000, supervised students/junior researchers and actively participated in outreach and scientific dissemination for the service of wider community. He is recipient of many prestigious awards such as, Young Scientist Awardee through open competition by Lindau Nobel Laureate Foundation in the 67th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting 25th to 30th June 2017 in Lindau, Germany, European Materials Research Society (EMRS) Young Investigator Award in Biomaterials field. EMRS-Fall Meeting, Bioinspired and Biointegrated Materials meeting 19th -22nd Sept 2016, Warsaw, Poland, Gold Medal for Ph.D. D.Y.Patil University, Kolhapur, India, 2014, Excellence in Research Award 2013-2014, D. Y. Patil University, Maharashtra, India, 2014. Dr. Thorat’s contribution in the area of nano-biotechnology and theranostics have been recognised by Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC,UK) and admitted him Member of The RSC and entitled the designation MRSC in the year Oct 2017.