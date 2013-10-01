Nanomedicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080983387, 9780080983417

Nanomedicine, Volume 5

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Huw Summers
eBook ISBN: 9780080983417
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080983387
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2013
Page Count: 196
Table of Contents

Preface, Huw Summers
Nanomedicine – biological warfare at the cellular level, Huw Summers
Part I. Nanotechnology
Magnetic nanoparticles for targeted cancer diagnosis and therapy, Marc J. Williams and Serena A. Corr
Gold nanoparticles for imaging and radiotherapy, S. J. McMahon and Fred Currell
Electron microscopy of nanoparticles in cells, Andy Brown and Nicole Hondow
Part II. Applications
Uptake and toxicology of nanoparticles, Paul Rees
Biological microniches characterizing pathological lesions: Impact on nanoparticle-based delivery of therapeutics, Ismail M. Meraz, Victor Segura-Ibarra, Fransisca Leonard, Javier Gonzalez, Sally Ally, Biana Godin and Rita E. Serda

Description

The application of nanotechnology to medicine is revolutionizing healthcare. This book focuses on the science and engineering driving this revolution, the fabrication of nanostructures for diagnosis and therapy, advanced imaging at the molecular scale and the application of nanoscale physics to bring novel solutions to the detection and treatment of disease. Particular emphasis is placed on hard nanotechnology (e.g. quantum dots, carbon nanotubes, silica) rather than the soft nanotechnology of molecular chemistry.

Key Features

  • Presents an overview the subject for physical scientists and engineers
  • Specific focus on new technologies that have entered the medical arena
  • Introduces applications and specific case studies by clinical researchers

Readership

Physical scientists, Engineers, Biologists, Biochemists, Chemists and Physicians

Details

No. of pages:
196
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780080983417
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080983387

About the Series Volume Editors

Huw Summers Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Nanohealth, Swansea, UK

