Nanomedicine, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface, Huw Summers
Nanomedicine – biological warfare at the cellular level, Huw Summers
Part I. Nanotechnology
Magnetic nanoparticles for targeted cancer diagnosis and therapy, Marc J. Williams and Serena A. Corr
Gold nanoparticles for imaging and radiotherapy, S. J. McMahon and Fred Currell
Electron microscopy of nanoparticles in cells, Andy Brown and Nicole Hondow
Part II. Applications
Uptake and toxicology of nanoparticles, Paul Rees
Biological microniches characterizing pathological lesions: Impact on nanoparticle-based delivery of therapeutics, Ismail M. Meraz, Victor Segura-Ibarra, Fransisca Leonard, Javier Gonzalez, Sally Ally, Biana Godin and Rita E. Serda
Description
The application of nanotechnology to medicine is revolutionizing healthcare. This book focuses on the science and engineering driving this revolution, the fabrication of nanostructures for diagnosis and therapy, advanced imaging at the molecular scale and the application of nanoscale physics to bring novel solutions to the detection and treatment of disease. Particular emphasis is placed on hard nanotechnology (e.g. quantum dots, carbon nanotubes, silica) rather than the soft nanotechnology of molecular chemistry.
Key Features
- Presents an overview the subject for physical scientists and engineers
- Specific focus on new technologies that have entered the medical arena
- Introduces applications and specific case studies by clinical researchers
Readership
Physical scientists, Engineers, Biologists, Biochemists, Chemists and Physicians
Details
- No. of pages:
- 196
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 1st October 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080983417
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080983387
