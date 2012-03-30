Nanomedicine, Volume 508
1st Edition
Cancer, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, Pulmonary and Inflammatory Diseases
Table of Contents
- Preparation, characterization, and cellular associations of silicon logic-embedded vectors
- Post-formulation peptide drug loading of nanostructures
- Application of mesoporous silica nanoparticles in intracellular drug delivery
- Multifunctional anticancer nanomedicine based on a magnetically responsive cyanoacrylate polymer
- Development and Use of Ceramide Nanoliposomes in Cancer
- Multistage nanoparticles for improved delivery into tumor tissue
- Mitochondria-specific Nanocarriers for Improving the Pro-apoptotic Activity of Small Molecules
- Volkmar Weissig Targeting of tumor endothelium by RGD-grafted PLGA-nanoparticles
- Peptide nanofiber scaffold for brain tissue reconstruction
- Detection and Treatment of Intravascular Thrombi with Magnetofluorescent Nanoparticles
- Imaging the efficacy of anti-inflammatory liposomes in a rabbit model of atherosclerosis by non-invasive imaging
- Lipid Nanoparticles For Drug Targeting To The Brain
- Transport Of A Caspase Inhibitor Across The Blood Brain Barrier By Chitosan Nanoparticles
- Nanotechnology As A Promising Strategy For Alternative Routes Of Insulin Delivery
- Chitosan-coated solid lipid nanoparticles for insulin delivery
- Peptide nanomedicines for treatment of acute lung injury
- Nanoparticle-mediated treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension
- Nanomedicines for Inflammatory Diseases
Fatima A. Khatib, Otilia M. Y. Koo, Hayat Önyüksel
- Polymeric nanoparticles for the selective therapy of inflammatory bowel disease
Anne L. van de Ven, Aaron Mack, Kenneth Dunner, Mauro Ferrari and Rita E. Serda
Hua Pan, Jon N. Marsh, Eric T. Christenson, Neelesh R. Soman, Olena Ivashyna, Gregory M. Lanza, Paul H. Schlesinger and Samuel A. Wickline
I-Ju Fang and Brian G. Trewyn
José L. Arias, Visitación Gallardo, and M. Adolfina Ruiz
Rebecca J. Watters, Mark Kester, Melissa A. Tran, Thomas P. Loughran and Jr.1, Xin Liu
Triantafyllos Stylianopoulos , Cliff Wong , Moungi G. Bawendi ,Rakesh K. Jain and Dai Fukumura
Fabienne Danhier, Vincent Pourcelle, Jacqueline Marchand-Brynaert, Christine Jérôme, Olivier Feron and Véronique Préat
Gilberto Ka Kit Leung , Yue Chun Wang and Wutian Wu
S. Sibel Erdem, Irina Y. Sazonova, Tetsuya Hara, Farouc A. Jaffer, and Jason R. McCarthy
Mark E. Lobatto, Claudia Calcagno, Josbert M. Metselaar, Gert Storm, Erik S.G. Stroes, Zahi A. Fayad and Willem J.M. Mulder
Maria Luisa Bondì , Roberto Di Gesù and Emanuela Fabiola Craparo
Müge Yemişci, Yasemin Gürsoy-Özdemir, Seçil Caban, Ebru Bodur, Yılmaz Çapan and Turgay Dalkara
Catarina Pinto Reis and Christiane Damgé
Pedro Fonte, Fernanda Andrade, Francisca Araújo, Cláudia Andrade, José das Neves, Bruno Sarmento
Ruxana T. Sadikot
W. Mosgoeller , R. Prassl and A. Zimmer
Philip Wachsmann and Alf Lamprecht
Description
This volume in the Methods in Enzymology series comprehensively covers Cancer, Cardiovascular and the central nervous system of Nanomedicine. With an international board of authors, this volume is split into sections that cover subjects such as Diabetes and nanotechnology as potential therapy, Nanomedicines for inflammatory diseases, and Development and use of ceramide nanoliposomes in cancer.
Key Features
- Comprehensively covers cancer and the cardiovascular and central nervous systems of nanomedicine
- An international board of authors
- Split into sections that cover subjects such as diabetes and nanotechnology as potential therapy, nanomedicines for inflammatory diseases, and the development and use of ceramide nanoliposomes in cancer
