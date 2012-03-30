Nanomedicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123918604, 9780123918710

Nanomedicine, Volume 508

1st Edition

Cancer, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, Pulmonary and Inflammatory Diseases

Serial Volume Editors: Nejat Duzgunes
eBook ISBN: 9780123918710
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123918604
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th March 2012
Page Count: 486
Table of Contents

    1. Preparation, characterization, and cellular associations of silicon logic-embedded vectors

      2. Anne L. van de Ven, Aaron Mack, Kenneth Dunner, Mauro Ferrari and Rita E. Serda

    2. Post-formulation peptide drug loading of nanostructures

      3. Hua Pan, Jon N. Marsh, Eric T. Christenson, Neelesh R. Soman, Olena Ivashyna, Gregory M. Lanza, Paul H. Schlesinger and Samuel A. Wickline

    3. Application of mesoporous silica nanoparticles in intracellular drug delivery

      4. I-Ju Fang and Brian G. Trewyn

    4. Multifunctional anticancer nanomedicine based on a magnetically responsive cyanoacrylate polymer

      5. José L. Arias, Visitación Gallardo, and M. Adolfina Ruiz

    5. Development and Use of Ceramide Nanoliposomes in Cancer

      6. Rebecca J. Watters, Mark Kester, Melissa A. Tran, Thomas P. Loughran and Jr.1, Xin Liu

    6. Multistage nanoparticles for improved delivery into tumor tissue

      7. Triantafyllos Stylianopoulos , Cliff Wong , Moungi G. Bawendi ,Rakesh K. Jain and Dai Fukumura

    7. Mitochondria-specific Nanocarriers for Improving the Pro-apoptotic Activity of Small Molecules

    8. Volkmar Weissig Targeting of tumor endothelium by RGD-grafted PLGA-nanoparticles

      9. Fabienne Danhier, Vincent Pourcelle, Jacqueline Marchand-Brynaert, Christine Jérôme, Olivier Feron and Véronique Préat

    9. Peptide nanofiber scaffold for brain tissue reconstruction

      10. Gilberto Ka Kit Leung , Yue Chun Wang and Wutian Wu

    10. Detection and Treatment of Intravascular Thrombi with Magnetofluorescent Nanoparticles

      11. S. Sibel Erdem, Irina Y. Sazonova, Tetsuya Hara, Farouc A. Jaffer, and Jason R. McCarthy

    11. Imaging the efficacy of anti-inflammatory liposomes in a rabbit model of atherosclerosis by non-invasive imaging

      12. Mark E. Lobatto, Claudia Calcagno, Josbert M. Metselaar, Gert Storm, Erik S.G. Stroes, Zahi A. Fayad and Willem J.M. Mulder

    12. Lipid Nanoparticles For Drug Targeting To The Brain

      13. Maria Luisa Bondì , Roberto Di Gesù and Emanuela Fabiola Craparo

    13. Transport Of A Caspase Inhibitor Across The Blood Brain Barrier By Chitosan Nanoparticles

      14. Müge Yemişci, Yasemin Gürsoy-Özdemir, Seçil Caban, Ebru Bodur, Yılmaz Çapan and Turgay Dalkara

    14. Nanotechnology As A Promising Strategy For Alternative Routes Of Insulin Delivery

      15. Catarina Pinto Reis and Christiane Damgé

    15. Chitosan-coated solid lipid nanoparticles for insulin delivery

      16. Pedro Fonte, Fernanda Andrade, Francisca Araújo, Cláudia Andrade, José das Neves, Bruno Sarmento

    16. Peptide nanomedicines for treatment of acute lung injury

      17. Ruxana T. Sadikot

    17. Nanoparticle-mediated treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension

      18. W. Mosgoeller , R. Prassl and A. Zimmer

    18. Nanomedicines for Inflammatory Diseases

      Fatima A. Khatib, Otilia M. Y. Koo, Hayat Önyüksel

    19. Polymeric nanoparticles for the selective therapy of inflammatory bowel disease

    Philip Wachsmann and Alf Lamprecht

Description

This volume in the Methods in Enzymology series comprehensively covers Cancer, Cardiovascular and the central nervous system of Nanomedicine. With an international board of authors, this volume is split into sections that cover subjects such as Diabetes and nanotechnology as potential therapy, Nanomedicines for inflammatory diseases, and Development and use of ceramide nanoliposomes in cancer.

Key Features

  • Comprehensively covers cancer and the cardiovascular and central nervous systems of nanomedicine
  • An international board of authors
  • Split into sections that cover subjects such as diabetes and nanotechnology as potential therapy, nanomedicines for inflammatory diseases, and the development and use of ceramide nanoliposomes in cancer

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists

About the Serial Volume Editors

Nejat Duzgunes Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of The Pacific School of Dentistry, San Francisco, California, U.S.A.

