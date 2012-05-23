Nanomedicine, Volume 509
1st Edition
Infectious Diseases, Immunotherapy, Diagnostics, Antifibrotics, Toxicology and Gene Medicine
Table of Contents
Antiviral Nanomedicines
- Enhanced antiviral activity of acyclovir loaded into nanoparticles
- Gold manno-Glyconanoparticles for Intervening in HIV gp120 Carbohydrate-Mediated Processes
- Nanoparticle mediated targeted delivery of antiretrovirals to the brain
- Antibacterial activity of doxycycline-loaded nanoparticles
- Antimicrobial properties of electrically formed elastomeric polyurethane-copper oxide nanocomposites for medical and dental applications
- Gastrointestinal delivery of anti-inflammatory nanoparticles
- Chitosan-based nanoparticles as a Hepatitis B antigen delivery system
- Targeting nanoparticles to dendritic cells for immunotherapy
- Design and fabrication of N-Alkyl-polyethylenimine stabilized iron oxide nanoclusters for gene delivery
- Protein-Carbon Nanotube Sensors: Single Platform Integrated Micro Clinical Lab for Monitoring Blood Analytes
- Investigating the toxic effects of iron oxide nanoparticles
- Cytotoxicity of Gold Nanoparticles
- Design of target-seeking antifibrotic compounds
- Cell-penetrating peptide-based systems for nucleic acid delivery: A biological and biophysical approach
- Multifunctional envelope-type nano-device (MEND) for organelle targeting via a step-wise membrane fusion process
- Lipopolyplexes as nanomedicines for therapeutic gene delivery
- Interfering nanoparticles (iNOPs) for silencing microRNAs
- Genetic Nanomedicine: Gene Delivery by Targeted Lipoplexes
Roberta Cavalli, Manuela Donalisio, Andrea Civra, Elisabetta Ranucci, Paolo Ferruti, and David Lembo
Paolo Di Gianvincenzo, Fabrizio Chiodo, Marco Marradi, and Soledad Penadés
Supriya D. Mahajan, Wing-Cheung Law , Ravikumar Aalinkeel, Jessica Reynolds, Bindukumar B Nair, Ken-Tye Yong, Indrajit Roy, Paras N. Prasad and Stanley A. Schwartz.
Antibacterial Nanomedicines
Ranjita Misra and Sanjeeb K Sahoo
Z.Ahmad, M.A.Vargas-Reus, R. Bakhshi, F. Ryan, G.G. Ren, F. Oktar, and R.P. Allaker
Nanomedicines in Immunotherapy
Hamed Laroui, Shanthi V Sitaraman, and Didier Merlin
Filipa Lebre , Dulce Bento , Sandra Jesus , and Olga Borges
Luis J. Cruz, Paul J. Tacken,Felix Rueda, Joan Carles Domingo, Fernando Albericio, and Carl G. Figdor
Diagnostic Nanomedicine
Gang Liu, Zhiyong Wang, Seulki Lee, Hua Ai, Xiaoyuan Chen
Sowmya Viswanathan, Pingzuo Li, Wonbong Choi, Slawomir Filipek, T. A. Balasubramaniam and V. Renugopalakrishnan
Nanomedicine Toxicity
Stefaan J. Soenen, Marcel De Cuyper, Stefaan C. De Smedt and Kevin Braeckmans
Yu Pan, Matthias Bartneck, and Willi Jahnen-Dechent
Antifibrotic Nanomedicine
Tero A.H. Järvinen, and Erkki Ruoslahti
Genetic Nanomedicine
Sara Trabulo, Ana L. Cardoso, Ana M.S. Cardoso,, Nejat Düzgüneş, Amália S. Jurado and Maria C. Pedroso de Lima
Yuma Yamada, Hidetaka Akita, Hideyoshi Harashima
Leire García, Koldo Urbiola, Nejat Düzgüneş and Conchita Tros de Ilarduya
Huricha Baigude and Tariq M. Rana
Nejat Düzgüneş and Conchita Tros de Ilarduya
Description
This volume in the Methods in Enzymology series comprehensively covers Infectious Diseases, Immunotheraphy, Gene Medicine, Diagnostics and Toxicology of Nanomedicine. With an international board of authors, this volume is split into sections that cover subjects such as Nanomedicines in Immunotherapy, Nanomedicine toxicity, and Diagnostic Nanomedicine.
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 23rd May 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123918703
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123918581
About the Serial Volume Editors
Nejat Duzgunes Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of The Pacific School of Dentistry, San Francisco, California, U.S.A.