Nanomedicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123918581, 9780123918703

Nanomedicine, Volume 509

1st Edition

Infectious Diseases, Immunotherapy, Diagnostics, Antifibrotics, Toxicology and Gene Medicine

Serial Volume Editors: Nejat Duzgunes
eBook ISBN: 9780123918703
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123918581
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd May 2012
Page Count: 470
Table of Contents

Antiviral Nanomedicines

  1. Enhanced antiviral activity of acyclovir loaded into nanoparticles

    2. Roberta Cavalli, Manuela Donalisio, Andrea Civra, Elisabetta Ranucci, Paolo Ferruti, and David Lembo

  2. Gold manno-Glyconanoparticles for Intervening in HIV gp120 Carbohydrate-Mediated Processes

    3. Paolo Di Gianvincenzo, Fabrizio Chiodo, Marco Marradi, and Soledad Penadés

  3. Nanoparticle mediated targeted delivery of antiretrovirals to the brain

    4. Supriya D. Mahajan, Wing-Cheung Law , Ravikumar Aalinkeel, Jessica Reynolds, Bindukumar B Nair, Ken-Tye Yong, Indrajit Roy, Paras N. Prasad and Stanley A. Schwartz.

    Antibacterial Nanomedicines

  4. Antibacterial activity of doxycycline-loaded nanoparticles

    5. Ranjita Misra and Sanjeeb K Sahoo

  5. Antimicrobial properties of electrically formed elastomeric polyurethane-copper oxide nanocomposites for medical and dental applications

    6. Z.Ahmad, M.A.Vargas-Reus, R. Bakhshi, F. Ryan, G.G. Ren, F. Oktar, and R.P. Allaker

    Nanomedicines in Immunotherapy

  6. Gastrointestinal delivery of anti-inflammatory nanoparticles

    7. Hamed Laroui, Shanthi V Sitaraman, and Didier Merlin

  7. Chitosan-based nanoparticles as a Hepatitis B antigen delivery system

    8. Filipa Lebre , Dulce Bento , Sandra Jesus , and Olga Borges

  8. Targeting nanoparticles to dendritic cells for immunotherapy

    9. Luis J. Cruz, Paul J. Tacken,Felix Rueda, Joan Carles Domingo, Fernando Albericio, and Carl G. Figdor

    Diagnostic Nanomedicine

  9. Design and fabrication of N-Alkyl-polyethylenimine stabilized iron oxide nanoclusters for gene delivery

    10. Gang Liu, Zhiyong Wang, Seulki Lee, Hua Ai, Xiaoyuan Chen

  10. Protein-Carbon Nanotube Sensors: Single Platform Integrated Micro Clinical Lab for Monitoring Blood Analytes

    11. Sowmya Viswanathan, Pingzuo Li, Wonbong Choi, Slawomir Filipek, T. A. Balasubramaniam and V. Renugopalakrishnan

    Nanomedicine Toxicity

  11. Investigating the toxic effects of iron oxide nanoparticles

    12. Stefaan J. Soenen, Marcel De Cuyper, Stefaan C. De Smedt and Kevin Braeckmans

  12. Cytotoxicity of Gold Nanoparticles

    13. Yu Pan, Matthias Bartneck, and Willi Jahnen-Dechent

    Antifibrotic Nanomedicine

  13. Design of target-seeking antifibrotic compounds

    14. Tero A.H. Järvinen, and Erkki Ruoslahti

    Genetic Nanomedicine

  14. Cell-penetrating peptide-based systems for nucleic acid delivery: A biological and biophysical approach

    15. Sara Trabulo, Ana L. Cardoso, Ana M.S. Cardoso,, Nejat Düzgüneş, Amália S. Jurado and Maria C. Pedroso de Lima

  15. Multifunctional envelope-type nano-device (MEND) for organelle targeting via a step-wise membrane fusion process

    16. Yuma Yamada, Hidetaka Akita, Hideyoshi Harashima

  16. Lipopolyplexes as nanomedicines for therapeutic gene delivery

    17. Leire García, Koldo Urbiola, Nejat Düzgüneş and Conchita Tros de Ilarduya

  17. Interfering nanoparticles (iNOPs) for silencing microRNAs

    18. Huricha Baigude and Tariq M. Rana

  18. Genetic Nanomedicine: Gene Delivery by Targeted Lipoplexes

Nejat Düzgüneş and Conchita Tros de Ilarduya

Description

This volume in the Methods in Enzymology series comprehensively covers Infectious Diseases, Immunotheraphy, Gene Medicine, Diagnostics and Toxicology of Nanomedicine. With an international board of authors, this volume is split into sections that cover subjects such as Nanomedicines in Immunotherapy, Nanomedicine toxicity, and Diagnostic Nanomedicine.

Key Features

  • Comprehensively covers infectious diseases, immunotherapy, gene medicine, diagnostics, and toxicology of nanomedicine
  • International board of authors
  • Split into sections that cover subjects such as Nanomedicines in Immunotherapy, Nanomedicine Toxicity, and Diagnostic Nanomedicine

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists

Details

No. of pages:
470
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123918703
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123918581

About the Serial Volume Editors

Nejat Duzgunes Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of The Pacific School of Dentistry, San Francisco, California, U.S.A.

