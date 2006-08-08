Nanomaterials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080449647, 9780080463902

Nanomaterials

1st Edition

Research Towards Applications

Editors: Hideo Hosono Yoshinao Mishima Hideo Takezoe Kenneth MacKenzie
eBook ISBN: 9780080463902
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080449647
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 8th August 2006
Page Count: 474
Description

A research project at the Tokyo Institute of Technology – dedicated to fostering innovation in the field of nanomaterials – was selected as one of the 21st Century COE (Center of Excellence) programs. The achievements of this COE program, which builds on the strong tradition of materials science in the Institute, are summarized within this book.

Nanomaterials: Research Towards Applications is divided into four main parts:

  1. Revolutionary Oxides
  2. State-of-the-Art Polymers
  3. Nanostructure Design for New Functions
  4. Nanostructure Architecture for Engineering Applications

Key Features

  • Each section consists of three or four chapters related to inorganic, organic and metallic nanomaterials

Readership

Materials Scientists and researchers, graduate students, chemists, and any scientists involved in break-through nanomaterials research

Table of Contents

Part I: Revolutional Oxides

  1. Function Cultivation in Transparent Oxides Utilizing Natural and Artificial Nanostructures (H. Hosono and M. Hirano)
  2. The Role of Lattice Defects in Oxides (M. Itoh)
  3. Size Effect of Ferroelectric and High Permittivity Thin Films (H. Funakubo)Part II: State-of-the-Art Polymers
  4. Photonic Devices using Liquid Crystal Nanostructures (H. Takezoe)
  5. Nanocylinder Array Structures in Block Copolymer Thin Films (K. Kamata, T. Iyoda)
  6. Nano-Size Charge Inhomogeneity in Organic Materials (T. Mori)Part III: Nanostructure Design for New Functions
  7. Size Control of Nanostructures by Quantum Confinement (H. Hirayama)
  8. Grain Boundary Dynamics in Ceramics Superplasticity (F. Wakai, A. Domínguez-Rodríguez)
  9. Nanostructure Control for High-Strength and High-Ductility Aluminum Alloys (T. Sato)Part IV: Nanostructure Architecture for Engineering Applications
  10. Nanoporous Materials from Mineral and Organic Templates (K. Okada, K.J.D. MacKenzie)
  11. Enhancement of Thermoelectric Figure of Merit through Nanostructural Control on Intermetallic Semiconductors toward High Temperature Applications (Y. Mishima, Y. Kimura, S. Wng Kim)
  12. Smart Coatings - Multilayered and Multifunctional in-situ Ultrahigh-Temperature Coatings (H. Hosoda)

Details

No. of pages:
474
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080463902
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080449647

About the Editor

Hideo Hosono

Affiliations and Expertise

Tokyo Institute of Technology, Frontier Collaborative Research Center, Japan

Yoshinao Mishima

Affiliations and Expertise

Tokyo Institute of Technology, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Japan

Hideo Takezoe

Affiliations and Expertise

Tokyo Institute of Technology, Department of Organic and Polymeric Materials, Japan

Kenneth MacKenzie

Affiliations and Expertise

Victoria University of Wellington, Advanced Materials Group, New Zealand and Visiting COE Professor, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Department of Metallurgy and Ceramics Division, Japan

