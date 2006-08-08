Nanomaterials
1st Edition
Research Towards Applications
Description
A research project at the Tokyo Institute of Technology – dedicated to fostering innovation in the field of nanomaterials – was selected as one of the 21st Century COE (Center of Excellence) programs. The achievements of this COE program, which builds on the strong tradition of materials science in the Institute, are summarized within this book.
Nanomaterials: Research Towards Applications is divided into four main parts:
- Revolutionary Oxides
- State-of-the-Art Polymers
- Nanostructure Design for New Functions
- Nanostructure Architecture for Engineering Applications
Key Features
- Each section consists of three or four chapters related to inorganic, organic and metallic nanomaterials
Readership
Materials Scientists and researchers, graduate students, chemists, and any scientists involved in break-through nanomaterials research
Table of Contents
Part I: Revolutional Oxides
- Function Cultivation in Transparent Oxides Utilizing Natural and Artificial Nanostructures (H. Hosono and M. Hirano)
- The Role of Lattice Defects in Oxides (M. Itoh)
- Size Effect of Ferroelectric and High Permittivity Thin Films (H. Funakubo)Part II: State-of-the-Art Polymers
- Photonic Devices using Liquid Crystal Nanostructures (H. Takezoe)
- Nanocylinder Array Structures in Block Copolymer Thin Films (K. Kamata, T. Iyoda)
- Nano-Size Charge Inhomogeneity in Organic Materials (T. Mori)Part III: Nanostructure Design for New Functions
- Size Control of Nanostructures by Quantum Confinement (H. Hirayama)
- Grain Boundary Dynamics in Ceramics Superplasticity (F. Wakai, A. Domínguez-Rodríguez)
- Nanostructure Control for High-Strength and High-Ductility Aluminum Alloys (T. Sato)Part IV: Nanostructure Architecture for Engineering Applications
- Nanoporous Materials from Mineral and Organic Templates (K. Okada, K.J.D. MacKenzie)
- Enhancement of Thermoelectric Figure of Merit through Nanostructural Control on Intermetallic Semiconductors toward High Temperature Applications (Y. Mishima, Y. Kimura, S. Wng Kim)
- Smart Coatings - Multilayered and Multifunctional in-situ Ultrahigh-Temperature Coatings (H. Hosoda)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 474
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 8th August 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080463902
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080449647
About the Editor
Hideo Hosono
Affiliations and Expertise
Tokyo Institute of Technology, Frontier Collaborative Research Center, Japan
Yoshinao Mishima
Affiliations and Expertise
Tokyo Institute of Technology, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Japan
Hideo Takezoe
Affiliations and Expertise
Tokyo Institute of Technology, Department of Organic and Polymeric Materials, Japan
Kenneth MacKenzie
Affiliations and Expertise
Victoria University of Wellington, Advanced Materials Group, New Zealand and Visiting COE Professor, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Department of Metallurgy and Ceramics Division, Japan