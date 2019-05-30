Nanomaterials Synthesis
1st Edition
Design, Fabrication and Applications
Table of Contents
1. Synthesis and Processing of Emerging Two-dimensional Nanomaterials
Yasir Beeran Pottathara
2. Nanomaterials Synthesis: Chemical and Biological Routs and Applications
Shirish Hari Sonawane, Aniruddha Bhalchandra Pandit and Prakash Saudagar
3. Chemical approaches for 1D oxide nanostructures Solutions
Fatma Abd El-Rahman Taher
4. One- and two-dimensional Nanostructures prepared by Combustion Synthesis (CS)
Alexander Sergeevich Mukasyan and Khachatur Manukyan
5. Microwave-Assisted Synthesis for Nanomaterials
Mubarak Mujawar
6. Strategies in laser induced synthesis of nanomaterials
Saikiran Vadavalli
7. Flame Synthesis of Nanostructured Transition Metal Oxides: Trends, Developments, and Recent Advances.
Wilson Merchan-Merchan
8. Design and Fabrication of Porous Nanostructures and their applications
Prof. Sk Manirul Islam and Tanima Saha
9. Synthesis and Processing of Thermoelectric Nanomaterials, Nanocomposites and Devices
Lazarous Tzounis and Lazaros Tzounis
10. Ternary chalcohalides nanomaterials: fabrication
Marcin Jesionek
11. Advanced Nanocarbon Materials for Electrochemical Energy Storage
KVSN Raju and KVSN Raju12. Organic–Inorganic Hybrid Nanomaterials: Synthesis, Characterization and Application
Vesna Lazic
13. Fabrication, Characterization and Optimization of Mn-Based Oxide Nanofibers for Energy Storage Devices
Yogesh Sharma
14. Fabrication of Micro/Nano miniaturized platforms for Nanotheranostics and Regenerative Medicine applications
Praveen G
15. Recent Trends in Synthesis Routes of Carbon Nanomaterials
Jose Antonio Palenzuela
Description
Nanomaterials Synthesis: Design, Fabrication and Applications combines the present and emerging trends of synthesis routes of nanomaterials with the incorporation of various technologies. The book covers the new trends and challenges in the synthesis and surface engineering of a wide range of nanomaterials, including emerging technologies used for their synthesis. Significant properties, safety and sustainability and environmental impacts of the synthesis routes are explored. This book is an important information source that will help materials scientists and engineers who want to learn more about how different classes of nanomaterials are designed.
Key Features
- Highlights recent developments in, and opportunities created by, new nanomaterials synthesis methods
- Explains major synthesis techniques for different types of nanomaterials
- Discusses the challenges of using a variety of synthesis methods
Readership
Materials scientists and engineers working in research and development who want to learn how nanomaterials can be integrated into the product lifecycle
Details
- No. of pages:
- 594
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 30th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128157527
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128157510
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Yasir Beeran Pottathara Editor
Yasir Beeran Pottathara is a Postdoctoral Researcher at LIMATB, University of South Brittany, Lorient, France. His research focuses in the area of nanomaterials for energy storage applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
LIMATB, Universite de Bretagne Sud, France
Sabu Thomas Editor
Professor Thomas is currently Pro-Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University and the Founder Director and Professor of the International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. He is also a full professor of Polymer Science and Engineering at the School of Chemical Sciences of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. Prof. Thomas is an outstanding leader with sustained international acclaims for his work in Nanoscience, Polymer Science and Engineering, Polymer Nanocomposites, Elastomers, Polymer Blends, Interpenetrating Polymer Networks, Polymer Membranes, Green Composites and Nanocomposites, Nanomedicine and Green Nanotechnology. Dr. Thomas’s ground-breaking inventions in polymer nanocomposites, polymer blends, green bionanotechnological and nano-biomedical sciences, have made transformative differences in the development of new materials for automotive, space, housing and biomedical fields. In collaboration with India’s premier tyre company, Apollo Tyres, Professor Thomas’s group invented new high performance barrier rubber nanocomposite membranes for inner tubes and inner liners for tyres. Professor Thomas has received a number of national and international awards which include: Fellowship of the Royal Society of Chemistry, London FRSC, Distinguished Professorship from Josef Stefan Institute, Slovenia, MRSI medal, Nano Tech Medal, CRSI medal, Distinguished Faculty Award, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award for Scientific Excellence – 2016, Mahatma Gandhi University- Award for Outstanding Contribution –Nov. 2016, Lifetime Achievement Award of the Malaysian Polymer Group, Indian Nano Biologists award 2017and Sukumar Maithy Award for the best polymer researcher in the country. He is in the list of most productive researchers in India and holds a position of No.5. Recently, because of the outstanding contributions to the field of Nanoscience and Polymer Science and Engineering, Prof. Thomas has been conferred Honoris Causa (DSc) Doctorate by the University of South Brittany, Lorient, France and University of Lorraine, Nancy, France. Very recently, Prof. Thomas has been awarded Senior Fulbright Fellowship to visit 20 Universities in the US and most productive faculty award in the domain Materials Sciences. Professor Thomas has published over 800 peer reviewed research papers, reviews and book chapters. He has co-edited 80 books published by different publishers. He is the inventor of 6 patents and has delivered over 300 Plenary/Inaugural and Invited lectures in national/international meetings over 30 countries. He has established a state of the art laboratory at Mahatma Gandhi University in the area of Polymer Science and Engineering and Nanoscience and Nanotechnology through external funding from DST, CSIR, TWAS, UGC, DBT, DRDO, AICTE, ISRO, DIT, TWAS, KSCSTE, BRNS, UGC-DAE, Du Pont, USA, General Cables, USA, Surface Treat Czech Republic, MRF Tyres and Apollo Tyres.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pro-Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University and Founding Director and Professor, International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, India
Nandakumar Kalarikkal Editor
Nandakumar Kalarikkal is Associate Professor, Advanced Materials Laboratory, School of Pure and Applied Physics & International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience, Mahatma Gandhi University, India. His research focuses in the areas of nanomultiferroics, nanosemiconductors and nanophosphors
Affiliations and Expertise
Mahatma Gandhi University, India
Yves Grohens Editor
Professor Yves Grohens is the Director of the LIMATB (Material Engineering) Laboratory of Université de Bretagne Sud, France. His master's and PhD degrees were from Besançon University, France. After finishing his studies, he worked as assistant professor and later professor in various reputed universities in France. He is an invited professor to many universities in different parts of the world as well. His areas of interest include physicochemical studies of polymer surfaces and interfaces, phase transitions in thin films confinement, nano and bio composites design and characterization, and biodegradation of polymers and biomaterials. He has written several book chapters, monographs, and scientific reviews and has published 130 international publications. He is the chairman and member of advisory committees of many international conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
LIMATB Laboratory, Universite de Bretagne Sud, France
Vanja Kokol Editor
Vanja Kokol is Associate Professor, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, University of Maribor, Slovenia. His research focuses on chemo-enzymatic derivatization, modification and/or functionalization of biopolymers and organic/inorganic nanomaterials.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maribor, Slovenia