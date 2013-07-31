Nanomaterials in Tissue Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857095961, 9780857097231

Nanomaterials in Tissue Engineering

1st Edition

Fabrication and Applications

Editors: A K Gaharwar S Sant M J Hancock S A Hacking
eBook ISBN: 9780857097231
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857095961
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st July 2013
Page Count: 468
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials

Foreword

Introduction

Chapter 1: Biomedical nanomaterials in tissue engineering

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Overview of nanomaterials in tissue engineering

1.3 Biomedical nanomaterials in tissue engineering applications

1.4 Future trends

Part I: Fabrication of nanomaterials for tissue engineering applications

Chapter 2: Synthesis of polymeric nanomaterials for biomedical applications

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Types of polymers used in nanomaterials

2.3 Synthesis of polymeric nanoparticles

2.4 Synthesis of polymeric scaffolds

2.5 Characterization of the nanomaterials

2.6 Future trends

Chapter 3: Engineering nanoporous biomaterials

Abstract

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Nanotubes and etched nanoporous surfaces

3.3 Self-assembled supramolecular organic templates

3.4 Self-assembled colloidal templates

3.5 Conclusion

Chapter 4: Layer-by-layer self-assembly techniques for nanostructured devices in tissue engineering

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Interaction between biomaterials as ingredients for multilayer formulations

4.3 Scalability to three dimensions

4.4 Application of nanostructured multilayer devices in tissue engineering

Conclusion

Chapter 5: Synthesis of carbon based nanomaterials for tissue engineering applications

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Carbon nanotubes and fibers

5.3 Fullerenes (C60)

5.4 Graphene

5.5 Nanodiamond systems

5.6 Carbon-nanostructured materials

5.7 Conclusion

Chapter 6: Fabrication of nanofibrous scaffolds for tissue engineering applications

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Methods for nanofibrous scaffolds fabrication

6.3 Surface modification of nanofibrous scaffolds

6.4 Applications of nanofibrous scaffolds in tissue engineering

6.5 Conclusion

Chapter 7: Fabrication of nanomaterials for growth factor delivery in tissue engineering

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Strategies for controlled growth factor delivery in tissue engineering

7.3 Nanostructures for growth factor delivery in tissue engineering

7.4 Nanofibers

7.5 Nanoparticles

7.6 Strategies for dual growth factor, drug and gene delivery

7.7 Clinical prospective of nanostructures with growth factor delivery in tissue engineering

7.8 Conclusion and future trends

Part II: Application of nanomaterials in soft tissue engineering

Chapter 8: Nanomaterials for engineering vascularized tissues

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Biocomplexity of vascularized tissues

8.3 Engineering nanomaterials to improve vascularization of tissues

8.4 Clinical progress

8.5 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 9: Nanomaterials for cardiac tissue engineering

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Heart muscle structure and diseases

9.3 Cardiac tissue engineering (CTE)

9.4 Application of nanomaterials and nanofabrication methods in CTE

9.5 Case study: magneto-mechanical cell stimulation to promote CTE

9.6 Conclusion and future trends

9.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 10: Nanomaterials for neural tissue engineering

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction to neural tissue engineering

10.2 Nano-scaffold design techniques

10.3 Nano-structures

10.4 Biomaterials for scaffold design

10.5 Drawbacks of the use of nanomaterials

10.6 Conclusion and future trends

10.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 11: Nanomaterials for cartilage tissue engineering

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Cartilage biology and structure

11.3 Clinical approaches in the treatment of cartilage defects

11.4 Nanomaterials: strategies for cartilage regeneration

11.5 Conclusion

Chapter 12: Biomaterials and nano-scale features for ligament regeneration

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) composition, structure and properties

12.3 Injury, healing and treatment of the ACL

12.4 Engineered scaffold materials for ligament regeneration

12.5 Methods for enhancing engineered scaffolds for ligament regeneration

12.6 Conclusion and future trends

Part III: Application of nanomaterials in hard tissue engineering

Chapter 13: Nanomaterials for hardâ€“soft tissue interfaces

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Nanoparticles

13.3 Nanofibers

13. 4 Strategies incorporating nanomaterials in hard–soft tissue interfaces

13 5 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 14: Mineralization of nanomaterials for bone tissue engineering

Abstract:

14.1 Bone: a nanobiocomposite material

14.2 Collagen as a biomaterial

14.3 Approaches to the mineralization of collagenous constructs

14.4 Conclusion

Chapter 15: Nanomaterials for dental and craniofacial tissue engineering

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Nanotechnology for engineered substrates

15.3 Engineering mineralized collagenous craniofacial structures

15.4 Nano-scale scaffolds with integrated delivery systems

15.5 Micro/nano-arrays as libraries for high-throughput characterization

15.6 Conclusion

Index

Description

Nanomaterial technologies can be used to fabricate high-performance biomaterials with tailored physical, chemical, and biological properties. They are therefore an area of interest for emerging biomedical technologies such as scaffolding, tissue regeneration, and controlled drug delivery. Nanomaterials in tissue engineering explores the fabrication of a variety of nanomaterials and the use of these materials across a range of tissue engineering applications.

Part one focuses on the fabrication of nanomaterials for tissue engineering applications and includes chapters on engineering nanoporous biomaterials, layer-by-layer self-assembly techniques for nanostructured devices, and the synthesis of carbon based nanomaterials. Part two goes on to highlight the application of nanomaterials in soft tissue engineering and includes chapters on cardiac, neural, and cartilage tissue engineering. Finally, the use of nanomaterials in hard tissue engineering applications, including bone, dental and craniofacial tissue engineering is discussed in part three.

Nanomaterials in tissue engineering is a standard reference for researchers and tissue engineers with an interest in nanomaterials, laboratories investigating biomaterials, and academics interested in materials science, chemical engineering, biomedical engineering and biological sciences.

Key Features

  • Explores the fabrication of a variety of nanomaterials and their use across a range of tissue engineering applications
  • Examines engineering nanoporous biomaterials, layer-by-layer self-assembly techniques for nanostructured devices, and the synthesis of carbon based nanomaterials
  • Highlights the application of nanomaterials in soft tissue engineering and includes chapters on cardiac, neural, and cartilage tissue engineering

Readership

Biomedical engineering researchers and researchers interested in biomaterials, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine; Materials scientists; Chemical engineers;

"...a timely contribution for researchers working at the intersection of the highly active fields of nanomaterials and tissue engineering...non-experts who want to jump right will likely find much of the material accessible..."--Biomat.net, October 2013

"The book…captures the convergence of cutting-edge research at the interface of nanobiomaterials, and tissue engineering. the book provides a comprehensive introduction and overview of the latest developments in nanomaterials for tissue engineering for anyone new to the subjects, and is a useful reference for advanced professionals."--MaterialsViews.com, March 4, 2014
"…this volume addresses a previously underserved niche within the spectrum of biomaterials/tissue engineering research [and] remains firmly focused on the challenges and opportunities of nanomaterials applied in tissue engineering."--James Henderson The Biomaterials Network

About the Editors

A K Gaharwar Editor

Dr Akhilesh K. Gaharwar works in the David H. Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA, and is also a research fellow in the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Materials at Harvard University, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts Institute of Technology

S Sant Editor

Dr Shilpa Sant is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, School of Pharmacy and Department of Bioengineering at the University of Pittsburgh, USA. She is also an affiliate faculty member at McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine, Pittsburgh, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh and Harvard Medical School

M J Hancock Editor

Dr Matthew J. Hancock is a research scientist at Broad Institute, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Broad Institute

S A Hacking Editor

Dr Adam A. Hacking is the director of the Laboratory for Musculoskeletal Research and Innovation (LMRI) in the Department of Orthopaedics at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts General Hospital, USA

