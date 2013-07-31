Nanomaterials in Tissue Engineering

"...a timely contribution for researchers working at the intersection of the highly active fields of nanomaterials and tissue engineering...non-experts who want to jump right will likely find much of the material accessible..."--Biomat.net, October 2013

"The book…captures the convergence of cutting-edge research at the interface of nanobiomaterials, and tissue engineering. the book provides a comprehensive introduction and overview of the latest developments in nanomaterials for tissue engineering for anyone new to the subjects, and is a useful reference for advanced professionals."--MaterialsViews.com, March 4, 2014

"…this volume addresses a previously underserved niche within the spectrum of biomaterials/tissue engineering research [and] remains firmly focused on the challenges and opportunities of nanomaterials applied in tissue engineering."--James Henderson The Biomaterials Network