Nanomaterials in Plants, Algae and Microorganisms
1st Edition
Concepts and Controversies: Volume 2
Description
Nanomaterials in Plants, Algae and Microorganisms: Concepts and Controversies: Volume 2 not only covers all the new technologies used in the synthesis of nanoparticles, it also tests their response on plants, algae and micro-organisms in aquatic ecosystems. Unlike most works in the field, the book doesn’t focus exclusively on the higher organisms. Instead, it explores the smaller life forms on which they feed. Topics include the impacts of plant development, how different nanoparticles are absorbed by biota, the impact different metals—including silver and rare earth metals—have on living organisms, and the effects nanoparticles have on aquatic ecosystems as a whole.
As nanotechnology based products have become a trillion-dollar industry, there is a need to understand the implications to the health of our biota and ecosystems as the earth is increasingly inundated with these materials.
Key Features
- Covers the issues of nanoparticles on more simple organisms and their ecosystems
- Draws upon global experts to help increase understanding of the interface mechanisms at the physiological, biochemical, molecular, and even genomic and proteomic level between ENPs and biological systems
- Provides a critical assessment of the progress taking place on this topic
- Sheds light on future research needs and scientific challenges that still exist in nanoparticle and living organism interactions
Readership
Researchers, professionals and students involved in Nanotechnology research, Pollution, Environmental Sciences, Plant Ecophysiology, Plant Biochemistry, Plant Molecular Biology, Plant Microbe Interactions or Soil Pollution
Table of Contents
1. Harmful phytotoxic characters of cobalt and zinc oxide nanoparticles in Algae
2. Response of nanoparticles on aquatic ecosystem
3. Nanoparticle and Algae Interactions: Oxidative termination, reactive oxygen species generation and synergistic toxic impacts
4. Nanoparticles: Sources and Responses
5. Response of nanoparticles on molecular mechanisms of aquatic plants and algae
6. Ecotoxic effect of photocatalytic active nanoparticles on algae and aquatic plants
7. Nanoparticles: Antifungal and Antimicrobial responses
8. A comparative behavior of metals and oxide Nanoparticles on aquatic plants, microbes and algae
9. Impact of nanoparticles on genomics of living organisms
10. Physiology, Chemistry and Biochemistry of Nanoparticles
11. Phytotoxicity of silver nanoparticles to aquatic plants, algae and microorganisms
12. Zinc oxide nanoparticles' impact on aquatic plants, algae and microorganisms
13. Do nanoparticles possess ecotoxicological risks to the aquatic environment?
14. Availability, behavior and impact of nanoparticles in the environment
15. Ecotoxicology of carbon-based engineered nanoparticles on plants and aquatic ecosystems
16. Uptake and translocation of nanoparticles in wetland plants
17. Relevance of wetland plants in the synthesis of nanoparticles
18. Toxicity assessment of cerium oxide nanoparticles in wetland plants
19. Behavior of nanoparticles on aquatic foods and vegetables
20. Genotoxicity of silver nanoparticles in wetland plants and algae
21. Changes in gene expression of algae and aquatic plants in response to nanoparticles and ions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 21st September 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128116456
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128114889
About the Editor
Durgesh Kumar Tripathi
Dr Tripathi has studied the effect of silica on physiological and biochemical responses such as photosynthesis, biotic and a-biotic stress, nutrient uptake as well as yield and quality of crop plants to stress factors such as metal, and the synchronized detoxification of harmful reactive oxygen species by their antioxidant defense mechanisms. He has also studied the interactions of physical Instruments like LIBS, EPMA and Florescence spectroscopy on stressed and non-stressed plants and get the information. His most recent research is moving towards gene level/protein level regulation of stress relieving mechanisms in organisms with and without the presence of silicon. He is on the editorial board for 6 different journals, and is a reviewer for a number of journals including two Elsevier journals: Plant Physiology and Biochemistry as well as Ecology and Environmental Safety
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Medical Diagnostic and Research, Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad, UP, India
Parvaiz Ahmad
Dr. Parvaiz Ahmad is Senior Assistant Professor in the Department of Botany at Sri Pratap College, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India, and is presently a Visiting Scientist at King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He completed his post-graduate degree in Botany in 2000 at Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, India. After receiving a Doctorate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, India, he joined the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, New Delhi, in 2007. His main research area is Stress Physiology and Molecular Biology. He has published more than 50 research papers in peer reviewed journals, and 40 book chapters. He is also an Editor of 17 volumes (one with Studium Press Pvt. India Ltd., New Delhi, India; nine with Springer, New York; three with Elsevier USA; and four with John Wiley & Sons, Ltd.). He is a recipient of the Junior Research Fellowship and Senior Research Fellowship award, granted by CSIR, New Delhi, India. Dr. Ahmad was awarded the Young Scientist Award under the Fast Track scheme in 2007 by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt. of India. Dr. Ahmad is actively engaged in studying the molecular and physio-biochemical responses of different agricultural and horticultural plants under environmental stress.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Botany and Microbiology, Faculty of Science, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Shivesh Sharma
Dr. Shivesh Sharma completed his master’s degree and PhD in the field of microbiology. His research interests include environmental microbiology/biotechnology, plant-microbe interaction, and bio formulations. He has been involved in number of research projects, funded both externally (DBT, UGC, DST, MHRD) and internally in the fields of his research interests. He has more than 110 publications in different research journals and various book chapters to his credit.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Biotechnology, Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad, UP, India
Devendra Chauhan
Professor Chauhan has authored 150 scientific publications. His research interest is the role of Si nutrition in the management of abiotic stress in plants. He is also working as an editor and reviewer of several reputed international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, D. D. Pant Interdisciplinary Research Laboratory, Department of Botany, University of Allahabad, Allahabad, UP, India
Nawal Kishore Dubey
Dr Dubey has won awards for both his teaching and his research, and is currently a fellow of the National Academy of Sciences. His work spans across botany and food microbiology. He has published over 160 papers and has contributed to 7 books, in addition to holding a number of patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Botany, Center of Advanced Study in Botany, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India