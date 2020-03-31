Nanomaterials in Diagnostic Tools and Devices
1st Edition
Description
Nanomaterials in Diagnostic Tools and Devices provides a complete overview of the significance of nanomaterials in fabricating selective and performance enhanced nanodevices. It is an interdisciplinary reference that includes contributing subjects from nanomaterials, biosensors, materials science, biomedical instrumentation and medicinal chemistry. This book is authored by experts in the field of nanomaterial synthesis, modeling, and biosensor applications, and provides insight to readers working in various science fields on the latest advancements in smart and miniaturized nanodevices. These devices enable convenient real-time diagnosis of diseases at clinics rather than laboratories, and include implantable devices that cause less irritation and have improved functionality.
Research in the field of nanomaterials is growing rapidly, creating a significant impact across different science disciplines and nanotechnology industries. This synthesis and modeling of nanomaterials has led to many technology breakthroughs and applications, especially in medical science.
Key Features
- Provides a distinctive platform for the latest trends in the synthesis of smart nanomaterials for nanodevices in disease diagnostics
- Presents a broad range of advancements and applications of lateral-flow nanostrip for point-of-care applications
- Examines smart-phone based nanodevices for field-based diagnosis with accurate information
- Comprises more than 70 figures and illustrations that will help readers visualize and easily understand the role of nanodevices in the field of nanomedicine
- Serves as an ideal reference for those studying smart nanomaterials, biosensors, and nanodevices for real-time and in-situ clinical diagnosis and drug delivery
Readership
Post-graduates, researchers, scientists in the field of chemistry, physics, biology, engineering, biomaterials, medicine, medical professionals and other interdisciplinary fields of science and technology as well as pharmaceutical materials synthesis and nanotechnology industries involved in developing medical products and procedures
Table of Contents
1. Recent Approaches for the synthesis of smart nanomaterials for nanodevices in disease diagnosis
2. Synthesis and role of smart nanomaterials in the recent development of diagnostic tools and devices
3. Advances in smart nanodevices: laboratory synthesis to commercial applications
4. Advances and applications of lateral-flow nanostrip for point-of-care applications
5. SERS nanomaterials for fabrication of nanodevices in therapeutic diagnosis of cancer
6. Functional graphene-based nanodevices: Emerging diagnostic tool
7. Proteins and enzymes as building blocks for nanodevices
8. Nanoparticle-based bio-barcodes for clinical tests
9. QR codes based sensors in health care management
10. Nucleic acid assemblies in nanodevice: Nano-oddities
11. New generation quantum dots as contrast agent in imaging
12. Nanotechnology based devices in the treatment for Alzheimer’s disease
13. Theranostic nanorobots: Intelligent vehicles in drug delivery
14. Biomarker detection of Parkinson’s disease and therapy
15. Fabrication of smart nanomaterials for the detection and control of infectious diseases in developing countries
16. Targeted approach for in-vivo treatment of diseases: Nanodevices
17. Holography and nanodevice fabrication for applications in nanomedicine
18. Molecular fabrication of 3-D printed bionic nanodevices: prospects for personalized medicine
19. Smart-phone based nanodevices for field-based diagnosis proving reality based information
20. Interferometric nanodevices for biosensor applications
21. Safe clinical use of nanodevices as innovative smart materials
22. Current trends, achievements and prospects of smart nanodevices in global pharma market
Details
- No. of pages:
- 712
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 31st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128179239
About the Editor
Suvardhan Kanchi
Dr. Kanchi is the Research Scientist in fabricating the bio-sensors for the identification and quantification of high-intensity artificial sweeteners in food stuffs and biological samples. He completed his post doctoral research in Separation and Determination of High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners (Sucralose, Neotame & Stevia glycosides with Capillary Electrophoresis and electrochemical methods (biosensors) in different Food Stuff’s from Durban University of Technology, Durban, South Africa. He is associated with the Indian Society of Analytical Scientists (ISAS), India. He is also serving as the Executive Editor for American Journal of Phytomedicine and Clinical Therapeutics; EB member for International Journal of Research in Chemistry and Environment and many more. He is also having several reviewer experiences for many articles. Costing: option 1 with proofredaing
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Durban University of Technology, Steve Biko, South Africa
D. Sharma
Dr. Sharma is currently a Senior Research in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at University of KwaZulu-Natal. She obtained the Honors and Masters in Chemistry from Panjab University, India in 2005 and 2007 respectively. She obtained Doctoral degree in Chemistry from National Institute of Technology-Jalandhar, India in 2013. Upon graduation she worked as a Lecture at Department of Chemistry, Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering & Technology, India from July 2012-April 2014. She then joined as a Postdoctoral Fellow at Department of Chemistry, Durban University of Technology, Durban, South Africa from 2014-2016 and later on moved to University of KwaZulu-Natal, as she is currently working. She is specialized in Nanotechnology, and Computational Chemistry. She has produced 12 papers, 07 book in international journals. She received many Gold & young scientist awards at various international conferences for her inventions and innovations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, College of Health Sciences, University of KwaZulu-Natal, Westville Campus, Durban, South Africa