Nanomaterials in Diagnostic Tools and Devices provides a complete overview of the significance of nanomaterials in fabricating selective and performance enhanced nanodevices. It is an interdisciplinary reference that includes contributing subjects from nanomaterials, biosensors, materials science, biomedical instrumentation and medicinal chemistry. This book is authored by experts in the field of nanomaterial synthesis, modeling, and biosensor applications, and provides insight to readers working in various science fields on the latest advancements in smart and miniaturized nanodevices. These devices enable convenient real-time diagnosis of diseases at clinics rather than laboratories, and include implantable devices that cause less irritation and have improved functionality.

Research in the field of nanomaterials is growing rapidly, creating a significant impact across different science disciplines and nanotechnology industries. This synthesis and modeling of nanomaterials has led to many technology breakthroughs and applications, especially in medical science.