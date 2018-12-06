Nanomaterials for Magnetic and Optical Hyperthermia Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128139288, 9780128139295

Nanomaterials for Magnetic and Optical Hyperthermia Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Raluca Fratila Jesús Martínez De La Fuente
eBook ISBN: 9780128139295
Paperback ISBN: 9780128139288
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th December 2018
Page Count: 384
Table of Contents

Contents

Contributors

Introduction to Hyperthermia

Raluca M. Fratila, Jesús M. de la Fuente

1 Hyperthermia as Therapeutic Approach

2 Hyperthermia at the Nanoscale—Why

Nanomaterials?

3 About This book

4 References

A

PRINCIPLES OF HYPERTHERMIA

1. Design Criteria of Thermal Seeds for Magnetic Fluid Hyperthermia From Magnetic Physics Point of View

Hiroaki Mamiya, Balachandran Jeyadevan

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Mechanism of Heat Generation

1.3 Operational Limits of Magnetic Field and Frequency Conditions

1.4 Novel Responses of Individual Magnetic

Nanoparticles to AC Magnetic Fields

1.5 Potential of Interacting MagneticNanoparticles

1.6 Summary and Perspectives

References

2. Design of Anisotropic Iron-Oxide-Based

Nanoparticles for Magnetic Hyperthermia

Geoffrey Cotin, Francis Perton, Cristina Blanco-Andujar, Benoit Pichon, Damien Mertz, Sylvie Bégin-Colin

2.1 Key Parameters Controlling the Generated Heat

2.2 Optimization of MH Properties of IONPs by Doping or Shape-Controlled Synthesis

2.3 Conclusion

References

3. Synthesis and Characterization of Magnetic–Plasmonic Hybrid Nanoparticles

Mari Takahashi, Ryoichi Kitaura, Priyank Mohan, Shinya Maenosono

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Synthesis and Characterization

3.3 Conclusion

References

4. Noble Metal-Based Plasmonic Nanoparticles for SERS Imaging and Photothermal Therapy

Yulán Hernández, Betty C. Galarreta

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Plasmonic Properties of Metallic Nanoparticles

4.3 Optical Hyperthermia

4.4 Synthesis Methods

4.5 Functionalization

4.6 Theragnostics (SERS + PTT)

4.7 Conclusion

References

Further Reading

5. Instrumentation for Magnetic Hyperthermia

David Cabrera, Irene Rubia-Rodríguez, Eneko Garaio, Fernando Plazaola, Luc Dupré, Neil Farrow, Francisco J. Terán, Daniel Ortega

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Fundamental Aspects of Coil Design for MH

5.3 Temperature Measurement in MH

5.4 Commercial and Noncommercial Instrumentation to Measure SAR

5.5 Conclusions and Perspectives

Acknowledgments

References

6. Nanoscale Thermometry for Hyperthermia Applications

Rafael Piñol, Carlos D.S. Brites, Nuno J. Silva, Luis D. Carlos, Angel Millán

6.1 Introduction

6.2 High Spatial Resolution Thermometry

6.3 Luminescence Thermometry

6.4 Intracellular Thermometry

6.5 Intracellular Thermometry for Hyperthermia Studies

6.6 Conclusions and Perspectives

Acknowledgments

References

Further Reading

7. High-Frequency Magnetic Response and Hyperthermia From Nanoparticles in Cellular Environments

Neil Telling

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Measuring the High-Frequency Magnetic Response of Nanoparticles

7.3 Magnetic Nanoparticles in Cellular Environments

7.4 Summary and Future Perspectives

References

B

CELLULAR RESPONSE TO HEAT

8. Mechanisms of Cell Death Induced by Optical Hyperthermia

Marta Pérez-Hernández

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Types of Cell Death

8.3 Techniques to Determine the Type of Cell Death

8.4 Cell Death Induced by PTT

8.5 Conclusion

References

9. Invertebrate Models for Hyperthermia:

What We Learned From Caenorhabditis elegans and Hydra vulgaris

Maria Moros, Laura Gonzalez-Moragas, Angela Tino, Anna Laromaine, Claudia Tortiglione

9.1 Introduction to Animal Models in Nanoscience

9.2 NP Fate and Status In Vivo

9.3 Biological Effects of Heat

9.4 Biological Effects of NPs

9.5 Methodological Approaches for Tracking NPs Used for Optical and MHT in Hydra and C. elegans

9.6 Conclusions

References

Further Reading

10. Image-Guided Thermal Therapy

Using Magnetic Particle Imaging and

Magnetic Fluid Hyperthermia

Rohan Dhavalikar, Ana C. Bohórquez, Carlos Rinaldi

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Magnetic Fluid Hyperthermia

10.3 Magnetic Particle Imaging

10.4 Applications

10.5 Combined MPI-MFH

10.6 Conclusion

Acknowledgment

References

11. Nanomaterials for Combined Thermo-Chemotherapy of Cancer

Javier Idiago-López, Eduardo Moreno-Antolín, Raluca M. Fratila

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Magnetic Nanoparticle-Based Thermo-Chemotherapy

11.3 Gold Nanoparticles as Thermo-Chemotherapeutic Agents

11.4 Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Thermo-Chemotherapy

11.5 Conclusions and Perspectives

Acknowledgment

References

C

FROM BENCH TO

BEDSIDE—NANOMATERIAL

TOXICITY, REGULATORY

ASPECTS AND

CLINICAL PERSPECTIVES

OF MAGNETIC AND OPTICAL

HYPERTHERMIA

12. A Roadmap to the Standardization of In Vivo Magnetic Hyperthermia

Lilianne Beola, Lucía Gutiérrez, Valeria Grazú, Laura Asín

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Nanoparticle Design for MH In Vivo Application

12.3 Nanoparticle Composition

12.4 Magnetic Hyperthermia Conditions Used In Vivo

12.5 Animal Models and Biological Effects

12.6 Limitations and Future Challenges

References

13. Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMPs) in the Commercial Development of Nanomaterials for Hyperthermia Applications

Steven J. Oldenburg, Whitney N. Boehm, Karolina Sauerova, Thomas K. Darlington

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Good Manufacturing Practices

13.3 Regulatory Classification of Nanomaterials

13.4 Hyperthermia Products in Various Stages of Development

13.5 Regulatory Strategy for Hyperthermia Products

13.6 Quality Management Systems

13.7 cGMP and Design Controls as a Framework for Project Success

13.8 Conclusion

References

Further Reading

D

CONCLUSIONS AND

PERSPECTIVES

Conclusions: Magnetic and Optical Hyperthermia Using Nanomaterials—Limitations, Challenges and Future

Raluca M. Fratila, Jesús M. de la Fuente

Perspectives

Index

Description

Nanomaterials for Magnetic and Optical Hyperthermia Applications focuses on the design, fabrication and characterization of nanomaterials (magnetic, gold and hybrid magnetic-gold nanoparticles) for in vitro and in vivo hyperthermia applications, both as standalone and adjuvant therapy in combination with chemotherapy. The book explores the potential for more effective cancer therapy solutions through the synergistic use of nanostructured materials as magnetic and optical hyperthermia agents and targeted drug delivery vehicles, while also discussing the challenges related to their toxicity, regulatory and translational aspects. In particular, the book focuses on the design, synthesis, biofunctionalization and characterization of nanomaterials employed for magnetic and optical hyperthermia.

This book will be an important reference resource for scientists working in the areas of biomaterials and biomedicine seeking to learn about the potential of nanomaterials to provide hyperthermia solutions.

Key Features

  • Explores the design of efficient nanomaterials for hyperthermia applications, allowing readers to make informed materials selection decisions
  • Discusses the biofunctionalization of a range of nanomaterials and their interaction with living systems
  • Provides an overview of the current clinical applications of nanomaterials in hyperthermia treatment

Readership

Materials Scientists and Biomedical Scientists

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128139295
Paperback ISBN:
9780128139288

About the Editors

Raluca Fratila Editor

Dr Raluca M. Fratila (Petrosani - Romania) obtained her PhD in Chemistry from the University “Politehnica” Bucharest (Romania) in 2005. She accomplished postdoctoral stays at the University of Basque Country, San Sebastian, Spain (2006–2008), and the University of Twente, Enschede, The Netherlands (2009–2013). In November 2013, she became a Marie Curie COFUND-ARAID researcher at the Institute of Nanoscience of Aragón (INA), University of Zaragoza, Spain. In 2015 she moved to the Aragon Materials Science Institute (University of Zaragoza, Spain) as a Marie Sklodowska-Curie researcher and since 2017 she is a Ramón y Cajal tenure-track researcher at the University of Zaragoza. Her research interests include bioorganic and bioorthogonal chemistry, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), magnetic hyperthermia and biofunctionalization of magnetic nanoparticles for biomedical applications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Marie Skłodowska-Curie Researcher, Institute of Materials Science of Aragon (ICMA),University of Zaragoza, Spain

Jesús Martínez De La Fuente Editor

Prof Jesus M de la Fuente (Barakaldo - Spain) finished his PhD work in 2003 working in the evaluation of carbohydrate-carbohydrate interactions using gold nanoparticles in the Institute of Chemical Research from CSIC. During his PhD training, he has carried out different stays in the University of Nottingham (UK), University of Kalmar (Sweden), Institute of Physical-Chemistry “Rocasolano”-CSIC (Madrid, Spain) and National Centre of Biotechnology-CSIC (Madrid, Spain). With all this research, he was a pioneer in the emerging field of Glyconanotechnology. Once he obtained his PhD, he moved to the Centre for Cell Engineering University of Glasgow (UK) to develop a research project involving the nanoparticles development and its biological application during two years. In July 2005, he went back to the Institute of Chemical Research (Seville, Spain). His research was oriented to the vectorization of paramagnetic nanoparticles with biologically relevant carbohydrates to label and visualize brain tumors. In June 2007, Prof de la Fuente established the BIONANOSURF Group at the Institute of Nanoscience of Aragon (University of Zaragoza, Spain). Prof. de la Fuente has supervised 15 PhD students (to completion) and he is presently supervising 10 PhD students. Since then, Prof de la Fuente has created a large research group with outstanding scientific results and excellence research projects. As principle investigator, he has received a European Research Council-Starting Grant for “Multifunctional Magnetic Nanoparticles: Towards Smart Drugs Design-NANOPUZZLE” (2010-2015), a European Research Council-Proof of Concept-HOTFLOW (2017-2018) and ERANET project “Multifunctional Gold Nanoparticles for Gene-Therapy-NANOTRUCK” (2009-2012), he is PI of a FP7-NMP “Nanotherapeutics for Antibiotic Resistant Emerging Bacterial Pathogens-NAREB” (2014-2018) and he has supervised 1 IOF and 2 IEF FP7 Marie Curie Fellows and 2 IF HORIZON2020 Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellows. He has actually 6 licensed PCT patents. To date, he has more than 180 papers, cited more than 6,600 times and with an h-factor of 43. He was awarded with the “Shanghai-1000 People Plan” in 2013 to be Chair Professor at Jiao Tong University (Shanghai, China). He joined the Spanish National Research Council- Aragon Materials Science Institute (Zaragoza, Spain) in 2014, where he is actually Full Professor and Head of the Department “Materials for Biomedicine”.

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal investigator, Nanotechnology and Apoptosis Group and Permanent Researcher, Spanish Research Council, Institute of Materials Science of Aragon, Spain

