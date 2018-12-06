Nanomaterials for Magnetic and Optical Hyperthermia Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
Introduction to Hyperthermia
Raluca M. Fratila, Jesús M. de la Fuente
1 Hyperthermia as Therapeutic Approach
2 Hyperthermia at the Nanoscale—Why
Nanomaterials?
3 About This book
4 References
A
PRINCIPLES OF HYPERTHERMIA
1. Design Criteria of Thermal Seeds for Magnetic Fluid Hyperthermia From Magnetic Physics Point of View
Hiroaki Mamiya, Balachandran Jeyadevan
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Mechanism of Heat Generation
1.3 Operational Limits of Magnetic Field and Frequency Conditions
1.4 Novel Responses of Individual Magnetic
Nanoparticles to AC Magnetic Fields
1.5 Potential of Interacting MagneticNanoparticles
1.6 Summary and Perspectives
References
2. Design of Anisotropic Iron-Oxide-Based
Nanoparticles for Magnetic Hyperthermia
Geoffrey Cotin, Francis Perton, Cristina Blanco-Andujar, Benoit Pichon, Damien Mertz, Sylvie Bégin-Colin
2.1 Key Parameters Controlling the Generated Heat
2.2 Optimization of MH Properties of IONPs by Doping or Shape-Controlled Synthesis
2.3 Conclusion
References
3. Synthesis and Characterization of Magnetic–Plasmonic Hybrid Nanoparticles
Mari Takahashi, Ryoichi Kitaura, Priyank Mohan, Shinya Maenosono
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Synthesis and Characterization
3.3 Conclusion
References
4. Noble Metal-Based Plasmonic Nanoparticles for SERS Imaging and Photothermal Therapy
Yulán Hernández, Betty C. Galarreta
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Plasmonic Properties of Metallic Nanoparticles
4.3 Optical Hyperthermia
4.4 Synthesis Methods
4.5 Functionalization
4.6 Theragnostics (SERS + PTT)
4.7 Conclusion
References
Further Reading
5. Instrumentation for Magnetic Hyperthermia
David Cabrera, Irene Rubia-Rodríguez, Eneko Garaio, Fernando Plazaola, Luc Dupré, Neil Farrow, Francisco J. Terán, Daniel Ortega
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Fundamental Aspects of Coil Design for MH
5.3 Temperature Measurement in MH
5.4 Commercial and Noncommercial Instrumentation to Measure SAR
5.5 Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
6. Nanoscale Thermometry for Hyperthermia Applications
Rafael Piñol, Carlos D.S. Brites, Nuno J. Silva, Luis D. Carlos, Angel Millán
6.1 Introduction
6.2 High Spatial Resolution Thermometry
6.3 Luminescence Thermometry
6.4 Intracellular Thermometry
6.5 Intracellular Thermometry for Hyperthermia Studies
6.6 Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Further Reading
7. High-Frequency Magnetic Response and Hyperthermia From Nanoparticles in Cellular Environments
Neil Telling
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Measuring the High-Frequency Magnetic Response of Nanoparticles
7.3 Magnetic Nanoparticles in Cellular Environments
7.4 Summary and Future Perspectives
References
B
CELLULAR RESPONSE TO HEAT
8. Mechanisms of Cell Death Induced by Optical Hyperthermia
Marta Pérez-Hernández
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Types of Cell Death
8.3 Techniques to Determine the Type of Cell Death
8.4 Cell Death Induced by PTT
8.5 Conclusion
References
9. Invertebrate Models for Hyperthermia:
What We Learned From Caenorhabditis elegans and Hydra vulgaris
Maria Moros, Laura Gonzalez-Moragas, Angela Tino, Anna Laromaine, Claudia Tortiglione
9.1 Introduction to Animal Models in Nanoscience
9.2 NP Fate and Status In Vivo
9.3 Biological Effects of Heat
9.4 Biological Effects of NPs
9.5 Methodological Approaches for Tracking NPs Used for Optical and MHT in Hydra and C. elegans
9.6 Conclusions
References
Further Reading
10. Image-Guided Thermal Therapy
Using Magnetic Particle Imaging and
Magnetic Fluid Hyperthermia
Rohan Dhavalikar, Ana C. Bohórquez, Carlos Rinaldi
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Magnetic Fluid Hyperthermia
10.3 Magnetic Particle Imaging
10.4 Applications
10.5 Combined MPI-MFH
10.6 Conclusion
Acknowledgment
References
11. Nanomaterials for Combined Thermo-Chemotherapy of Cancer
Javier Idiago-López, Eduardo Moreno-Antolín, Raluca M. Fratila
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Magnetic Nanoparticle-Based Thermo-Chemotherapy
11.3 Gold Nanoparticles as Thermo-Chemotherapeutic Agents
11.4 Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Thermo-Chemotherapy
11.5 Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgment
References
C
FROM BENCH TO
BEDSIDE—NANOMATERIAL
TOXICITY, REGULATORY
ASPECTS AND
CLINICAL PERSPECTIVES
OF MAGNETIC AND OPTICAL
HYPERTHERMIA
12. A Roadmap to the Standardization of In Vivo Magnetic Hyperthermia
Lilianne Beola, Lucía Gutiérrez, Valeria Grazú, Laura Asín
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Nanoparticle Design for MH In Vivo Application
12.3 Nanoparticle Composition
12.4 Magnetic Hyperthermia Conditions Used In Vivo
12.5 Animal Models and Biological Effects
12.6 Limitations and Future Challenges
References
13. Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMPs) in the Commercial Development of Nanomaterials for Hyperthermia Applications
Steven J. Oldenburg, Whitney N. Boehm, Karolina Sauerova, Thomas K. Darlington
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Good Manufacturing Practices
13.3 Regulatory Classification of Nanomaterials
13.4 Hyperthermia Products in Various Stages of Development
13.5 Regulatory Strategy for Hyperthermia Products
13.6 Quality Management Systems
13.7 cGMP and Design Controls as a Framework for Project Success
13.8 Conclusion
References
Further Reading
D
CONCLUSIONS AND
PERSPECTIVES
Conclusions: Magnetic and Optical Hyperthermia Using Nanomaterials—Limitations, Challenges and Future
Raluca M. Fratila, Jesús M. de la Fuente
Perspectives
Index
Description
Nanomaterials for Magnetic and Optical Hyperthermia Applications focuses on the design, fabrication and characterization of nanomaterials (magnetic, gold and hybrid magnetic-gold nanoparticles) for in vitro and in vivo hyperthermia applications, both as standalone and adjuvant therapy in combination with chemotherapy. The book explores the potential for more effective cancer therapy solutions through the synergistic use of nanostructured materials as magnetic and optical hyperthermia agents and targeted drug delivery vehicles, while also discussing the challenges related to their toxicity, regulatory and translational aspects. In particular, the book focuses on the design, synthesis, biofunctionalization and characterization of nanomaterials employed for magnetic and optical hyperthermia.
This book will be an important reference resource for scientists working in the areas of biomaterials and biomedicine seeking to learn about the potential of nanomaterials to provide hyperthermia solutions.
Key Features
- Explores the design of efficient nanomaterials for hyperthermia applications, allowing readers to make informed materials selection decisions
- Discusses the biofunctionalization of a range of nanomaterials and their interaction with living systems
- Provides an overview of the current clinical applications of nanomaterials in hyperthermia treatment
Readership
Materials Scientists and Biomedical Scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 6th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128139295
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128139288
About the Editors
Raluca Fratila Editor
Dr Raluca M. Fratila (Petrosani - Romania) obtained her PhD in Chemistry from the University “Politehnica” Bucharest (Romania) in 2005. She accomplished postdoctoral stays at the University of Basque Country, San Sebastian, Spain (2006–2008), and the University of Twente, Enschede, The Netherlands (2009–2013). In November 2013, she became a Marie Curie COFUND-ARAID researcher at the Institute of Nanoscience of Aragón (INA), University of Zaragoza, Spain. In 2015 she moved to the Aragon Materials Science Institute (University of Zaragoza, Spain) as a Marie Sklodowska-Curie researcher and since 2017 she is a Ramón y Cajal tenure-track researcher at the University of Zaragoza. Her research interests include bioorganic and bioorthogonal chemistry, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), magnetic hyperthermia and biofunctionalization of magnetic nanoparticles for biomedical applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Marie Skłodowska-Curie Researcher, Institute of Materials Science of Aragon (ICMA),University of Zaragoza, Spain
Jesús Martínez De La Fuente Editor
Prof Jesus M de la Fuente (Barakaldo - Spain) finished his PhD work in 2003 working in the evaluation of carbohydrate-carbohydrate interactions using gold nanoparticles in the Institute of Chemical Research from CSIC. During his PhD training, he has carried out different stays in the University of Nottingham (UK), University of Kalmar (Sweden), Institute of Physical-Chemistry “Rocasolano”-CSIC (Madrid, Spain) and National Centre of Biotechnology-CSIC (Madrid, Spain). With all this research, he was a pioneer in the emerging field of Glyconanotechnology. Once he obtained his PhD, he moved to the Centre for Cell Engineering University of Glasgow (UK) to develop a research project involving the nanoparticles development and its biological application during two years. In July 2005, he went back to the Institute of Chemical Research (Seville, Spain). His research was oriented to the vectorization of paramagnetic nanoparticles with biologically relevant carbohydrates to label and visualize brain tumors. In June 2007, Prof de la Fuente established the BIONANOSURF Group at the Institute of Nanoscience of Aragon (University of Zaragoza, Spain). Prof. de la Fuente has supervised 15 PhD students (to completion) and he is presently supervising 10 PhD students. Since then, Prof de la Fuente has created a large research group with outstanding scientific results and excellence research projects. As principle investigator, he has received a European Research Council-Starting Grant for “Multifunctional Magnetic Nanoparticles: Towards Smart Drugs Design-NANOPUZZLE” (2010-2015), a European Research Council-Proof of Concept-HOTFLOW (2017-2018) and ERANET project “Multifunctional Gold Nanoparticles for Gene-Therapy-NANOTRUCK” (2009-2012), he is PI of a FP7-NMP “Nanotherapeutics for Antibiotic Resistant Emerging Bacterial Pathogens-NAREB” (2014-2018) and he has supervised 1 IOF and 2 IEF FP7 Marie Curie Fellows and 2 IF HORIZON2020 Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellows. He has actually 6 licensed PCT patents. To date, he has more than 180 papers, cited more than 6,600 times and with an h-factor of 43. He was awarded with the “Shanghai-1000 People Plan” in 2013 to be Chair Professor at Jiao Tong University (Shanghai, China). He joined the Spanish National Research Council- Aragon Materials Science Institute (Zaragoza, Spain) in 2014, where he is actually Full Professor and Head of the Department “Materials for Biomedicine”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal investigator, Nanotechnology and Apoptosis Group and Permanent Researcher, Spanish Research Council, Institute of Materials Science of Aragon, Spain