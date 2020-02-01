Nanomaterials for Clinical Applications

Nanomaterials in Clinical Medicine focuses on nanomaterials that can be formulated as drug delivery vehicles, such as liposomes, micelles, nanoemulsions, and nanogels. The properties of these materials that are assembled for the preparation of nanocarriers and drug delivery nano-vehicles are discussed in depth. Their physicochemical, morphological, thermo-dynamical and nanotoxicological properties are analyzed with respect to the design and development of drug delivery nanosystems for the encapsulation of an active pharmaceutical ingredient its controlled release. Each chapter covers three important elements: The basic properties of the nanomaterial discussed. The basic properties of the nanosystem (e.g. liposomes). The added value in drug delivery and targeting as well as the future perspectives. Case studies and examples of how nanomaterials are being used in clinical medicine, including marketed liposomal medicines, medical utility and regimens, unintended effects in the context of the pathological process. Particular attention is given to new nanocarriers, such as elastic liposomes, lipid polymeric hybrid nanoparticles, organogel,nanofibires carbon nanomaterials, quantum dots, and inorganic nanoparticles. The book is an important information source for those wanting to increase their understanding of what major nanomaterials are being used to create more effective drug delivery systems.