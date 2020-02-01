Nanomaterials for Clinical Applications
1st Edition
Case Studies in Nanomedicines
Table of Contents
- Introduction to advanced nanomaterials in Nanomedicine
2. Lipid materials and Lipid nanocarriers
3. Surfactants and Niosomes
4. Polymers and Micelles
5. Nanoemulsions
6. Biopolymers and Nanogels
7. Biodegradable nanomaterials
8. Medical Devices
9. Lab-on-a-chip
10. Future perspectives
Description
Nanomaterials in Clinical Medicine focuses on nanomaterials that can be formulated as drug delivery vehicles, such as liposomes, micelles, nanoemulsions, and nanogels. The properties of these materials that are assembled for the preparation of nanocarriers and drug delivery nano-vehicles are discussed in depth. Their physicochemical, morphological, thermo-dynamical and nanotoxicological properties are analyzed with respect to the design and development of drug delivery nanosystems for the encapsulation of an active pharmaceutical ingredient its controlled release. Each chapter covers three important elements: The basic properties of the nanomaterial discussed. The basic properties of the nanosystem (e.g. liposomes). The added value in drug delivery and targeting as well as the future perspectives. Case studies and examples of how nanomaterials are being used in clinical medicine, including marketed liposomal medicines, medical utility and regimens, unintended effects in the context of the pathological process. Particular attention is given to new nanocarriers, such as elastic liposomes, lipid polymeric hybrid nanoparticles, organogel,nanofibires carbon nanomaterials, quantum dots, and inorganic nanoparticles. The book is an important information source for those wanting to increase their understanding of what major nanomaterials are being used to create more effective drug delivery systems.
Key Features
- Summarizes the major nanomaterials used in clinical medicine, explaining how their properties make them suitable for this purpose
- Explains how nanomaterials are used to create increasingly efficient drug delivery vehicles
- Real-life examples demonstrating how nanomaterials are being used in medical practice
Readership
Materials Scientists, Biomedical Scientists, and Pharmaceutical Scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128167052
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Costas Demetzos Editor
Costas Demetzos is Professor, Pharmaceutical Nanotechnology and Director in the Laboratory of Pharmaceutical Technology, Department of Pharmacy at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece. His research focuses in the area of pharmaceutical nanotechnology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Pharmaceutical Nanotechnology and Director, Laboratory of Pharmaceutical Technology, Department of Pharmacy, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece
Natassa Pippa Editor
Natassa Pippa is Pharmacist in the Laboratory of Pharmaceutical Nanotechnology, Faculty of Pharmacy, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece. Her research focuses in the area of pharmaceutical nanotechnology, specifically in the areas of hydrogels, nanoemulsions and liposomes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pharmacist, Laboratory of Pharmaceutical Nanotechnology, Faculty of Pharmacy, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece