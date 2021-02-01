COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Nanomaterials - Applications in Biofuels and Bioenergy Production Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128224014

Nanomaterials - Applications in Biofuels and Bioenergy Production Systems

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editor: R. Praveen Kumar
Paperback ISBN: 9780128224014
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 600
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
143.00
126.00
165.00
230.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nanomaterials - Applications in Biofuels and Bioenergy Production Systems looks at how biofuels and bioenergy can be part of the “sustainable” solution to the worlds energy problems. By addressing bioenergy products compared to their fossil energy counterparts, covering research and development in biofuels applied with nanomaterials this book analyzes the future trends and how biofuels and bioenergy can contribute to its optimization.

Starting from fundamentals up to synthesis, characterization and applications of nanomaterials in biofuels and bioenergy production systems, the chapters include the procedures needed for introducing nanomaterials in these specific sectors along with the benefits derived from their applications.

Including the hazards and environmental effects of nanomaterials in bioenergy applications, sustainability issues and a techno-economic analysis of the topic, this book provides researchers in bioscience, energy and environment and bioengineering with an up to date look at the full life cycle assessment of nanomaterials in bioenergy.

Key Features

  • Provides a one stop solution manual for applications of nanomaterials in bioenergy and biofuels
  • Includes biofuel applications with compatible global application case studies
  • Addresses the demand for environmental and techno-economic analysis of nanomaterials applications

Readership

Researchers in Bioscience, Energy & Environment, Bioengineering, Biotechnology, applied chemistry, Applied Physics

Table of Contents

Section 1 Introduction to Nanomaterials
1. General Introduction
2. Applications of Nanomaterials

Section 2 Synthesis of Nanomaterials
3. Physical methods
4. Chemical Methods
5. Biological Methods

Section 3 Characterization of Nanomaterials
6 – 8 (Titles of chapters will be provided after receiving it from contributing authors)

Section 4 Applications of Nanomaterials in Biofuel and Bioenergy
9 – 18 (Titles of chapters will be provided after receiving it from contributing authors)

Section 5 Analysis of Nanomaterials
19 – 20 (Titles of chapters will be provided after receiving it from contributing authors)

Section 6 Hazards and environmental effects of nanomaterials in Bioenergy applications
21 – 22 (Titles of chapters will be provided after receiving it from contributing authors)

Section 7 Sustainability issues, Techno-economic analysis and Life cycle assessment of nanomaterials
23 – 26 (Titles of chapters will be provided after receiving it from contributing authors)

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st February 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128224014

About the Editor

R. Praveen Kumar

Professor R. Praveen Kumar is working as Head of the Department in Department of Biotechnology, Arunai Engineering College. His area of research includes biorefineries, renewable energy from biomass and municipal waste. He is having more than 50 research publications, 8 book chapters, co-author of 5 books and provisional registration for 4 patents. He had organized various National and International Conferences and served as Scientific Advisory Committee member in several National and International events. He has chaired sessions and delivered invited talks in various National and International conferences. He is a life member in various professional societies which includes BRSI, IICHE, IFIBiop, BigFin, ISTE, EWBIndia. He currently serving as Management council member in Biotech Research Society of India (BRSI) and Vice-President in “Engineers Without Borders – India (EWB-India)” Chennai chapter. He is a recipient of various awards which includes the prestigious “ISTE-Syed Sajid Ali National Award for Outstanding Research work in the field of Renewable Energy” for the year 2017.

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, Department of Biotechnology, Arunai Engineering College, Tamilnadu, India

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.