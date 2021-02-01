Nanomaterials - Applications in Biofuels and Bioenergy Production Systems looks at how biofuels and bioenergy can be part of the “sustainable” solution to the worlds energy problems. By addressing bioenergy products compared to their fossil energy counterparts, covering research and development in biofuels applied with nanomaterials this book analyzes the future trends and how biofuels and bioenergy can contribute to its optimization.

Starting from fundamentals up to synthesis, characterization and applications of nanomaterials in biofuels and bioenergy production systems, the chapters include the procedures needed for introducing nanomaterials in these specific sectors along with the benefits derived from their applications.

Including the hazards and environmental effects of nanomaterials in bioenergy applications, sustainability issues and a techno-economic analysis of the topic, this book provides researchers in bioscience, energy and environment and bioengineering with an up to date look at the full life cycle assessment of nanomaterials in bioenergy.