Nanomaterials - Applications in Biofuels and Bioenergy Production Systems
1st Edition
Description
Nanomaterials - Applications in Biofuels and Bioenergy Production Systems looks at how biofuels and bioenergy can be part of the “sustainable” solution to the worlds energy problems. By addressing bioenergy products compared to their fossil energy counterparts, covering research and development in biofuels applied with nanomaterials this book analyzes the future trends and how biofuels and bioenergy can contribute to its optimization.
Starting from fundamentals up to synthesis, characterization and applications of nanomaterials in biofuels and bioenergy production systems, the chapters include the procedures needed for introducing nanomaterials in these specific sectors along with the benefits derived from their applications.
Including the hazards and environmental effects of nanomaterials in bioenergy applications, sustainability issues and a techno-economic analysis of the topic, this book provides researchers in bioscience, energy and environment and bioengineering with an up to date look at the full life cycle assessment of nanomaterials in bioenergy.
Key Features
- Provides a one stop solution manual for applications of nanomaterials in bioenergy and biofuels
- Includes biofuel applications with compatible global application case studies
- Addresses the demand for environmental and techno-economic analysis of nanomaterials applications
Readership
Researchers in Bioscience, Energy & Environment, Bioengineering, Biotechnology, applied chemistry, Applied Physics
Table of Contents
Section 1 Introduction to Nanomaterials
1. General Introduction
2. Applications of Nanomaterials
Section 2 Synthesis of Nanomaterials
3. Physical methods
4. Chemical Methods
5. Biological Methods
Section 3 Characterization of Nanomaterials
6 – 8 (Titles of chapters will be provided after receiving it from contributing authors)
Section 4 Applications of Nanomaterials in Biofuel and Bioenergy
9 – 18 (Titles of chapters will be provided after receiving it from contributing authors)
Section 5 Analysis of Nanomaterials
19 – 20 (Titles of chapters will be provided after receiving it from contributing authors)
Section 6 Hazards and environmental effects of nanomaterials in Bioenergy applications
21 – 22 (Titles of chapters will be provided after receiving it from contributing authors)
Section 7 Sustainability issues, Techno-economic analysis and Life cycle assessment of nanomaterials
23 – 26 (Titles of chapters will be provided after receiving it from contributing authors)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128224014
About the Editor
R. Praveen Kumar
Professor R. Praveen Kumar is working as Head of the Department in Department of Biotechnology, Arunai Engineering College. His area of research includes biorefineries, renewable energy from biomass and municipal waste. He is having more than 50 research publications, 8 book chapters, co-author of 5 books and provisional registration for 4 patents. He had organized various National and International Conferences and served as Scientific Advisory Committee member in several National and International events. He has chaired sessions and delivered invited talks in various National and International conferences. He is a life member in various professional societies which includes BRSI, IICHE, IFIBiop, BigFin, ISTE, EWBIndia. He currently serving as Management council member in Biotech Research Society of India (BRSI) and Vice-President in “Engineers Without Borders – India (EWB-India)” Chennai chapter. He is a recipient of various awards which includes the prestigious “ISTE-Syed Sajid Ali National Award for Outstanding Research work in the field of Renewable Energy” for the year 2017.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Department of Biotechnology, Arunai Engineering College, Tamilnadu, India
Ratings and Reviews
