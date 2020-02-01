Nanofluids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081029336

Nanofluids

1st Edition

Mathematical, Numerical and Experimental Analysis

Authors: Mohammad Hatami Dengwei Jing
Paperback ISBN: 9780081029336
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2020
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
279.94
237.95
200.00
170.00
155.00
131.75
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nanofluids: Mathematical, Numerical and Experimental Analysis provides a unique combined treatment of the numerical and experimental aspects of this crucial topic. Mathematical methods such as the weighted residual method and perturbation techniques, as well as numerical methods such as Finite Element and Lattice-Boltzmann are addressed along with experimental methods in nanofluid analysis, helping readers to strengthen both sides of their research.The effects of magnetic field, electric field, and solar radiation on the optical properties and synthesis of nanofluid flow are examined and discussed as well. This book also functions as a comprehensive review of recent progress in nanofluids analysis and its application in different engineering sciences.For all readers in industry or academia, interested in nanofluids for theoretical or experimental design reasons, this is the perfect guide.

Key Features

  • Explains the governing equations in which magnetic or electric fields are applied
  • Gives instructions on how to confirm numerical modelling results by comparing with experimental outcomes
  • Provides detailed information on the governing equations in which nanofluid is used as a working fluid

Readership

MSc and PhD students, researchers and engineers in industry with backgrounds in mechanical, energy, and chemical engineering, with an interest in modelling of nanofluids and heat transfer

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Nanofluids
1.1. History of nanofluids
1.2. Structures and different types
1.3. Nanofluids properties
1.4. Benefits and applications1.5 Other aspects of nanofluids

2. Mathematical analysis of Nanofluids
2.1 Mathematical modelling of nanofluids properties
2.2 Weighted Residual Method for nanofluid modelling
2.3 Differential Transformation Method for nanofluid modelling
2.4 Perturbation Techniques for nanofluid modelling
2.5 Other analytical/mathematical modelling

3. Numerical Analysis of Nanofluids
3.1. Finite element method in nanofluid
3.2. Finite volume method in nanofluid
3.3. Lattice-Boltzmann method in nanofluid
3.4. Finite difference method in nanofluid
3.5 Other numerical methods

4. Experimental analysis of nanofluids
4.1. Preparation of the nanofluids
4.2. Characterization methods of nanoparticle
4.3. Optical properties of Nanofluids
4.4 Experimental correlations of nanofluids properties
4.5 Other Experimental studies on nanofluids

5. Nanofluids Analysis in different areas
5.1. Nanofluids in Porous Media
5.2. Nanofluids in magnetic field (MHD-Ferrofluid)
5.3. Nanofluids in electrical field (EHD)
5.4. Nanofluids under thermal radiation
5.5 Nanofluids in permeable area

6: Nanofluids Analysis in different applications
6.1 Nanofluids for cooling and heating
6.2 Nanofluids in bio-medical applications
6.3 Nanofluids in renewable energies
6.4 Nanofluid in industry
6.5 Nanofluids analysis in other applications

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780081029336

About the Author

Mohammad Hatami

Mohammad Hatami (M. Hatami) received his B.Sc. and M.Sc degrees in mechanical engineering from Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Mashhad, Iran. He completed his PhD of energy conversion at Babol University of Technology, Babol, Iran while he was a Ph.D. visiting scholar researcher in Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) in the Netherlands. Also, he was a post-doctoral researcher of International Research Center for Renewable Energy, State Key Laboratory of Multiphase Flow in Power Engineering, Xi'an Jiaotong University, Xi'an, Shanxi 710049, P.R. China. Dr. Hatami was chosen as the best scientist in North Khorasan province (Iran) in the field of engineering and he published more than 100 ISI and Scientific-research papers in the field of combustion engines, renewable energies, heat recoveries, nanofluids, etc. Mohammad is also editor in chief of Quarterly Journal of Mechanical Engineering and Innovation in Technology (ISSN:2476-7336). (in Persian), and editors of International Journal of Mechanical Engineering (IJME), American Journal of Modeling and Optimization, American Journal of Mechanical Engineering and International Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy. More details of him can be found in: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Mohammad_Hatami4/info

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Esfarayen University of Technology, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Esfarayen, North Khorasan, Iran

Dengwei Jing

Dengwei Jing is a full professor in Xi’an Jiaotong University and his interests of research are in the field of Energy conversion, Multiphase flow and Heat and Mass Transfer. He has published over 100 scientific papers in international journals focusing on the experimental and numerical analysis on nanofluids.

Affiliations and Expertise

Xi'an Jiaotong University, Xi'an, P.R. China

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.