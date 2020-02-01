Nanofluids
1st Edition
Mathematical, Numerical and Experimental Analysis
Description
Nanofluids: Mathematical, Numerical and Experimental Analysis provides a unique combined treatment of the numerical and experimental aspects of this crucial topic. Mathematical methods such as the weighted residual method and perturbation techniques, as well as numerical methods such as Finite Element and Lattice-Boltzmann are addressed along with experimental methods in nanofluid analysis, helping readers to strengthen both sides of their research.The effects of magnetic field, electric field, and solar radiation on the optical properties and synthesis of nanofluid flow are examined and discussed as well. This book also functions as a comprehensive review of recent progress in nanofluids analysis and its application in different engineering sciences.For all readers in industry or academia, interested in nanofluids for theoretical or experimental design reasons, this is the perfect guide.
Key Features
- Explains the governing equations in which magnetic or electric fields are applied
- Gives instructions on how to confirm numerical modelling results by comparing with experimental outcomes
- Provides detailed information on the governing equations in which nanofluid is used as a working fluid
Readership
MSc and PhD students, researchers and engineers in industry with backgrounds in mechanical, energy, and chemical engineering, with an interest in modelling of nanofluids and heat transfer
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Nanofluids
1.1. History of nanofluids
1.2. Structures and different types
1.3. Nanofluids properties
1.4. Benefits and applications1.5 Other aspects of nanofluids
2. Mathematical analysis of Nanofluids
2.1 Mathematical modelling of nanofluids properties
2.2 Weighted Residual Method for nanofluid modelling
2.3 Differential Transformation Method for nanofluid modelling
2.4 Perturbation Techniques for nanofluid modelling
2.5 Other analytical/mathematical modelling
3. Numerical Analysis of Nanofluids
3.1. Finite element method in nanofluid
3.2. Finite volume method in nanofluid
3.3. Lattice-Boltzmann method in nanofluid
3.4. Finite difference method in nanofluid
3.5 Other numerical methods
4. Experimental analysis of nanofluids
4.1. Preparation of the nanofluids
4.2. Characterization methods of nanoparticle
4.3. Optical properties of Nanofluids
4.4 Experimental correlations of nanofluids properties
4.5 Other Experimental studies on nanofluids
5. Nanofluids Analysis in different areas
5.1. Nanofluids in Porous Media
5.2. Nanofluids in magnetic field (MHD-Ferrofluid)
5.3. Nanofluids in electrical field (EHD)
5.4. Nanofluids under thermal radiation
5.5 Nanofluids in permeable area
6: Nanofluids Analysis in different applications
6.1 Nanofluids for cooling and heating
6.2 Nanofluids in bio-medical applications
6.3 Nanofluids in renewable energies
6.4 Nanofluid in industry
6.5 Nanofluids analysis in other applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081029336
About the Author
Mohammad Hatami
Mohammad Hatami (M. Hatami) received his B.Sc. and M.Sc degrees in mechanical engineering from Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Mashhad, Iran. He completed his PhD of energy conversion at Babol University of Technology, Babol, Iran while he was a Ph.D. visiting scholar researcher in Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) in the Netherlands. Also, he was a post-doctoral researcher of International Research Center for Renewable Energy, State Key Laboratory of Multiphase Flow in Power Engineering, Xi'an Jiaotong University, Xi'an, Shanxi 710049, P.R. China. Dr. Hatami was chosen as the best scientist in North Khorasan province (Iran) in the field of engineering and he published more than 100 ISI and Scientific-research papers in the field of combustion engines, renewable energies, heat recoveries, nanofluids, etc. Mohammad is also editor in chief of Quarterly Journal of Mechanical Engineering and Innovation in Technology (ISSN:2476-7336). (in Persian), and editors of International Journal of Mechanical Engineering (IJME), American Journal of Modeling and Optimization, American Journal of Mechanical Engineering and International Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy. More details of him can be found in: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Mohammad_Hatami4/info
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Esfarayen University of Technology, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Esfarayen, North Khorasan, Iran
Dengwei Jing
Dengwei Jing is a full professor in Xi’an Jiaotong University and his interests of research are in the field of Energy conversion, Multiphase flow and Heat and Mass Transfer. He has published over 100 scientific papers in international journals focusing on the experimental and numerical analysis on nanofluids.
Affiliations and Expertise
Xi'an Jiaotong University, Xi'an, P.R. China