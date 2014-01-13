Nanofluidics and Microfluidics
1st Edition
Systems and Applications
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 Length scales
1.2 Scope and layout of the book
1.3 Future outlook
Chapter 2. Fundamentals for Microscale and Nanoscale Flows
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Definition of a fluid
2.3 Pressure-driven flows
2.4 Low Reynolds number flows
2.5 Electrokinetic phenomena
2.6 The electric double layer
2.7 Debye length
2.8 Electrokinetic phenomena: revisited
2.9 Coupling species transport and fluid mechanics
2.10 Numerical simulations and advanced modeling methods
Chapter 3. Interfaces in Microfluidic and Nanofluidic Systems
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Introduction to surfaces
3.3 Surface charge
3.4 Surface energy
3.5 Thermodynamics of surfaces
3.6 Surface characterization methods with relevance to microfluidics and nanofluidics
3.7 Surface tension-driven flows
3.8 Device interfaces
Chapter 4. Advanced Fabrication Methods and Techniques
4.1 Introduction to micro- and nanofabrication
4.2 Advanced patterning techniques
4.3 Materials in micro- and nanofluidics
4.4 Fabrication case study
Chapter 5. Lab-on-a-Chip and Fluid Manipulation Applications
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Fluid manipulation
5.3 Microvalves and nanovalves
5.4 Micropumps and nanopumps
5.5 On-chip separations and combinations
5.6 Transport and analysis systems for DNA
5.7 Biosensors
5.8 Nanomedicine and nanobiotechnology
5.9 Instrumentation and platforms at the microscale and nanoscale
Chapter 6. Energy and Environmental Applications
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Combustion-based devices
6.3 Microfuel cells
6.4 Electrokinetic energy conversion
6.5 Sensors for water contamination
6.6 Energy-efficient water purification
6.7 Asymmetry-driven ion pumps
A. Review of Mathematical Concepts
A.1 Calculus
A.2 Vectors
A.3 Matrices
A.4 Complex variables
A.5 Coordinate transformations
A.6 Common vector and tensor notations
A.7 Potential flows summary
Appendix B. Useful Tabulated Data
Description
To provide an interdisciplinary readership with the necessary toolkit to work with micro- and nanofluidics, this book provides basic theory, fundamentals of microfabrication, advanced fabrication methods, device characterization methods and detailed examples of applications of nanofluidics devices and systems. Case studies describing fabrication of complex micro- and nanoscale systems help the reader gain a practical understanding of developing and fabricating such systems. The resulting work covers the fundamentals, processes and applied challenges of functional engineered nanofluidic systems for a variety of different applications, including discussions of lab-on-chip, bio-related applications and emerging technologies for energy and environmental engineering.
- The fundamentals of micro- and nanofluidic systems and micro- and nanofabrication techniques provide readers from a variety of academic backgrounds with the understanding required to develop new systems and applications.
- Case studies introduce and illustrate state-of-the-art applications across areas, including lab-on-chip, energy and bio-based applications.
- Prakash and Yeom provide readers with an essential toolkit to take micro- and nanofluidic applications out of the research lab and into commercial and laboratory applications.
Professionals, commercial R&D, graduate students and academic researchers involved in the research and development of micro- and nano-fluidics.
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2014
- Published:
- 13th January 2014
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437744705
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437744699
Shaurya Prakash Author
Assistant Professor, Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering, Ohio State University
Junghoon Yeom Author
NRC Research Associate, Naval Research Laboratory, Washington D.C.