Nanofluidics and Microfluidics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437744699, 9781437744705

Nanofluidics and Microfluidics

1st Edition

Systems and Applications

Authors: Shaurya Prakash Junghoon Yeom
eBook ISBN: 9781437744705
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437744699
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 13th January 2014
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

Preface

About the Authors

Acknowledgments

Nomenclature List

Symbols

Common Abbreviations

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1 Length scales

1.2 Scope and layout of the book

1.3 Future outlook

References

Select Bibiliography

Chapter 2. Fundamentals for Microscale and Nanoscale Flows

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Definition of a fluid

2.3 Pressure-driven flows

2.4 Low Reynolds number flows

2.5 Electrokinetic phenomena

2.6 The electric double layer

2.7 Debye length

2.8 Electrokinetic phenomena: revisited

2.9 Coupling species transport and fluid mechanics

2.10 Numerical simulations and advanced modeling methods

References

Select bibliography

Chapter 3. Interfaces in Microfluidic and Nanofluidic Systems

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Introduction to surfaces

3.3 Surface charge

3.4 Surface energy

3.5 Thermodynamics of surfaces

3.6 Surface characterization methods with relevance to microfluidics and nanofluidics

3.7 Surface tension-driven flows

3.8 Device interfaces

References

Select bibliography

Chapter 4. Advanced Fabrication Methods and Techniques

4.1 Introduction to micro- and nanofabrication

4.2 Advanced patterning techniques

4.3 Materials in micro- and nanofluidics

4.4 Fabrication case study

References

Select bibliography

Chapter 5. Lab-on-a-Chip and Fluid Manipulation Applications

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Fluid manipulation

5.3 Microvalves and nanovalves

5.4 Micropumps and nanopumps

5.5 On-chip separations and combinations

5.6 Transport and analysis systems for DNA

5.7 Biosensors

5.8 Nanomedicine and nanobiotechnology

5.9 Instrumentation and platforms at the microscale and nanoscale

References

Select Bibliography

Chapter 6. Energy and Environmental Applications

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Combustion-based devices

6.3 Microfuel cells

6.4 Electrokinetic energy conversion

6.5 Sensors for water contamination

6.6 Energy-efficient water purification

6.7 Asymmetry-driven ion pumps

References

Select Bibliography

A. Review of Mathematical Concepts

A.1 Calculus

A.2 Vectors

A.3 Matrices

A.4 Complex variables

A.5 Coordinate transformations

A.6 Common vector and tensor notations

A.7 Potential flows summary

Select bibliography

Appendix B. Useful Tabulated Data

Select Bibliography

Index

Description

To provide an interdisciplinary readership with the necessary toolkit to work with micro- and nanofluidics, this book provides basic theory, fundamentals of microfabrication, advanced fabrication methods, device characterization methods and detailed examples of applications of nanofluidics devices and systems. Case studies describing fabrication of complex micro- and nanoscale systems help the reader gain a practical understanding of developing and fabricating such systems. The resulting work covers the fundamentals, processes and applied challenges of functional engineered nanofluidic systems for a variety of different applications, including discussions of lab-on-chip, bio-related applications and emerging technologies for energy and environmental engineering.

Key Features

  • The fundamentals of micro- and nanofluidic systems and micro- and nanofabrication techniques provide readers from a variety of academic backgrounds with the understanding required to develop new systems and applications.
  • Case studies introduce and illustrate state-of-the-art applications across areas, including lab-on-chip, energy and bio-based applications.
  • Prakash and Yeom provide readers with an essential toolkit to take micro- and nanofluidic applications out of the research lab and into commercial and laboratory applications.

Readership

Professionals, commercial R&D, graduate students and academic researchers involved in the research and development of micro- and nano-fluidics.

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2014
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9781437744705
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437744699

About the Authors

Shaurya Prakash Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering, Ohio State University

Junghoon Yeom Author

Affiliations and Expertise

NRC Research Associate, Naval Research Laboratory, Washington D.C.

