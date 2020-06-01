Nanofluid in Heat Exchanges for Mechanical Systems

Heat transfer enhancement techniques are widely used in many applications in the heating process to make possible reduction in weight and size or enhance the performance of heat exchanges. These techniques are classified as active and passive techniques. The active technique requires external power while the passive technique does not need any external power. The passive techniques are valuable compared with the active techniques because the swirl inserts manufacturing process is simple and can be easily employed in an existing heat exchange.

This book shows how the finite volume method is used to simulate various applications of heat exchanges. First, the heat transfer enhancement methods are introduced in detail. Following this, hydrothermal analysis and second law approaches are presented for heat exchanges. The melting process in heat exchanges is also covered. Finally, the influence of variable magnetic field on performance of heat exchange is discussed.

This is an important reference source for materials scientists and mechanical engineers who are looking to understand the main ways that nanofluid flow is simulated, and what the major application are.