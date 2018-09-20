Nanoengineered Biomaterials for Regenerative Medicine
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- An Introduction to Nanoengineered biomaterials
2. Nanoengineered biomaterials for bone regeneration
3. Nanoengineered biomaterials for cartilage repair
4. Nanoengineered biomaterials for tendon/ligament regeneration
5. Nanoengineered biomaterials for cardiac regeneration
6. Nanoengineered biomaterials for blood vessels
7. Nanoengineered biomaterials for brain tissue reconstruction
8. Nanoengineered biomaterials for spinal cord regeneration
9. Nanoengineered biomaterials for bridging sciatic nerve gaps
10. Nanoengineered biomaterials for retinal repair
11. Nanoengineered biomaterials for skin regeneration
12. Nanoengineered biomaterials for trachea replacement
13. Nanoengineered biomaterials for lung regeneration
14. Nanoengineered biomaterials for diaphragm repair
15. Nanoengineered biomaterials for kidney repair
16. Nanoengineered biomaterials for intestine regeneration
17. Nanoengineered biomaterials for corneal regeneration
18. Nanoengineered biomaterials for retinal repair
19. Nanoengineered biomaterials for liver regeneration
20. Nanoengineered biomaterials for pancreatic regeneration
Description
Nanoengineered Biomaterials for Regenerative Medicine showcases the advances that have taken place in recent years as an increasing number of nanoengineered biomaterials have been targeted to various organ tissues. The book systematically explores how nanoengineered biomaterials are used in different aspects of regenerative medicine, including bone regeneration, brain tissue reconstruction and kidney repair. It is a valuable reference resource for scientists working in biomaterials science who want to learn more about how nanoengineered materials are practically applied in regenerative medicine.
Nanoengineered biomaterials have gained particular focus due to their many advantages over conventional techniques for tissue repair. As a wide range of biomaterials and nanotechnology techniques have been examined for the regeneration of tissues, this book highlights the discussions and advancements made.
Key Features
- Provides a digestible reference source for surgeons and physicians who want to learn more on nanoengineered biomaterials and their use in effective medical treatments
- Offers systematic coverage on how nanoengineered biomaterials are used for different types of medicine
- Assesses the benefits and drawbacks of the use of bioengineered nanomaterials in different areas of regenerative medicine
Readership
Biomaterials scientists and nanoscientists who want to learn more about how nanoengineered biomaterials are applied; physicians and surgeons wanting to know how nanoengineered biomaterials can lead to more effective treatments in a variety of areas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 516
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 20th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128133569
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128133552
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Masoud Mozafari Editor
Dr. Masoud Mozafari is Assistant Professor and Director of the Bioengineering Lab, at the Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials Department, Materials and Energy Research Center (MERC), Cellular and Molecular Research Center, and Department of Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine of the Iran University of Medical Sciences (IUMS), Tehran, Iran. Dr. Mozafari’s research interests involve the understanding of whole field of biomaterials, nanotechnology and tissue engineering. He has received several awards including “Top 10 National Outstanding Scientific Authors”, "Khwarizmi Award", and "Julia Polak European Doctorate Award" for outstanding translational research contributions to the field of biomaterials. He is known for the development of strategies for the treatment of damaged tissues/organs, and controlling biological substances for targeted delivery into the human body. Dr. Mozafari is currently on the editorial board of many journals in the field, as well as working as an Associate Editor for Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Iran University of Medical Sciences (IUMS), Tehran, Iran
Jayakumar Rajadas Editor
Jayakumar Rajadas is the founder and current Director of the Biomaterials and Advanced Drug Delivery Laboratory(bioAdd) at Stanford University, USA. This center has been involved in transforming biophysical ideas into biomaterial and drug delivery technologies. These technologies include microencapsulation of drugs, vascular grafts, bio-implants, development of small molecule and protein-based drugs, regeneration of nerve and cardiovascular tissues, and wound healing applications. Before moving to Stanford, he served as the founding chair of the Bio-organic and Neurochemistry Division at one of India’s national laboratories, Central Leather Research Institute Chennai, India, where he was responsible for both the organization and management of the division. Dr. Rajadas has published over 160 papers and has an h-index of 22.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Biomaterials and Advanced Drug Delivery Laboratory(bioAdd), Stanford University, USA
David Kaplan Editor
David Kaplan is Professor and Chair, Department of Biomedical Engineering, at Tufts University, USA. His research focus is on biopolymer engineering to understand structure-function relationships, with emphasis on studies related to self-assembly, biomaterials engineering and functional tissue engineering/regenerative medicine. He has published over 600 peer reviewed papers and edited eight books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tufts University, USA