Nanoengineered Biomaterials for Regenerative Medicine showcases the advances that have taken place in recent years as an increasing number of nanoengineered biomaterials have been targeted to various organ tissues. The book systematically explores how nanoengineered biomaterials are used in different aspects of regenerative medicine, including bone regeneration, brain tissue reconstruction and kidney repair. It is a valuable reference resource for scientists working in biomaterials science who want to learn more about how nanoengineered materials are practically applied in regenerative medicine.

Nanoengineered biomaterials have gained particular focus due to their many advantages over conventional techniques for tissue repair. As a wide range of biomaterials and nanotechnology techniques have been examined for the regeneration of tissues, this book highlights the discussions and advancements made.