Nanoengineered Biomaterials for Advanced Drug Delivery

Part I: Principles of nanotechnology-based drug delivery

1. Principles of nanosized delivery systems

2. Controlled/localized release and nanotechnology

3. Stimuli-sensitive delivery systems

4. Sustainable delivery systems through green nanotechnology

5. Recent advances in multifunctional nanoengineered biomaterials

6. Mathematical and computational modelling of delivery systems

7. Nanoengineered biomaterials for delivery purposes: Past, present, and future

Part II: Nanoengineered Biomaterials for drug delivery

8. Synthetic and natural polymer-based nanoengineered biomaterials for drug delivery

9. Protein and peptide-based delivery systems

10. Lipid vesicles: Potentials as delivery systems

11. Block copolymers for nanoscale drug and gene delivery

12. Dendrimers for delivery purposes

13. Reversible cross-linked polymeric for delivery puposes

14. Polymeric micelles as delivery systems

15. Metallic nanoparticulate delivery systems

16. Gold nanoparticles in delivery applications

17. Silver nanoparticles for delivery purposes

18. Magnetically-based nanocarriers in drug delivery

19. Iron oxide nanoparticles for delivery purposes

20. Porous silica nanoparticles for delivery applications

21. Carbon-family materials for delivery applications

Part III: Delivery routes of Nanoengineered Biomaterials

22. Potential nanocarriers for the delivery of drugs to the brain

23. Nanotechnology for oral drug delivery and targeting

24. Nanotechnology for ocular and otic drug delivery and targeting

25. Nanoparticulate systems for dental drug delivery

26. Nanotechnology for pulmonary and nasal drug delivery

27. Nanotechnology for topical and transdermal drug delivery and targeting

28. Nanoemulsions for intravenous drug delivery

29. Nanoparticles for mucosal vaccine delivery

30. Nanotechnology for vaginal drug delivery and targeting

31. Nanotechnology for intracellular delivery and targeting

Part IV: Applications of Nanoengineered Biomaterials in Drug Delivery

32. Nanoengineered biomaterials for infectious diseases

33. Nanoengineered biomaterials for neurodegenerative disorders

34. Nanoengineered biomaterials for inflammatory diseases

35. Nanoengineered biomaterials for cancer diagnosis and treatment

36. Nanoengineered biomaterials for diabetes

37. Nanoengineered biomaterials for cardiovascular disease

38. Nanotechnology-based biosensors in drug delivery