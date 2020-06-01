Nanoengineered Biomaterials for Advanced Drug Delivery
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Part I: Principles of nanotechnology-based drug delivery
1. Principles of nanosized delivery systems
2. Controlled/localized release and nanotechnology
3. Stimuli-sensitive delivery systems
4. Sustainable delivery systems through green nanotechnology
5. Recent advances in multifunctional nanoengineered biomaterials
6. Mathematical and computational modelling of delivery systems
7. Nanoengineered biomaterials for delivery purposes: Past, present, and future
Part II: Nanoengineered Biomaterials for drug delivery
8. Synthetic and natural polymer-based nanoengineered biomaterials for drug delivery
9. Protein and peptide-based delivery systems
10. Lipid vesicles: Potentials as delivery systems
11. Block copolymers for nanoscale drug and gene delivery
12. Dendrimers for delivery purposes
13. Reversible cross-linked polymeric for delivery puposes
14. Polymeric micelles as delivery systems
15. Metallic nanoparticulate delivery systems
16. Gold nanoparticles in delivery applications
17. Silver nanoparticles for delivery purposes
18. Magnetically-based nanocarriers in drug delivery
19. Iron oxide nanoparticles for delivery purposes
20. Porous silica nanoparticles for delivery applications
21. Carbon-family materials for delivery applications
Part III: Delivery routes of Nanoengineered Biomaterials
22. Potential nanocarriers for the delivery of drugs to the brain
23. Nanotechnology for oral drug delivery and targeting
24. Nanotechnology for ocular and otic drug delivery and targeting
25. Nanoparticulate systems for dental drug delivery
26. Nanotechnology for pulmonary and nasal drug delivery
27. Nanotechnology for topical and transdermal drug delivery and targeting
28. Nanoemulsions for intravenous drug delivery
29. Nanoparticles for mucosal vaccine delivery
30. Nanotechnology for vaginal drug delivery and targeting
31. Nanotechnology for intracellular delivery and targeting
Part IV: Applications of Nanoengineered Biomaterials in Drug Delivery
32. Nanoengineered biomaterials for infectious diseases
33. Nanoengineered biomaterials for neurodegenerative disorders
34. Nanoengineered biomaterials for inflammatory diseases
35. Nanoengineered biomaterials for cancer diagnosis and treatment
36. Nanoengineered biomaterials for diabetes
37. Nanoengineered biomaterials for cardiovascular disease
38. Nanotechnology-based biosensors in drug delivery
Description
Nanoengineered Biomaterials for Drug Delivery explores the advances of the applications of nanoengineered biomaterials in drug delivery systems in recent years. Nanoengineered biomaterials have enhanced properties that make them more effective than conventional biomaterials as both drug delivery agents, and in the creation of new drug delivery systems. As nanoengineering becomes more cost-effective, nanoengineered biomaterials have become more widely used within biomedicine. This book discusses their major drug delivery applications.
The book covers a wide range of biomaterials and nanotechnology techniques that have been used for the delivery of different biological molecules and drugs in the human body. It is an important resource for biomaterials scientists and engineers working in biomedicine, wanting to learn more about how nanoengineered biomaterials are being used to enhance drug delivery for a variety of diseases.
Key Features
- Offers an informed overview of how nanoengineering biomaterials enhances their properties for drug delivery applications
- Discusses the major applications of nanoengineered biomaterials for drug delivery
- Outlines the major challenges for successfully implementing nanoengineered biomaterials into existing drug delivery systems
Readership
Medicine field and some companies on nanotechnology, students of PhD levels, students of biomaterial biomedicine and regenerative medicine, pharmaceutical industry workers, bioengineering field workers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081029855
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Masoud Mozafari Editor
Dr. Masoud Mozafari is Assistant Professor and Director of the Bioengineering Lab, at the Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials Department, Materials and Energy Research Center, Cellular and Molecular Research Center, and Department of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine of the Iran University of Medical Sciences (IUMS), Tehran, Iran. Dr. Mozafari’s research interests range across biomaterials, nanotechnology, and tissue engineering, and he is known for the development of strategies for the treatment of damaged tissues and organs, and controlling biological substances for targeted delivery into the human body. Dr. Mozafari has received several awards, including the Khwarizmi Award and the Julia Polak European Doctorate Award for outstanding translational research contributions to the field of biomaterials. He has also received the WIPO Medal for Inventors from The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), in recognition of his contributions to economic and technological development. Dr. Mozafari is currently working on the editorial board of several journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Iran University of Medical Sciences (IUMS), Tehran, Iran