Nanocosmetics
1st Edition
Fundamentals, Applications and Toxicity
Table of Contents
PART 1: BASIC PRINCIPLES
1. Nanocosmetics: An introduction
2. Molecular dynamics study on the skin permeability of nanoparticles
3. Mathematical modeling for transdermal drug absorption
4. Molecular dynamics study on the diffusion of nanoparticles into the hair fibers.
5. Transdermal and bioactive nanocarriers
6. Nano-emulsions for cosmetic products
7. Nano-structured bio-surfactants for cosmetic applications
8. Nano-biomaterials in cosmetics
9. Water-based nano-perfumes
10. Nano-encapsulated essential oils
11. Organic UV filter loaded nanocarriers with broad spectrum photo-protection
PART 2: EMERGING APPLICATIONS
12. Nanomaterials for haircare applications
13. Nanomaterials in oral care cosmetics
14. Nanomaterials in color cosmetics
15. Nanomaterials in fragrance products
16. Nanomaterials in soap and shower gels
17. Nanomaterials in sun care products
18. Nanomaterials for lip and nail cares applications
19. Nanomaterials for skin care applications
PART 3: POTENTIAL RISKS AND RISK PREVENTION OF NANOCOSMETICS
20. Current legal frameworks and consumer exposure of nanocosmetics
21. Nanoparticle toxicological risks on intact-skin dermal exposures.
22. In vitro standard methods for cellular toxicity of nanocosmetics
23. Methods for mitigation and prevention of nanotoxicity in cosmetics
PART 4: FUTURE PERSPECTIVES
24. Current commercial nanocosmetic products
25. Future trends
Description
Nanotechnology is key to the design and manufacture of the new generation of cosmetics. Nanotechnology can enhance the performance and properties of cosmetics, including colour, transparency, solubility, texture, and durability. Sunscreen products, such as UV nano-filters, nano-TiO2 and nano-ZnO particles, can offer an advantage over their traditional counterparts due to their broad UV-protection and non-cutaneous side effects. For perfumes, nano‐droplets can be found in cosmetic products including Eau de Toilette and Eau de Parfum.
Nanomaterials can also be used in cosmetics as transdermal drug delivery systems. By using smart nanocontainers, active compounds such as vitamins, antioxidants, nutrients, and anti-inflammatory, anti-infective agents, can be delivered effectively. These smart nanocontainers are typically related with the smart releasing property for their embedded active substances. These smart releases could be obtained by using the smart coatings as their outer nano-shells. These nano-shells could prevent the direct contact between these active agents and the adjacent local environments.
Nanocosmetics: Fundamentals, Applications and Toxicity explores the formulation design concepts and emerging applications of nanocosmetics. The book also focuses on the mitigation or prevention of their potential nanotoxicity, potential global regulatory challenges, and the technical challenges of mass implementation. It is an important reference source for materials scientists and pharmaceutical scientists looking to further their understanding of how nanotechnology is being used for the new generation of cosmetics.
Key Features
- Outlines the major fabrication and formulation design concepts of nanoscale products for cosmetic applications
- Explores how nanomaterials can safely be used for various applications in cosmetic products
- Assesses the major challenges of using nanomaterials for cosmetic applications on a large scale
Readership
Materials Scientists, Engineers and Pharmaceutical Scientists in academia and industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128222867
About the Editors
Arun Nanda Editor
Arun Nanda is Professor in Pharmaceutics at Maharshi Dayanand University, India. His research lies in the area of nanopharmaceuticals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Pharmaceutics, Maharshi Dayanand University, India
Sanju Nanda Editor
Sanju Nanda is Professor of Pharmaceutics at Maharshi Dayanand University, India. Her research focuses on nanomaterials used for pharmaceutical applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pharmaceutics, Maharshi Dayanand University, India
Tuan Anh Nguyen Editor
Tuan Anh Nguyen is Head of the Microanalysis Department, Institute for Tropical Technology, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, Vietnam. His research focuses on advanced nanomaterials
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Microanalysis Department, Institute for Tropical Technology, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, Vietnam
Susai Rajendran Editor
Susai Rajendran is Research Director, Professor of Chemistry St. Antony’s College of Arts and Sciences For Women, India. His research focuses on corrosion and its control.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Director, Professor of Chemistry, St. Antony’s College of Arts and Sciences For Women, India