Nanotechnology is key to the design and manufacture of the new generation of cosmetics. Nanotechnology can enhance the performance and properties of cosmetics, including colour, transparency, solubility, texture, and durability. Sunscreen products, such as UV nano-filters, nano-TiO2 and nano-ZnO particles, can offer an advantage over their traditional counterparts due to their broad UV-protection and non-cutaneous side effects. For perfumes, nano‐droplets can be found in cosmetic products including Eau de Toilette and Eau de Parfum.

Nanomaterials can also be used in cosmetics as transdermal drug delivery systems. By using smart nanocontainers, active compounds such as vitamins, antioxidants, nutrients, and anti-inflammatory, anti-infective agents, can be delivered effectively. These smart nanocontainers are typically related with the smart releasing property for their embedded active substances. These smart releases could be obtained by using the smart coatings as their outer nano-shells. These nano-shells could prevent the direct contact between these active agents and the adjacent local environments.

Nanocosmetics: Fundamentals, Applications and Toxicity explores the formulation design concepts and emerging applications of nanocosmetics. The book also focuses on the mitigation or prevention of their potential nanotoxicity, potential global regulatory challenges, and the technical challenges of mass implementation. It is an important reference source for materials scientists and pharmaceutical scientists looking to further their understanding of how nanotechnology is being used for the new generation of cosmetics.