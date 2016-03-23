Nanocolloids
1st Edition
A Meeting Point for Scientists and Technologists
Description
Nanocolloids: A Meeting Point for Scientists and Technologists presents an easy-to-read approach to current trends in nanoscale colloid chemistry, which offers relatively simple and economically feasible ways to produce nanomaterials. Nanocolloids have been the subjects of major development in modern technology, with many current and future applications.
The book helps scientists and technologists to understand the different aspects of modern nanocolloid science. It outlines the underlying fundamental principles of nanocolloid science and covers applications ranging from emulsions to dispersions and suspensions. You will find details on experimental techniques and methods for the synthesis and characterization of nanocolloids, including the latest developments in nanoemulsions and nanoparticles.
Key Features
- Edited by leading academics with over 10 years’ experience in the field of colloid and surfactant science
- Each chapter is authored by recognized experts in the field
- Outlines the underlying fundamental science behind nanocolloids
- Provides comprehensive coverage of current topics and potential applications in nanocolloid science
- Presents a multidisciplinary approach to help chemical engineers, chemists, physicists, materials scientists and pharmacologists, form an in-depth understanding of nanocolloid science
Readership
Researchers in academia and industry as well as chemical engineers working in the fields of chemistry, physics, materials science, pharmacology and cosmetics
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Nanocolloids: Some Basic Concepts and Principles of Their Stabilization
- 1.1. What Is a Nanocolloid?
- 1.2. Nanocolloids As Dynamic Systems
- 1.3. There Are Different Kinds of Interactions in Nanocolloids
- 1.4. The Stability of Nanocolloids Can Be Forecasted
- 1.5. Characterizing Nanocolloidal Stability: Common Experimental Methods
- 1.6. Summary and Outlook
- Nomenclature
- Subscripts
- Greek Letters
- Others
- Chapter 2. Nanocolloids of Noble Metals
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Optical Properties of Plasmonic Nanoparticles
- 2.3. Modeling Optical Properties
- 2.4. Synthesis of Plasmonic Nanoparticles with Morphology Control
- 2.5. Surface Modification
- 2.6. Applications
- 2.7. Conclusions and Outlook
- Chapter 3. Magnetic Nanocolloids
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Properties of Magnetic Colloids
- 3.3. Synthesis of Magnetic Nanocolloids
- 3.4. Applications of Colloidal Magnetic Nanoparticles
- 3.4. Conclusions and Outlook
- Chapter 4. Quantum Dots
- 4.1. Fundamentals of Quantum Dots
- 4.2. Applications of Quantum Dots
- 4.3. Scaling-up the Synthesis of Quantum Dots
- 4.4. Nanosafety Issues
- 4.5. Conclusions and Outlook
- Chapter 5. Silica and Titania Nanodispersions
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Synthesis Methods Based on Sol–Gel Processing in Solution
- 5.3. Preparation of Silica and TiO2 NP Hydrolyzing Alkoxides in Nanostructured Liquids
- 5.4. Preparation of Silica and Titania by Other Methods
- 5.5. Properties and Applications
- 5.6. Current Trends and Novel Tendencies
- 5.7. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 6. Nanocatalysts: Synthesis in Nanostructured Liquid Media and Their Application in Energy and Production of Chemicals
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Preparation Methods
- 6.3. Nanocatalysts for Various Applications
- 6.4. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 7. Dispersion of Carbon Nanomaterials
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Solubility
- 7.3. Surface Modification and Functionalization
- 7.4. XPS: A Way to Understand the Chemical Environment That Enables Dispersion
- 7.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 8. Carbon Polymer Nanocomposites
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Carbon-Based Polymer Composite Preparation: Critical Issues
- 8.3. Carbon PNC Fibers
- 8.4. Surface and Interface Analysis of Carbon-Based Nanocomposites
- 8.5. An Approach for Engineering Electrical Conductance in Nanocomposites via Electron Tunneling
- 8.6. Carbon Polymer Nanocomposites: Industrial Applications
- 8.7. Conclusions
- Chapter 9. Non-Invasive Characterization Methods for Nanocolloids
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Basics of Scattering
- 9.3. Light Scattering
- 9.4. Small-Angle X-ray Scattering
- 9.5. Small-Angle Neutron Scattering
- 9.6. Summary and Outlook
- Chapter 10. Polymerization in Nanocolloids and Derived Products
- 10.1. The Concept of Microemulsion
- 10.2. Polymerization in Oil-in-Water, Water-in-Oil, and Bicontinuous Microemulsions
- 10.3. New Approaches for the Optimized Synthesis of Polymeric Nanoparticles in Nanocolloids
- 10.4. Reactive Surfactants in Heterophase Polymerization
- 10.5. Hybrid Core–Shell Nanoparticles: Oil-in-Water, Water-in-Oil, and Bicontinuous Microemulsions
- 10.6. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 11. Nano-emulsions for Pharmaceutical Applications
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Preparation Methods of Nano-emulsions
- 11.3. Nano-emulsion Properties and Characterization
- 11.4. Recent Applications of Nano-emulsions in Drug Delivery
- Chapter 12. Smart and Stimuli-Responsive Colloids
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Conventional Responses: Temperature, pH, and Electrolyte
- 12.3. CO2 Response
- 12.4. Light Response
- 12.5. Magnetic Response
- 12.6. Electric Response
- 12.7. Enzyme Response
- 12.8. Redox Response
- 12.9. Ultrasound Response
- 12.10. Shear Response
- 12.11. Confinement
- 12.12. Conclusions
- Chapter 13. Current Challenges in the Commercialization of Nanocolloids: Toxicology and Environmental Issues
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Safety Testing: From the Bench to Commercialized Nanoproducts
- 13.3. Toxicity of Nanomaterials
- 13.4. Environmental Issues Concerning the Toxicological Effects of Nanomaterials
- 13.5. Overview
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 23rd March 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128017586
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128015780
About the Editor
Margarita Sanchez-Dominguez
Margarita Sánchez-Domínguez has a B.Sc. (with High Honors) in Industrial Chemistry from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL, Monterrey, México). She received a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from University of Bristol (England) in 2004. She was a postdoctoral researcher at Institute Charles Sadron, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) in Strasbourg, France (2004-2006) and at the Institute of Advanced Chemistry of Catalonia, Spanish National Research Council (IQAC-CSIC) in Barcelona, Spain (2006-2010). She joined the Advanced Materials research center (CIMAV, S.C. Unidad Monterrey; México) in 2010. She has published about 40 papers in international peer-reviewed scientific journals, three book chapters and several patents. Her research goal is to understand the interfacial and colloidal properties of surfactant systems with the aim of using them for applications related with materials science, with a particular focus on their use as confined reaction media for the synthesis of advanced nanomaterials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centro de Investigacion en Materiales Avanzados, S.C. (CIMAV-Unidad Monterrey), Nuevo Leon, Mexico
Carlos Rodriguez-Abreu
Carlos Rodriguez-Abreu earned BSc (Cum Laude) and MSc degrees in Chemical Engineering from the University of Los Andes (Venezuela), and received a PhD in Engineering in 2001 from Yokohama National University (Japan) as a Monbusho (Japan Ministry of Education) Scholarship grantee. He was associate professor at the University of Los Andes until 2003 and then held positions as JSPS postdoctoral fellow (Yokohama National University, Japan), Juan de la Cierva fellow (University of Santiago de Compostela, Spain) and Ramon y Cajal Research associate (Spanish Research Council, CSIC). He joined the International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory (INL) in 2010. He has published more than 80 papers in international peer-reviewed scientific journals, four book chapters, and is currently senior editor of the Journal of Surfactants and Detergents (Springer). Dr. Rodríguez-Abreu research interests are focused on soft matter and molecular self-assembly for the design and synthesis of nanomaterials.
Affiliations and Expertise
INL-International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory, Braga, Portugal