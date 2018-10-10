Nanocarriers for Drug Delivery
1st Edition
Nanoscience and Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery
- Efficient Nanocarriers for Drug-Delivery Systems: Types and Fabrication
2. Nanohybrid Filler-Based Drug-Delivery System
3. Hydrogel Nanocomposite Systems: Characterization and Application for Drug-Delivery Systems
4. Nanopharmaceuticals as Drug-Delivery Systems: For, Against, and Current Applications
5. Nucleic Acid-Based Nanocarriers
6. Protein Nanocarriers for Targeted Drug Delivery for Cancer Therapy
7. TiO2-Based Nanocarriers for Drug Delivery
8. Lipid-Based Nanoparticles for Drug-Delivery Systems
9. Mesoporous Silica-Based Nano Drug-Delivery System Synthesis, Characterization, and Applications
11. Mesoporous Silica as Carrier for Drug-Delivery Systems
12. Cell-Line-Based Studies of Nanotechnology Drug-Delivery Systems: A Brief Review
13. Nanoscale Drug-Delivery Systems: In Vitro and In Vivo Characterization
14. Self-Nanoemulsifying Drug-Delivery System and Solidified Self-Nanoemulsifying Drug-Delivery System
15. Carbon and Carbon Nanotube Drug Delivery and Its Characterization, Properties, and Applications
16. Carbon Nanotubes: Synthesis, Characterization, and Applications in Drug-Delivery Systems
17. Polymer-Based Nanomaterials for Drug-Delivery Carriers
Nano-carriers for Drug Delivery: Nanoscience and Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery presents recent discoveries in research on the pharmaceutical applications of the various types of nanosystem-based drug delivery systems. As many nanosystems have reached the market over the past decade, this book proves their benefits to patients. It explores these new carriers and the advances in drug delivery they have facilitated. Reflecting the interdisciplinary nature of the subject matter, the book includes experts from different fields, and with various backgrounds and expertise. It will appeal to researchers and students from different disciplines, such as materials science, technology and various biomedical fields.
Coverage includes industrial applications that bridge the gap between lab-based research and practical industrial use. The resulting work is a reference and practical source of guidance for researchers, students and scientists working in the fields of nanotechnology, materials science and technology and biomedical science.
- Enables readers from different fields to access recent research and protocols across traditional boundaries
- Focuses on protocols and techniques, as well as the knowledge base of the field, thus enabling those in R&D to learn about, and successfully deploy, cutting-edge techniques
- Includes sections on nanocarrier systems
Academic researchers and advanced students in the fields of Materials Science, Nanotechnology / Nanomedicine, Biomedical Science, Pharmaceutical Technology/Pharmaceutics. Industrial R&D (pharmaceutical industry)
- No. of pages:
- 694
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 10th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128140345
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128140338
Shyam Mohapatra Editor
Shyam Mohapatra is Distinguished USF Health Professor, Director of the Division of Translational Medicine at the University of South Florida. He also directs the USF Center for Research and Education in Nanobioengineering and is a Research Career Scientist at the James A. Haley VA Hospital in Tampa. He also serves as Associate Dean of Graduate Programs at the USF College of Pharmacy, and established a highly innovative Master of Science program in Pharmaceutical Nanotechnology. He has published over 170 papers and holds over 30 U.S. and international patents. He is a Fellow of the AAAAI, NAI, and AIMBE, and a 2014 inductee of the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame.
Distinguished USF Health Professor, Director of the Division of Translational Medicine, University of South Florida, USA
Shivendu Ranjan Editor
Dr. Shivendu Ranjan has extensive expertise in Micro/Nanotechnology and is currently working as Head R&D and Technology Development at E-Spin Nanotech Pvt. Ltd. He has founded and drafted the concept for the first edition of the “VIT Bio Summit” in 2012, and the same has been continued till date by the university. He has worked in CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru, India as well as UP Drugs and Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., India and IIFPT, Thanjavur, MoFPI, Govt of India. At IIFPT, Thanjavur, he was involved in a project funded by a leading pharmaceutical company, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and have successfully engineered micro-vehicles for model drug molecules. His research interests are multidisciplinary and include: Micro/Nanobiotechnology, Nano-toxicology, Environmental Nanotechnology, Nanomedicine, and Nanoemulsions. . He is the associate editor of Environmental Chemistry Letters – a Springer journal of 3.59 impact factor – and an editorial board member in Biotechnology and Biotechnological Equipment(Taylor and Francis). He is serving as executive editor of a journal in iMed Press, USA, and also serving as editorial board member and referee for reputed international peer-reviewed journals. He is the author of many books and edited six books.
Head R&D and Technology Development, E-Spin Nanotech Pvt. Ltd, India
Nandita Dasgupta Editor
Dr. Nandita Dasgupta has vast working experience in Micro/Nanoscience and is currently working at LV Prasad Eye Institute, Bhubaneswar, India. She has exposure of working at university, research institutes and industries including VIT University, Vellore, Tamil Nadu, India; CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysore, India; and Uttar Pradesh Drugs and Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Lucknow, India and Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT), Thanjavur, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India. At IIFPT, Thanjavur, she was involved in a project funded by a leading pharmaceutical company, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and have successfully engineered micro-vehicles for model drug molecules. Her areas of interest include Micro/Nanomaterial fabrication and its applications in various fields – medicine, food, environment, agriculture biomedical. She is the author os many books and edited more than 6 books. She has authored many chapters and also published many scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. She has received the Certificate for “Outstanding Contribution” in Reviewing from Elsevier, Netherlands. She has also been nominated for advisory panel for Elsevier Inc., Netherlands. She is the associate editor of Environmental Chemistry Letters – a Springer journal of 3.59 impact factor – and also serving as editorial board member and referee for reputed international peer-reviewed journals. She has received several awards and recognitions from different national and international organizations.
LV Prasad Eye Institute, Bhubaneswar, India
Raghvendra Mishra Editor
Raghvendra Kumar, Ph.D., is working as Associate Professor in Computer Science and Engineering Department at L.N.C.T Group of College Jabalpur, M.P. India, and Serving as Director of IT and Data Science Department, Vietnam Center of Research in Economics, Management, Environment (VCREME) - Branch VCREME One Member Company Limited, Vietnam. He received B. Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering from SRM University Chennai (Tamil Nadu), India, M. Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering from KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, (Odisha) India and Ph.D. in Computer Science and Engineering from Jodhpur National University, Jodhpur (Rajasthan), India. He serves as Series Editor Internet of Everything (IOE): Security and Privacy Paradigm publishes by CRC press, Taylor & Francis Group, USA and Bio-Medical Engineering: Techniques and Applications, Publishes by Apple Academic Press, CRC Press, Taylor & Francis Group, USA. He also serve as acquisition editor for Computer Science by Apple Academic Press, CRC Press, Taylor & Francis Group, USA. He has published number of research papers in international journal (SCI/SCIE/ESCI/Scopus) and conferences including IEEE and Springer as well as serve as organizing chair (RICE-2019), volume Editor (RICE-2018), Keynote speaker, session chair, Co-chair, publicity chair, publication chair (NGCT-2017), advisory board, Technical program Committee members in many international and national conferences and serve as guest editors in many special issues from reputed journals (Indexed By: Scopus, ESCI). He also published 11 chapters in edited book published by IGI Global, Springer and Elsevier. He also received best paper award in IEEE Conference 2013 and Young Achiever Award-2016 by IEAE Association for his research work in the field of distributed database. His researches areas are Computer Networks, Data Mining, cloud computing and Secure Multiparty Computations, Theory of Computer Science and Design of Algorithms. He authored and Edited 17 computer science books in field of Internet of Things, Data Mining, Biomedical Engineering, Big Data, Robotics, Graph Theory, and Turing Machine by IGI Global Publication, USA, IOS Press Netherland, Springer, Elsevier, CRC Press, USA, S. Chand Publication and Laxmi Publication. He is Managing Editor in International Journal of Machine Learning and Networked Collaborative Engineering (IJMLNCE) ISSN 2581-3242.
Associate Professor Department of Computer Science and Engineering LNCT College, Jabalpur, India
Sabu Thomas Editor
Professor Thomas is currently Pro-Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University and the Founder Director and Professor of the International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. He is also a full professor of Polymer Science and Engineering at the School of Chemical Sciences of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. Prof. Thomas is an outstanding leader with sustained international acclaims for his work in Nanoscience, Polymer Science and Engineering, Polymer Nanocomposites, Elastomers, Polymer Blends, Interpenetrating Polymer Networks, Polymer Membranes, Green Composites and Nanocomposites, Nanomedicine and Green Nanotechnology. Dr. Thomas’s ground-breaking inventions in polymer nanocomposites, polymer blends, green bionanotechnological and nano-biomedical sciences, have made transformative differences in the development of new materials for automotive, space, housing and biomedical fields. In collaboration with India’s premier tyre company, Apollo Tyres, Professor Thomas’s group invented new high performance barrier rubber nanocomposite membranes for inner tubes and inner liners for tyres. Professor Thomas has received a number of national and international awards which include: Fellowship of the Royal Society of Chemistry, London FRSC, Distinguished Professorship from Josef Stefan Institute, Slovenia, MRSI medal, Nano Tech Medal, CRSI medal, Distinguished Faculty Award, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award for Scientific Excellence – 2016, Mahatma Gandhi University- Award for Outstanding Contribution –Nov. 2016, Lifetime Achievement Award of the Malaysian Polymer Group, Indian Nano Biologists award 2017and Sukumar Maithy Award for the best polymer researcher in the country. He is in the list of most productive researchers in India and holds a position of No.5. Recently, because of the outstanding contributions to the field of Nanoscience and Polymer Science and Engineering, Prof. Thomas has been conferred Honoris Causa (DSc) Doctorate by the University of South Brittany, Lorient, France and University of Lorraine, Nancy, France. Very recently, Prof. Thomas has been awarded Senior Fulbright Fellowship to visit 20 Universities in the US and most productive faculty award in the domain Materials Sciences. Professor Thomas has published over 800 peer reviewed research papers, reviews and book chapters. He has co-edited 80 books published by different publishers. He is the inventor of 6 patents and has delivered over 300 Plenary/Inaugural and Invited lectures in national/international meetings over 30 countries. He has established a state of the art laboratory at Mahatma Gandhi University in the area of Polymer Science and Engineering and Nanoscience and Nanotechnology through external funding from DST, CSIR, TWAS, UGC, DBT, DRDO, AICTE, ISRO, DIT, TWAS, KSCSTE, BRNS, UGC-DAE, Du Pont, USA, General Cables, USA, Surface Treat Czech Republic, MRF Tyres and Apollo Tyres.
Pro-Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University and Founding Director and Professor, International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, India