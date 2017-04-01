Nanobiomaterials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081007167, 9780081007259

Nanobiomaterials

1st Edition

Nanostructured Materials for Biomedical Applications

Editors: Roger Narayan
eBook ISBN: 9780081007259
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081007167
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st April 2017
Page Count: 574
Description

Nanobiomaterials: Nanostructured materials for biomedical applications covers an extensive range of topics related to the processing, characterization, modeling, and biomedical applications of nanostructured ceramics, polymers, metals, composites, self-assembled materials, and macromolecules. Novel approaches for bottom-up and top-down processing of nanostructured biomaterials are highlighted.

In addition, innovative techniques for characterizing the in vitro behavior and in vivo behavior of nanostructured biomaterials are considered. Applications of nanostructured biomaterials in dentistry, drug delivery, medical diagnostics, surgery and tissue engineering are examined.

Key Features

  • Provides a concise description of the materials and technologies used in the development of nanostructured biomaterials
  • Provides industrial researchers with an up-to-date and handy reference on current topics in the field of nanostructured biomaterials
  • Includes an integrated approach that is used to discuss both the biological and engineering aspects of nanostructured biomaterials

Readership

Materials scientists and researchers in the biomedical/bioengineering field

Table of Contents

Part 1 Classes of Nanostructured Biomaterials

1. Nanostructured Metals

2. Nanostructured Polymers

3. Nanostructured Ceramics

4. Bio-based nanostructured materials

5. Self assembled nanomaterials

Part 2 Types of Nanostructured Biomaterials

6. Nanowires for biomedical applications

7. Nanotubes for biomedical applications

8. Fullerenes for biomedical applications

9. Self-Assembled Monolayers in biomaterials

10. Nanostructured surfaces in biomaterials

11. Nanoparticles for biomedical applications

12. Nanocrystals for biomedical applications

13. Nanofluidic devices for biomedical applications

14. Quantum dots for biomedical applications

15. Nano-robots and Active Nanostructured Biomaterials

16. Polymeric and liposomal nanomaterials

 

Part 3 Processing and Characterization of Nanostructured Biomaterials

17. Nanofabrication Technologies

18. Nano-tribology of nano-structured biomaterials

19. Cell and Tissue Interactions with Nanostructured Materials

20. Toxicity of nanostructured biomaterials

21. Mechanical properties of nanostructured biomaterials

 

Part 4 Biomedical Applications and Translational Aspects of Nanomaterials

22. Use of Nanostructured Materials in hard tissue Engineering

23. Use of Nanostructured Materials in soft tissue Engineering

24. Nanobiomaterials in dentistry

25. Use of Nanostructured Materials in Implants

26. Use of Nanostructured Materials in Medical Diagnostics

27. Use of Nanostructured Materials in Drug Delivery

28. Future Directions

About the Editor

Roger Narayan

Dr. Roger Narayan is a Professor in the Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University of North Carolina and North Carolina State University. He is an author of more than 100 publications as well as several book chapters on nanostructured biomedical materials. Dr. Narayan has received several honors for his research activities, including the NCSU Alcoa Foundation Engineering Research Achievement Award, the NCSU Sigma Xi Faculty Research Award, the University of North Carolina Jefferson-Pilot Fellowship in Academic Medicine, the University of North Carolina Junior Faculty Development Award, the National Science Faculty Early Career Development Award, the Office of Naval Research Young Investigator Award, and the American Ceramic Society Richard M. Fulrath Award. He has been elected as Fellow of the American Ceramic Society, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Institute for Medical & Biological Engineering, and ASM International.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, UNC/NCSU Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering, NC, USA

