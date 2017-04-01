Nanobiomaterials
1st Edition
Nanostructured Materials for Biomedical Applications
Description
Nanobiomaterials: Nanostructured materials for biomedical applications covers an extensive range of topics related to the processing, characterization, modeling, and biomedical applications of nanostructured ceramics, polymers, metals, composites, self-assembled materials, and macromolecules. Novel approaches for bottom-up and top-down processing of nanostructured biomaterials are highlighted.
In addition, innovative techniques for characterizing the in vitro behavior and in vivo behavior of nanostructured biomaterials are considered. Applications of nanostructured biomaterials in dentistry, drug delivery, medical diagnostics, surgery and tissue engineering are examined.
Key Features
- Provides a concise description of the materials and technologies used in the development of nanostructured biomaterials
- Provides industrial researchers with an up-to-date and handy reference on current topics in the field of nanostructured biomaterials
- Includes an integrated approach that is used to discuss both the biological and engineering aspects of nanostructured biomaterials
Readership
Materials scientists and researchers in the biomedical/bioengineering field
Table of Contents
Part 1 Classes of Nanostructured Biomaterials
1. Nanostructured Metals
2. Nanostructured Polymers
3. Nanostructured Ceramics
4. Bio-based nanostructured materials
5. Self assembled nanomaterials
Part 2 Types of Nanostructured Biomaterials
6. Nanowires for biomedical applications
7. Nanotubes for biomedical applications
8. Fullerenes for biomedical applications
9. Self-Assembled Monolayers in biomaterials
10. Nanostructured surfaces in biomaterials
11. Nanoparticles for biomedical applications
12. Nanocrystals for biomedical applications
13. Nanofluidic devices for biomedical applications
14. Quantum dots for biomedical applications
15. Nano-robots and Active Nanostructured Biomaterials
16. Polymeric and liposomal nanomaterials
Part 3 Processing and Characterization of Nanostructured Biomaterials
17. Nanofabrication Technologies
18. Nano-tribology of nano-structured biomaterials
19. Cell and Tissue Interactions with Nanostructured Materials
20. Toxicity of nanostructured biomaterials
21. Mechanical properties of nanostructured biomaterials
Part 4 Biomedical Applications and Translational Aspects of Nanomaterials
22. Use of Nanostructured Materials in hard tissue Engineering
23. Use of Nanostructured Materials in soft tissue Engineering
24. Nanobiomaterials in dentistry
25. Use of Nanostructured Materials in Implants
26. Use of Nanostructured Materials in Medical Diagnostics
27. Use of Nanostructured Materials in Drug Delivery
28. Future Directions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 574
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 1st April 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081007259
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081007167
About the Editor
Roger Narayan
Dr. Roger Narayan is a Professor in the Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University of North Carolina and North Carolina State University. He is an author of more than 100 publications as well as several book chapters on nanostructured biomedical materials. Dr. Narayan has received several honors for his research activities, including the NCSU Alcoa Foundation Engineering Research Achievement Award, the NCSU Sigma Xi Faculty Research Award, the University of North Carolina Jefferson-Pilot Fellowship in Academic Medicine, the University of North Carolina Junior Faculty Development Award, the National Science Faculty Early Career Development Award, the Office of Naval Research Young Investigator Award, and the American Ceramic Society Richard M. Fulrath Award. He has been elected as Fellow of the American Ceramic Society, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Institute for Medical & Biological Engineering, and ASM International.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, UNC/NCSU Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering, NC, USA