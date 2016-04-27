Nanobiomaterials in Medical Imaging
1st Edition
Applications of Nanobiomaterials
Description
Nanobiomaterials in Medical Imaging presents the latest developments in medical exploratory approaches using nanotechnology. Leading researchers from around the world discuss recent progress and state-of-the-art techniques.
The book covers synthesis and surface modification of multimodal imaging agents, popular examples of nanoparticles and their applications in different imaging techniques, and combinatorial therapy for the development of multifunctional nanocarriers. The advantages and potential of current techniques are also considered.
This book will be of interest to postdoctoral researchers, professors and students engaged in the fields of materials science, biotechnology and applied chemistry. It will also be highly valuable to those working in industry, including pharmaceutics and biotechnology companies, medical researchers, biomedical engineers and advanced clinicians.
Key Features
- A valuable resource for researchers, practitioners and students working in biomedical, biotechnological and engineering fields
- A detailed guide to recent scientific progress, along with the latest application methods
- Presents innovative opportunities and ideas for developing or improving technologies in nanomedicine and medical imaging
Readership
Academic: Materials science, biotechnology and applied chemistry professors, PhD, MsC, postdocs, upper level undergraduate students. Industry: Pharmaceutics and biotechnology companies, medical researchers, biomedical engineers, advanced clinicians
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Preface of the series
- Preface
- About the Series (Volumes I–XI)
- About Volume VIII
- Chapter 1. Specifically targeted imaging using functionalized nanoparticles
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Functionalized Quantum Dots for Imaging
- 1.3 Functionalized Iron Oxide Nanoparticles for Imaging
- 1.4 Functionalized Silver Nanoparticles for Imaging
- 1.5 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 2. Photon and electron interactions with gold nanoparticles: A Monte Carlo study on gold nanoparticle-enhanced radiotherapy
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Gold Nanoparticle-Enhanced Radiotherapy
- 2.3 Monte Carlo Simulation
- 2.4 Photon and Electron Interactions
- 2.5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 3. Quantum dots: Dynamic tools in cancer nanomedicine
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Characteristic Features of Quantum Dots
- 3.3 Composition of Quantum Dots
- 3.4 Architecture of Multifunctional Quantum Dots
- 3.5 Synthesis and Functionalization of QDs
- 3.6 Quantum Dots in Cancer Therapy
- 3.7 Quantum-Dot-Based Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
- 3.8 Toxicity Concerns
- 3.9 Future Prospects
- 3.10 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 4. Basics to different imaging techniques, different nanobiomaterials for image enhancement
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Basics of Different Imaging Techniques
- 4.3 Imaging Agents
- 4.4 Different Nanobiomaterials for Image Enhancement
- 4.5 Miscellaneous
- 4.6 Conclusions and Outlook
- References
- Chapter 5. Design of plasmonic probes through bioconjugation and their applications in biomedicine: From cellular imaging to cancer therapy
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Optical Properties of Metal Nanoparticles
- 5.3 Synthesis and Functionalization of Plasmonic Nanoparticles
- 5.4 Applications in Biomedicine
- 5.5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 6. Multifunctional nanocarriers for codelivery of nucleic acids and chemotherapeutics to cancer cells
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Design of Multifunctional Delivery Systems for Drug–Gene Coadministration
- 6.3 Multifunctional Nanomaterials for Codelivery of Drug–Nucleic Acid Combinations
- 6.4 Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- References
- Chapter 7. Targeting and imaging of cancer cells using nanomaterials
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Quantum Dots
- 7.3 Dendrimers
- 7.4 Magnetic Nanoparticles (MNPs)
- 7.5 Colloidal Gold Nanoparticles
- 7.6 Carbon-Based Nanomaterials
- 7.7 Liposomal Nanocarriers
- 7.8 Conclusions and Future Directions
- References
- Chapter 8. Multimodal inorganic nanoparticles for biomedical applications
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Types of Multimodal Inorganic Nanoparticles
- 8.3 Toxicological Considerations and Surface Modification of Multimodal Inorganic Nanoparticles
- 8.4 Biomedical Applications of Multimodal Inorganic Nanoparticles
- 8.5 Summary and Future Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 9. Iron oxide nanomaterials for functional imaging
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Iron Oxide Nanoparticles as Contrast Agents in Noninvasive Imaging Diagnosis
- 9.3 Functionalized Iron Oxide Nanoparticles for Imaging Diagnosis
- 9.4 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 10. Nanobiomaterials involved in medical imaging technologies
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Medical Imaging Technology
- 10.3 Nanobiomaterials in Medical Imaging
- 10.4 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 11. Applications of carbon dots in biosensing and cellular imaging
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 CDs as Fluorescent Probes for Sensing of Biomolecules
- 11.3 CDs as Fluorescent Probes for Imaging of Biomolecules and Cells
- 11.4 Conclusions and Perspectives
- References
- Chapter 12. Inorganic nanobiomaterials for medical imaging
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Solid Silica Nanoparticles (SNPs)
- 12.3 Gold Nanoparticles (AuNPs)
- 12.4 Iron Oxide Nanoparticles
- 12.5 Quantum Dots (QDs)
- 12.6 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 13. Nanobiomaterials in X-ray luminescence computed tomography (XLCT) imaging
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 XLCT Imaging System
- 13.3 XLCT Reconstruction Methods
- 13.4 Future Directions in XLCT
- 13.5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 14. Multifunctional carbon nanotubes in cancer therapy and imaging
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Carbon Nanotubes
- 14.3 Transcellular Trafficking Mechanism of f-CNTs
- 14.4 CNTs in Cancer Therapy
- 14.5 CNTs in Imaging
- 14.6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 15. Functionalized carbon nanotubes and their promising applications in therapeutics and diagnostics
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Origin and Historical Perspective of CNT
- 15.3 Classification of CNTs
- 15.4 Methods for Preparation of CNTs
- 15.5 Functionalization of CNTs
- 15.6 Characterization of CNTs
- 15.7 Cellular Trafficking of CNTs
- 15.8 Applications of CNTs
- 15.9 Role of CNTs in Diagnostics
- 15.10 Toxicity Consideration of CNTs
- 15.11 Biodistribution of CNTs
- 15.12 Regulatory Considerations
- 15.13 Conclusions
- References
- Index
About the Editor
Alexandru Grumezescu
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania