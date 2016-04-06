Nanobiomaterials in Antimicrobial Therapy
1st Edition
Applications of Nanobiomaterials
Description
Nanobiomaterials in Antimicrobial Therapy presents novel antimicrobial approaches that enable nanotechnology to be used effectively in the treatment of infections. This field has gained a large amount of interest over the last decade, in response to the high resistance of pathogens to antibiotics.
Leading researchers from around the world discuss the synthesis routes of nanobiomaterials, characterization, and their applications as antimicrobial agents. The books covers various aspects: mechanisms of toxicity for inorganic nanoparticles against bacteria; the development of excellent carriers for the transport of a high variety of antimicrobials; the use of nanomaterials to facilitate both diagnosis and therapeutic approaches against infectious agents; strategies to control biofilms based on enzymes, biosurfactants, or magnetotactic bacteria; bacterial adhesion onto polymeric surfaces and novel materials; and antimicrobial photodynamic inactivation.
This book will be of interest to postdoctoral researchers, professors and students engaged in the fields of materials science, biotechnology and applied chemistry. It will also be highly valuable to those working in industry, including pharmaceutics and biotechnology companies, medical researchers, biomedical engineers and advanced clinicians.
Key Features
- A methodical approach to this highly relevant subject for researchers, practitioners and students working in biomedical, biotechnological and engineering fields
- A valuable guide to recent scientific progress and the latest application methods
- Proposes novel opportunities and ideas for developing or improving technologies in nanomedicine and nanobiology
Readership
Materials science, biotechnology, applied chemistry - professors, PhD, MsC, postdocs, upper level undergraduates. Industry: pharmaceutics and biotechnology companies, medical researchers, biomedical engineers
Table of Contents
Introduction to Nanobiomaterials in Antimicrobial Therapies
1. Antimicrobial photoinactivation with functionalized fullerenes
2. Toxicity of inorganic nanoparticles against prokaryotic cells
3. Antimicrobial magnetosomes for topical antimicrobial therapy
4. Synthesis, characterization, and applications of nanobiomaterials for antimicrobial therapy
5. Antimicrobial micro/nanostructured functional polymer surfaces
6. Differential biological activities of silver nanoparticles against Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria: a novel approach for antimicrobial therapy
7. Enhancement of pathogen detection and therapy with laser-activated, functionalized gold nanoparticles
8. Antimicrobial properties of nanobiomaterials and the mechanism
9. Scopes of green synthesized metal and metal oxide nanomaterials in antimicrobial therapy
10. Antifungal nanomaterials: synthesis, properties, and applications
11. Strategies based on microbial enzymes and surface-active compounds entrapped in liposomes for bacterial biofilm control
12. Interaction of nanoceria with microorganisms
13. PLA and PLGA nanoarchitectonics for improving anti-infective drugs efficiency
14. Nanoparticles: boon to mankind and bane to pathogens
15. The citation classics in antimicrobial nanobiomaterials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2016
- Published:
- 6th April 2016
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323428873
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323428644
About the Editor
Alexandru Grumezescu
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania