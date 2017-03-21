Nano and Bio Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128037799, 9780128038529

Nano and Bio Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow

1st Edition

Authors: Majid Ghassemi Azadeh Shahidian
eBook ISBN: 9780128038529
Paperback ISBN: 9780128037799
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st March 2017
Page Count: 160
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
76.00
64.60
118.14
100.42
89.95
76.46
110.00
93.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
89.95
76.46
153.59
130.55
110.00
93.50
70.00
59.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nano and Bio Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow focuses on the use of nanoparticles for bio application and bio-fluidics from an engineering perspective. It introduces the mechanisms underlying thermal and fluid interaction of nanoparticles with biological systems.

This book will help readers translate theory into real world applications, such as drug delivery and lab-on-a-chip. The content covers how transport at the nano-scale differs from the macro-scale, also discussing what complications can arise in a biologic system at the nano-scale.

It is ideal for students and early career researchers, engineers conducting experimental work on relevant applications, or those who develop computer models to investigate/design these systems. Content coverage includes biofluid mechanics, transport phenomena, micro/nano fluid flows, and heat transfer.

Key Features

  • Discusses nanoparticle applications in drug delivery
  • Covers the engineering fundamentals of bio heat transfer and fluid flow
  • Explains how to simulate, analyze, and evaluate the transportation of heat and mass problems in bio-systems

Readership

Biomedical Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Chemical Engineers, Students in any of these disciplines

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. History of Bio-Nano Fluid Flow

  • 1.1. Fluid Mechanics and Heat Transfer, Older Sciences
  • 1.2. What Is Bioengineering?
  • 1.3. History of Nanotechnology

Chapter 2. Thermodynamics

  • 2.1. Fundamental
  • 2.2. Thermodynamics of Small Systems
  • 2.3. Thermodynamics of Biosystems
  • 2.4. Energy and Exergy Analysis of Human Body

Chapter 3. Biosystems Heat and Mass Transfer

  • 3.1. Introduction
  • 3.2. Microscale Heat Transfer
  • 3.3. Bioheat Transfer
  • 3.4. Application of Magnetic Field in Hyperthermia
  • 3.5. Application of Ultrasonic Wave

Chapter 4. Fluid Mechanics

  • 4.1. Fundamental Concepts
  • 4.2. Non-Newtonian Fluid
  • 4.3. Blood Flow in Arteries and Veins
  • 4.4. Pulsatile Flow

Chapter 5. Bio-Nanofluid Simulation

  • 5.1. Nanofluid
  • 5.2. Thermophysical Properties of Biofluid
  • 5.3. Simulation and Modeling Tools for Nanofluid
  • 5.4. Biofluid Simulation in Cardiovascular Systems
  • 5.5. Simulation of Fluid Flow and Heat Transfer of Bio-Nanofluid

Chapter 6. Nanosystem Application in Drug Delivery

  • 6.1. Introduction
  • 6.2. Governing Equations
  • 6.3. Application of Magnetic Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery
  • 6.4. Application of Acoustic Streaming in Drug Delivery

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128038529
Paperback ISBN:
9780128037799

About the Author

Majid Ghassemi

Professor Ghassemi has been teaching graduate and undergraduate courses and conducting research in area of heat transfer and its application in drug delivery, fuel cell and alternative energy since 1993. He has over 21 years of academic and industrial experience and served as Chancellor of K. N. Toosi University from 2010 through 2013. He is an Editor-in-Chief of International Journal of Prevention and Treatment and Managing Editor of American Journal of Mechanical Engineering (AJME).

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, K N toosi University of Technology

Azadeh Shahidian

Azadeh Shahidian is an Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering Department at K. N. Toosi University of Technology in Tehran, Iran. She received her B.Sc. And PhD degree in Mechanical Engineering from K. N. Toosi University of Technology in Tehran, Iran. Dr. Shahidian research focused on the numerical and experimental investigation of nano and bio-fluid properties and behavior. She is currently teaches graduate and under graduate courses and conduct research in the area of heat transfer and its application in drug delivery, Energy management and Bio-fluid mechanic. Dr. Shahidian has 15 years of academic and industrial experience and supervised several undergraduate, masters and PhD students. Dr. Shahidian has published over 25 papers in well-known journals and conferences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering Department, K. N. Toosi University of Technology, Tehran, Iran

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.