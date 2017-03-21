Nano and Bio Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow focuses on the use of nanoparticles for bio application and bio-fluidics from an engineering perspective. It introduces the mechanisms underlying thermal and fluid interaction of nanoparticles with biological systems.

This book will help readers translate theory into real world applications, such as drug delivery and lab-on-a-chip. The content covers how transport at the nano-scale differs from the macro-scale, also discussing what complications can arise in a biologic system at the nano-scale.

It is ideal for students and early career researchers, engineers conducting experimental work on relevant applications, or those who develop computer models to investigate/design these systems. Content coverage includes biofluid mechanics, transport phenomena, micro/nano fluid flows, and heat transfer.