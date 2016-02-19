Name Reactions in Organic Chemistry
2nd Edition
Description
Name Reactions in Organic Chemistry, 2nd Edition, incorporates new, pertinent material and brings up to date the name reactions described in the first edition. Along with this revision, several additional name reactions have been included. As with the first edition, the selections were based on general interest, recurrence in the literature, and the contributions of the ""name chemist"" to the historical development of organic chemistry. Although the writer does not pretend to be an historian of chemistry, it seemed desirable to include, along with the reactions, pertinent information regarding the chemist's background, his training, his contemporaries, and his contributions.
This book contains 103 name reactions, arranged alphabetically. The general plan was to present a description of each reaction, its scope, applicability, and limitations, and to bring it up to date in regard to any new developments.
Table of Contents
Preface to Second Edition
Preface to First Edition
Arndt-Eistert Synthesis
Wolff Rearrangement
Nierenstein Reaction
Baeyer-Villiger Oxidation
Barbier-Wieland Degradation
Bart Reaction
Bechamp Reduction
Beckmann Rearrangement
Birch Reduction
Bischler-Napieralski Reaction
Pictet-Gams Synthesis
Blanc Chloromethylation Reaction
Bouveault-Blanc Reduction
Bouveault Aldehyde Synthesis
Bodroux-Tsehitschibabin Synthesis
Von Braun Reaction
Von Braun Degradation
Polonovski Reaction
Bucherer Reaction
Bucherer Hydantoin Synthesis
Camps Reaction
Cannizzaro Reaction
Chugaev Reaction
Claisen Condensation
Claisen Reaction
Claisen Rearrangement
Claisen-Schmidt Condensation
Clemmensen Reduction
Combes Quinoline Synthesis
Conrad-Limpach Synthesis
Knorr Synthesis
Curtius Reaction
Dakin Reaction
Dakin-West Reaction
Darzens Glycidic Ester Condensation
Darzens Synthesis of Unsaturated Ketones
Nenitzescu Reaction
Meyer-Schuster Rearrangement
Delepine Reaction
Dieckmann Reaction
Claisen Condensation
Diels-Alder Reaction
Doebner Synthesis
Doebner-Miller Synthesis
Duff Reaction
Elbs Reaction
Elbs Persulfate Oxidation
Emde Degradation
Erlenmeyer-Plochl Azlactone Synthesis
Faworskii Rearrangement
Fischer Indole Synthesis
Friedel-Crafts Reaction
Friedlander Synthesis
Fries Reaction
Gabriel Synthesis
Gattermann Aldehyde Synthesis
Vilsmeier Reaction
Gattermann Reaction
Gattermann-Koch Reaction
Gomberg-Bachmann-Hey Reaction
Gould-Jacobs Reaction
Graebe-Ullmann Synthesis
Borsche Synthesis
Grignard Reaction
Hantzsch Pyridine Synthesis
Hell-Volhard-Zelinsky Reaction
Hoesch Synthesis
Houben-Fischer Synthesis
Hofmann Reaction
Hofmann Degradation
Hunsdiecker Reaction
Simonini Reaction
Prevost Reaction
Ivanov Reaction
Jacobsen Reaction
Knoevenagel Reaction
Doebner Reaction
Knorr Pyrrole Synthesis
Kolbe-Schmitt Reaction
Marasse Modification
Kolbe's Electrochemical Reaction
Leuckart Reaction
Eschweiler-Clarke Reaction
Lossen Rearrangement
McFadyen-Stevens Reduction
Mannich Reaction
Meerwein Condensation
Meerwein-Ponndorf-Verley Reduction
Michael Reaction
Nef Reaction
Oppenauer Oxidation
Passerini Reaction
Pechmann Condensation
Simonis Reaction
Perkin Reaction
Pfitzinger Reaction
Pictet-Spengler Reaction
Pomeranz-Fritsch Reaction
Prins Reaction
Pschorr Synthesis
Reformatsky Reaction
Reimer-Tiemann Reaction
Reissert Reaction
Rosenmund Reduction
Rosenmund Reaction
Sandmeyer Reaction
Schiemann Reaction
Schmidt Reaction
Skraup Reaction
Sommelet Reaction
Sommelet Rearrangement
Hass and Bender Procedure
Krohnke Reaction
Stephen Reaction
Sonn and Miiller Reaction
Stevens Rearrangement
Stobbe Condensation
Stork Reaction
Ullmann Reaction
Ullmann Condensation
Chapman Rearrangement
Wallach Reaction
Willgerodt Reaction
Williamson Synthesis
Finkelstein Reaction
Wittig Reaction
Wohl-Ziegler Reaction
Wolff-Kishner Reduction
Wurtz Reaction
Fittig Reaction
Wurtz-Fittig Reaction
Index
Details
No. of pages:
- 288
Language:
- English
Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1961
Published:
- 1st January 1961
Imprint:
- Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
- 9781483258683