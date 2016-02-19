Name Reactions in Organic Chemistry, 2nd Edition, incorporates new, pertinent material and brings up to date the name reactions described in the first edition. Along with this revision, several additional name reactions have been included. As with the first edition, the selections were based on general interest, recurrence in the literature, and the contributions of the ""name chemist"" to the historical development of organic chemistry. Although the writer does not pretend to be an historian of chemistry, it seemed desirable to include, along with the reactions, pertinent information regarding the chemist's background, his training, his contemporaries, and his contributions.

This book contains 103 name reactions, arranged alphabetically. The general plan was to present a description of each reaction, its scope, applicability, and limitations, and to bring it up to date in regard to any new developments.