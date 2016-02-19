Name Reactions in Organic Chemistry - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781483232270, 9781483258683

Name Reactions in Organic Chemistry

2nd Edition

Authors: Alexander R. Surrey
eBook ISBN: 9781483258683
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 288
Description

Name Reactions in Organic Chemistry, 2nd Edition, incorporates new, pertinent material and brings up to date the name reactions described in the first edition. Along with this revision, several additional name reactions have been included. As with the first edition, the selections were based on general interest, recurrence in the literature, and the contributions of the ""name chemist"" to the historical development of organic chemistry. Although the writer does not pretend to be an historian of chemistry, it seemed desirable to include, along with the reactions, pertinent information regarding the chemist's background, his training, his contemporaries, and his contributions.
This book contains 103 name reactions, arranged alphabetically. The general plan was to present a description of each reaction, its scope, applicability, and limitations, and to bring it up to date in regard to any new developments.

Table of Contents


Preface to Second Edition

Preface to First Edition

Arndt-Eistert Synthesis

Wolff Rearrangement

Nierenstein Reaction

Baeyer-Villiger Oxidation

Barbier-Wieland Degradation

Bart Reaction

Bechamp Reduction

Beckmann Rearrangement

Birch Reduction

Bischler-Napieralski Reaction

Pictet-Gams Synthesis

Blanc Chloromethylation Reaction

Bouveault-Blanc Reduction

Bouveault Aldehyde Synthesis

Bodroux-Tsehitschibabin Synthesis

Von Braun Reaction

Von Braun Degradation

Polonovski Reaction

Bucherer Reaction

Bucherer Hydantoin Synthesis

Camps Reaction

Cannizzaro Reaction

Chugaev Reaction

Claisen Condensation

Claisen Reaction

Claisen Rearrangement

Claisen-Schmidt Condensation

Clemmensen Reduction

Combes Quinoline Synthesis

Conrad-Limpach Synthesis

Knorr Synthesis

Curtius Reaction

Dakin Reaction

Dakin-West Reaction

Darzens Glycidic Ester Condensation

Darzens Synthesis of Unsaturated Ketones

Nenitzescu Reaction

Meyer-Schuster Rearrangement

Delepine Reaction

Dieckmann Reaction

Claisen Condensation

Diels-Alder Reaction

Doebner Synthesis

Doebner-Miller Synthesis

Duff Reaction

Elbs Reaction

Elbs Persulfate Oxidation

Emde Degradation

Erlenmeyer-Plochl Azlactone Synthesis

Faworskii Rearrangement

Fischer Indole Synthesis

Friedel-Crafts Reaction

Friedlander Synthesis

Fries Reaction

Gabriel Synthesis

Gattermann Aldehyde Synthesis

Vilsmeier Reaction

Gattermann Reaction

Gattermann-Koch Reaction

Gomberg-Bachmann-Hey Reaction

Gould-Jacobs Reaction

Graebe-Ullmann Synthesis

Borsche Synthesis

Grignard Reaction

Hantzsch Pyridine Synthesis

Hell-Volhard-Zelinsky Reaction

Hoesch Synthesis

Houben-Fischer Synthesis

Hofmann Reaction

Hofmann Degradation

Hunsdiecker Reaction

Simonini Reaction

Prevost Reaction

Ivanov Reaction

Jacobsen Reaction

Knoevenagel Reaction

Doebner Reaction

Knorr Pyrrole Synthesis

Kolbe-Schmitt Reaction

Marasse Modification

Kolbe's Electrochemical Reaction

Leuckart Reaction

Eschweiler-Clarke Reaction

Lossen Rearrangement

McFadyen-Stevens Reduction

Mannich Reaction

Meerwein Condensation

Meerwein-Ponndorf-Verley Reduction

Michael Reaction

Nef Reaction

Oppenauer Oxidation

Passerini Reaction

Pechmann Condensation

Simonis Reaction

Perkin Reaction

Pfitzinger Reaction

Pictet-Spengler Reaction

Pomeranz-Fritsch Reaction

Prins Reaction

Pschorr Synthesis

Reformatsky Reaction

Reimer-Tiemann Reaction

Reissert Reaction

Rosenmund Reduction

Rosenmund Reaction

Sandmeyer Reaction

Schiemann Reaction

Schmidt Reaction

Skraup Reaction

Sommelet Reaction

Sommelet Rearrangement

Hass and Bender Procedure

Krohnke Reaction

Stephen Reaction

Sonn and Miiller Reaction

Stevens Rearrangement

Stobbe Condensation

Stork Reaction

Ullmann Reaction

Ullmann Condensation

Chapman Rearrangement

Wallach Reaction

Willgerodt Reaction

Williamson Synthesis

Finkelstein Reaction

Wittig Reaction

Wohl-Ziegler Reaction

Wolff-Kishner Reduction

Wurtz Reaction

Fittig Reaction

Wurtz-Fittig Reaction

Index

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1961
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483258683

