Foreword; Preface; Myopia: definitions, classifications and econimic implications; Prevalence of myopia; Structural correlates of myopia; Environmentally induced refractive errors in animals; Accommodation and myopia; Autonomic correlates of near-vision in emmetropia and myopia; Vergence and myopia; Myopia and the near-point stress model; Myopia control procedures; Myopia and nearwork: causation or merely association; Appendix: A note on the dioptric power matrix; Index.