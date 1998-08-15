Myopia and Nearwork
12th Edition
Authors: Mark Rosenfield Bernard Gilmartin
Paperback ISBN: 9780750637848
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th August 1998
Page Count: 320
Description
This book combines theory, practice and research into the field in one complete volume.
Table of Contents
Foreword; Preface; Myopia: definitions, classifications and econimic implications; Prevalence of myopia; Structural correlates of myopia; Environmentally induced refractive errors in animals; Accommodation and myopia; Autonomic correlates of near-vision in emmetropia and myopia; Vergence and myopia; Myopia and the near-point stress model; Myopia control procedures; Myopia and nearwork: causation or merely association; Appendix: A note on the dioptric power matrix; Index.
About the Author
Mark Rosenfield
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, SUNY College of Optometry, New York, NY, USA
Bernard Gilmartin
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Ophthalmic and Physiological Optics
