Myopathies, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455705030, 9781455712427

Myopathies, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 37-2

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Wortmann
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455705030
eBook ISBN: 9781455712427
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th April 2011
Page Count: 192
Description

This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics provides important updates in myopathies.  The following essential topics are covered: clinical features, pathophysiology, and treatment of polymyositis and dermatomyositis; inclusion body myositis; metabolic myopathies; drug-induced myopathies; muscular dystrophies and neurologic diseases; laboratory testing and imaging; electrophysiological studies; metabolic and genetic testing; and pathology.

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455705030
eBook ISBN:
9781455712427

Robert Wortmann Author

Dartmouth Medical College

