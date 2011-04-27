Myopathies, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 37-2
1st Edition
Authors: Robert Wortmann
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455705030
eBook ISBN: 9781455712427
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th April 2011
Page Count: 192
Description
This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics provides important updates in myopathies. The following essential topics are covered: clinical features, pathophysiology, and treatment of polymyositis and dermatomyositis; inclusion body myositis; metabolic myopathies; drug-induced myopathies; muscular dystrophies and neurologic diseases; laboratory testing and imaging; electrophysiological studies; metabolic and genetic testing; and pathology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 27th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455705030
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455712427
About the Authors
Robert Wortmann Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Dartmouth Medical College
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.