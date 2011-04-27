Myopathies, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 37-2

This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics provides important updates in myopathies. The following essential topics are covered: clinical features, pathophysiology, and treatment of polymyositis and dermatomyositis; inclusion body myositis; metabolic myopathies; drug-induced myopathies; muscular dystrophies and neurologic diseases; laboratory testing and imaging; electrophysiological studies; metabolic and genetic testing; and pathology.