Myocardial Infarction: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1 Classification and Diagnosis of Acute Coronary Syndromes
2 Global Evolving Epidemiology, Natural History, and Treatment Trends of Myocardial Infarction
3 New and Emerging Insights into the Pathobiology of Acute Myocardial Infarction
4 Mechanisms of Myocardial Ischemic Injury, Healing, and Remodeling
5 Prehospital Assessment and Systems of Care
6 Clinical Practice/Controversy Clinical Approach to Suspected Acute Myocardial Infarction
7 Optimal Use of Cardiac Troponin in Patients with Chest Discomfort
8 Other Biomarkers and the Evaluation of Patients with Suspected Myocardial Ischemia
9 Cardiac Imaging for Patients with Acute Chest Pain in the Emergency Department
10 Optical Coherence Tomography and Other Emerging Diagnostic Procedures for Vulnerable Plaque
11 Risk Stratification in Acute Myocardial Infarction
12 Clinical Practice/Controversy Emergency Department Evaluation of the Lower-Risk Patient: Whom Can You Send Home?
13 Management Principles in Myocardial Infarction
15 Fibrinolytic Therapy for Patients with ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction
16 Revascularization in Non–ST-Elevation Acute Coronary Syndrome: For Whom, When, and How?
17 Approach to Percutaneous Coronary Intervention in Myocardial Infarction
18 Clinical Practice/Controversy Selection of Initial Anticoagulant Therapy
19 Overview of Antiplatelet Therapy for Myocardial Infarction
20 Clinical Practice/Controversy Individualization of Antiplatelet Therapy for Patients with Acute Coronary Syndromes
21 Old and New Oral Anticoagulant Therapy After Myocardial Infarction
22 Stem Cell Therapy in Patients with Myocardial Infarction
23 Recurrent Ischemia and Recurrent Myocardial Infarction: Detection, Diagnosis, and Outcomes
24 Reperfusion Injury: Prevention and Management
25 Heart Failure and Cardiogenic Shock After Myocardial Infarction
26 Mechanical Complications of Myocardial Infarction
27 Clinical Practice/Controversy Mechanical Circulatory Support for Complications of Myocardial Infarction: Role of Currently Available Devices
28 Arrhythmias and Sudden Cardiac Death After Myocardial Infarction
29 Epidemiology and Management of Bleeding in Acute Myocardial Infarction
31 Echocardiography in Patients with Myocardial Infarction
32 Nuclear Cardiology Techniques After Myocardial Infarction
33 Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging After Myocardial Infarction
34 New Concepts in Cardiac Rehabilitation and Secondary Prevention After Myocardial Infarction
36 Tackling the Problem of Adverse Ventricular Remodeling After Myocardial Infarction
Description
Get the tools and knowledge you need for effective diagnosis, evaluation, and management of patients with acute myocardial infarction. Myocardial Infarction: A Companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease, by David A. Morrow, MD, is a comprehensive, hands-on resource that provides practical guidance from a name you trust. Concise and easy to use, this text explores the most recent tools for diagnosis and therapeutic decision-making, as well as the full range of available management strategies, providing outcomes data for each strategy. Myocardial Infarction also includes regular updates with late-breaking clinical trials, reviews of important new articles, and the latest guidance on clinical practice, all selected and masterfully edited by Dr. Eugene Braunwald.
Key Features
- Provides thorough discussions of ECG, established and emerging biochemical markers, angiography, nuclear cardiology, echocardiography, and cardiac MRI and CT.
- Features an extensive treatment section that covers the latest drugs and most recent clinical trials of antiplatelet therapy, coronary revascularization, gene therapy, and approaches to reperfusion injury and ventricular remodeling.
- Discusses special considerations for the evaluation of acute coronary syndromes in the emergency department, and use of advanced technologies in cardiac critical care.
- Covers key topics such as in-hospital complications, cardiogenic shock, transitions to post-discharge care, and cardiac rehabilitation.
- Includes Clinical Practice/Controversy chapters that highlight management-focused, practical topics covering expert approaches for areas of uncertainty.
- Offers guidance on the management of special populations.
- Online content includes animations illustrating key pathobiology, including dynamic thrombosis, platelet adherence-activation-aggregation and adverse ventricular remodeling, as well as management strategies and procedural techniques.
- Regularly updated Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
About the Authors
David Morrow Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Levine Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, Cardiovascular Division, Brigham & Women's Hospital; Director, TIMI Biomarker Program; Senior Investigator, TIMI Study Group; Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts