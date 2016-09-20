Myocardial Infarction: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease

1 Classification and Diagnosis of Acute Coronary Syndromes

2 Global Evolving Epidemiology, Natural History, and Treatment Trends of Myocardial Infarction

3 New and Emerging Insights into the Pathobiology of Acute Myocardial Infarction

4 Mechanisms of Myocardial Ischemic Injury, Healing, and Remodeling

5 Prehospital Assessment and Systems of Care

6 Clinical Practice/Controversy Clinical Approach to Suspected Acute Myocardial Infarction

7 Optimal Use of Cardiac Troponin in Patients with Chest Discomfort

8 Other Biomarkers and the Evaluation of Patients with Suspected Myocardial Ischemia

9 Cardiac Imaging for Patients with Acute Chest Pain in the Emergency Department

10 Optical Coherence Tomography and Other Emerging Diagnostic Procedures for Vulnerable Plaque

11 Risk Stratification in Acute Myocardial Infarction

12 Clinical Practice/Controversy Emergency Department Evaluation of the Lower-Risk Patient: Whom Can You Send Home?

13 Management Principles in Myocardial Infarction

14 Clinical Practice/Controversy

15 Fibrinolytic Therapy for Patients with ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction

16 Revascularization in Non–ST-Elevation Acute Coronary Syndrome: For Whom, When, and How?

17 Approach to Percutaneous Coronary Intervention in Myocardial Infarction

18 Clinical Practice/Controversy Selection of Initial Anticoagulant Therapy

19 Overview of Antiplatelet Therapy for Myocardial Infarction

20 Clinical Practice/Controversy Individualization of Antiplatelet Therapy for Patients with Acute Coronary Syndromes

21 Old and New Oral Anticoagulant Therapy After Myocardial Infarction

22 Stem Cell Therapy in Patients with Myocardial Infarction

23 Recurrent Ischemia and Recurrent Myocardial Infarction: Detection, Diagnosis, and Outcomes

24 Reperfusion Injury: Prevention and Management

25 Heart Failure and Cardiogenic Shock After Myocardial Infarction

26 Mechanical Complications of Myocardial Infarction

27 Clinical Practice/Controversy Mechanical Circulatory Support for Complications of Myocardial Infarction: Role of Currently Available Devices

28 Arrhythmias and Sudden Cardiac Death After Myocardial Infarction

29 Epidemiology and Management of Bleeding in Acute Myocardial Infarction

30 Clinical Practice/Controversy

31 Echocardiography in Patients with Myocardial Infarction

32 Nuclear Cardiology Techniques After Myocardial Infarction

33 Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging After Myocardial Infarction

34 New Concepts in Cardiac Rehabilitation and Secondary Prevention After Myocardial Infarction

35 Clinical Practice/Controversy

36 Tackling the Problem of Adverse Ventricular Remodeling After Myocardial Infarction