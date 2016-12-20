Myles Textbook for Midwives 3E African Edition E-Book
3rd Edition
Myles Textbook for Midwives
Editors: Anna Nolte Jayne Marshall Maureen Raynor
Paperback ISBN: 9780702066269
eBook ISBN: 9780702066252
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th December 2016
Page Count: 758
About the Editor
Anna Nolte
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Midwifery and Head of School of Nursing, University of Johannesburg, South Africa
Jayne Marshall
Affiliations and Expertise
Foundation Professor of Midwifery and NMC Lead Midwife for Education, School of Allied Health Professions, College of Life Sciences, George Davies Centre, University of Leicester, UK
Maureen Raynor
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer (Midwifery), De Montfort University, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Leicester, UK
