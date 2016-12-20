Myles Textbook for Midwives 3E African Edition E-Book - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702066269, 9780702066252

Myles Textbook for Midwives 3E African Edition E-Book

3rd Edition

Myles Textbook for Midwives

Editors: Anna Nolte Jayne Marshall Maureen Raynor
Paperback ISBN: 9780702066269
eBook ISBN: 9780702066252
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th December 2016
Page Count: 758
Anna Nolte

Professor of Midwifery and Head of School of Nursing, University of Johannesburg, South Africa

Jayne Marshall

Foundation Professor of Midwifery and NMC Lead Midwife for Education, School of Allied Health Professions, College of Life Sciences, George Davies Centre, University of Leicester, UK

Maureen Raynor

Senior Lecturer (Midwifery), De Montfort University, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Leicester, UK

