Myles Survival Guide to Midwifery

SECTION 1 ANATOMY AND REPRODUCTION

1 The Female Pelvis and the Reproductive Organs

2 The Female Urinary Tract

3 Hormonal Cycles

4 The Placenta

5 The Fetus

SECTION 2 PREGNANCY

6 Preparing for Pregnancy

7 Change and Adaptation in Pregnancy

8 Common Disorders of and Exercises for Pregnancy

9 Antenatal Care

10 Specialised Fetal Investigations

11 Abnormalities of Early Pregnancy

12 Problems of Pregnancy

13 Common Medical Disorders Associated with Pregnancy

14 Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy

15 Sexually Transmissible and Reproductive Tract Infections in Pregnancy

16 Multiple Pregnancy

SECTION 3 LABOUR

17 The First Stage of Labour

18 The Second Stage of Labour

19 The Third Stage of Labour

20 Prolonged Pregnancy and Disorders of Uterine Action

21 Malpositions of the Occiput and Malpresentations

22 Operative Births

23 Midwifery and Obstetric Emergencies

SECTION 4 PUERPERIUM

24 Physiology and Care in the Puerperium

25 Physical Problems and Complications in the Puerperium

26 Perinatal Mental Health

SECTION 5 THE NEWBORN BABY

27 The Baby at Birth and Neonatal Resuscitation

28 The Normal Baby

29 Infant Feeding

30 The Healthy Low-Birth-Weight Baby

31 Recognising the Ill Baby

32 Respiratory Problems

33 Trauma During Birth, Haemorrhage and Convulsions

34 Congenital Malformations

35 Jaundice and Infection

36 Metabolic Disturbances, Inborn Errors of Metabolism, Endocrine Disorders and Drug Withdrawal

37 Complementary Therapies and Maternity Care

Appendix 1 Drugs (Medicines)

Appendix 2 An Aid to Calculations Used in Midwifery Practice

Appendix 3Normal Values in Pregnancy

Appendix 4 Glossary of Selected Terms