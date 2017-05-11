Myles Survival Guide to Midwifery
3rd Edition
Description
New edition of the hugely popular Survival Guide to Midwifery, originally created in response to student requests for quality-assured, ‘dip into’ information designed for use in the clinical environment. The latest edition is fully updated throughout and has new authorship from the UK and Australia.
Key Features
- Helpful bullet point style allows rapid access to essential information
- Useful revision guide for examinations and assessments
- Contains common abbreviations, medications, drug calculations, glossary of common terms, and normal values
Table of Contents
SECTION 1 ANATOMY AND REPRODUCTION
1 The Female Pelvis and the Reproductive Organs
2 The Female Urinary Tract
3 Hormonal Cycles
4 The Placenta
5 The Fetus
SECTION 2 PREGNANCY
6 Preparing for Pregnancy
7 Change and Adaptation in Pregnancy
8 Common Disorders of and Exercises for Pregnancy
9 Antenatal Care
10 Specialised Fetal Investigations
11 Abnormalities of Early Pregnancy
12 Problems of Pregnancy
13 Common Medical Disorders Associated with Pregnancy
14 Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy
15 Sexually Transmissible and Reproductive Tract Infections in Pregnancy
16 Multiple Pregnancy
SECTION 3 LABOUR
17 The First Stage of Labour
18 The Second Stage of Labour
19 The Third Stage of Labour
20 Prolonged Pregnancy and Disorders of Uterine Action
21 Malpositions of the Occiput and Malpresentations
22 Operative Births
23 Midwifery and Obstetric Emergencies
SECTION 4 PUERPERIUM
24 Physiology and Care in the Puerperium
25 Physical Problems and Complications in the Puerperium
26 Perinatal Mental Health
SECTION 5 THE NEWBORN BABY
27 The Baby at Birth and Neonatal Resuscitation
28 The Normal Baby
29 Infant Feeding
30 The Healthy Low-Birth-Weight Baby
31 Recognising the Ill Baby
32 Respiratory Problems
33 Trauma During Birth, Haemorrhage and Convulsions
34 Congenital Malformations
35 Jaundice and Infection
36 Metabolic Disturbances, Inborn Errors of Metabolism, Endocrine Disorders and Drug Withdrawal
37 Complementary Therapies and Maternity Care
Appendix 1 Drugs (Medicines)
Appendix 2 An Aid to Calculations Used in Midwifery Practice
Appendix 3Normal Values in Pregnancy
Appendix 4 Glossary of Selected Terms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 622
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 11th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702071713
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071751
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071775
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071768
About the Author
Maureen Raynor
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer (Midwifery), De Montfort University, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Leicester, UK
Christine Catling
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Midwifery, Faculty of Health, University of Technology Sydney, Sydney, Australia