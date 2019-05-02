Myles Professional Studies for Midwifery Education and Practice
1st Edition
Concepts and Challenges
Description
Myles Professional Studies for Midwifery Education and Practice Concepts and Challenges explores the non-clinical areas of the midwifery curriculum (e.g. law, ethics, leadership, employer-led supervision and professional development) in a helpful, user-friendly format brought to readers by a team of experts under the guidance of Jayne Marshall, editor of Myles Textbook for Midwives. The volume will be suitable for all student midwives, whether undertaking pre-registration education programmes or post-graduate studies, as well as practising midwives preparing for revalidation and/or undertaking CPD. Whilst prepared predominantly by contributors from the UK, Myles Professional Studies for Midwifery Education and Practice Concepts and Challenges will be suitable for an international readership.
Key Features
- Specialist contributors ensure accuracy and currency of key information
- Underlying theory supported by a rich array of helpful learning features such as ‘real-life’ case studies and reflective activities
- Includes the latest initiatives such as employer-led supervision and the principles of coaching
- Includes a section on the ICM and EU standards of education and international regulation covering the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, Denmark and Norway
- Explores the global context of the midwife's scope of practice with specific examples from the UK, Canada and the USA
- Includes discussion of CPD and overseas careers opportunities
- Annotated reading lists and significant websites provide additional sources of information
Table of Contents
- Becoming a Midwife: The History and Socialization into Professional Practice
- Standards for Midwifery Education and Professional Regulation
- Communicating Effectively in Midwifery Education and Practice
- Conceptual and Philosophical Bases of Midwifery
- Reflection and Intuitive Practice
- Ethical Decision-making in Midwifery Education and Practice
- Legal Issues Relating to Midwifery Education and Practice
- Scope of Professional Practice
- Facilitating Safety in Midwifery Education and Practice
- Employer-Led Models of Midwifery Supervision
- Mentorship, Preceptorship and Coaching in Midwifery Education and Practice
- The Science of Midwifery and Evidence-Based Practice
- Leadership and Management in Midwifery
- Change and Innovation in Midwifery Education and Practice
- Continuing Professional Development and Midwifery Career Pathways
Details
- No. of pages:
- 294
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 2nd May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702068638
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702068614
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702068607
About the Author
Jayne Marshall
Affiliations and Expertise
Foundation Professor of Midwifery and NMC Lead Midwife for Education, School of Allied Health Professions, College of Life Sciences, George Davies Centre, University of Leicester, UK