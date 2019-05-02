Myles Professional Studies for Midwifery Education and Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702068607, 9780702068638

Myles Professional Studies for Midwifery Education and Practice

1st Edition

Concepts and Challenges

Authors: Jayne Marshall
eBook ISBN: 9780702068638
eBook ISBN: 9780702068614
Paperback ISBN: 9780702068607
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd May 2019
Page Count: 294
Description

Myles Professional Studies for Midwifery Education and Practice Concepts and Challenges explores the non-clinical areas of the midwifery curriculum (e.g. law, ethics, leadership, employer-led supervision and professional development) in a helpful, user-friendly format brought to readers by a team of experts under the guidance of Jayne Marshall, editor of Myles Textbook for Midwives. The volume will be suitable for all student midwives, whether undertaking pre-registration education programmes or post-graduate studies, as well as practising midwives preparing for revalidation and/or undertaking CPD. Whilst prepared predominantly by contributors from the UK, Myles Professional Studies for Midwifery Education and Practice Concepts and Challenges will be suitable for an international readership.

Key Features

  • Specialist contributors ensure accuracy and currency of key information

  • Underlying theory supported by a rich array of helpful learning features such as ‘real-life’ case studies and reflective activities

  • Includes the latest initiatives such as employer-led supervision and the principles of coaching

  • Includes a section on the ICM and EU standards of education and　international regulation covering the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Africa,　Denmark and　Norway

  • Explores the global context　of the midwife's scope of practice with specific examples from the UK, Canada　and the USA

  • Includes discussion of CPD and overseas careers opportunities

  • Annotated reading lists and significant websites provide additional sources of information

Table of Contents

  1. Becoming a Midwife: The History and Socialization into Professional Practice

  2. Standards for Midwifery Education and Professional Regulation

  3. Communicating Effectively in Midwifery Education and Practice

  4. Conceptual and Philosophical Bases of Midwifery

  5. Reflection and Intuitive Practice

  6. Ethical Decision-making in Midwifery Education and Practice

  7. Legal Issues Relating to Midwifery Education and Practice

  8. Scope of Professional Practice

  9. Facilitating Safety in Midwifery Education and Practice

  10. Employer-Led Models of Midwifery Supervision

  11. Mentorship, Preceptorship and Coaching in Midwifery Education and Practice

  12. The Science of Midwifery and Evidence-Based Practice

  13. Leadership and Management in Midwifery

  14. Change and Innovation in Midwifery Education and Practice

  15. Continuing Professional Development and Midwifery Career Pathways

About the Author

Jayne Marshall

Affiliations and Expertise

Foundation Professor of Midwifery and NMC Lead Midwife for Education, School of Allied Health Professions, College of Life Sciences, George Davies Centre, University of Leicester, UK

