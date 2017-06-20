Myles Pocket Reference for Midwives
1st Edition
Description
Well illustrated with over 100 figures, tables and pull out boxes this slim pocket reference includes a wealth of information ranging from communications skills, drug calculations and administration, to clinical examination and complications in labour. Designed to be carried in a scrubs/uniform pocket, this helpful guide will be ideal for all midwives whether qualified or in training.
Key Features
- Helpful bullet point style enables rapid access to essential information
- Splash proof cover ensures durability
- Rich illustrative programme enables rapid access to key information
Table of Contents
PART 1 THE MIDWIFE’S ROLE
Record keeping
Communication skills
Drug calculations and administration
- Using SI units
- Formulae for dosage calculations
PART 2 UNCOMPLICATED PREGNANCY AND BIRTH
Antenatal care
The start of care and arranging appointments
Infections
Antenatal examination
Problems associated with pregnancy
Plan for birth
Intrapartum
Visual aids for labour and birthing positions
Spontaneous onset of labour
Care in labour
Vaginal examination
Coping strategies for labour
Complementary therapies
Second stage of labour: the birth
Breech birth
Fetal monitoring
Intermittent auscultation (IA)
Continuous electronic fetal monitoring (CEFM)
The third stage of labour
Examination of the placenta
PART 3 AFTER THE BIRTH
Post birth: mother and baby
- The neonatal heat triangle
The puerperium or postnatal period
- The first 24 hours after birth
- The first 2–7 days
- From day 8 to 6–8 weeks
Infant feeding
Initiation of breastfeeding
- Continued successful breastfeeding
Perinatal mental health
- The universal antenatal screening pathway
PART 4 COMPLICATIONS IN PREGNANCY
Hypertensive disorders
Eclampsia
- Management of eclampsia
Maternal collapse
Diabetes
Pharmacological methods of pain relief in labour
PART 5 BIRTH EMERGENCIES
Complex intrapartum care
- Malpresentations and malpositions
- Delay in the first stage of labour
Induction of labour
- Prostaglandins
- Preterm rupture of membranes
- Prelabour rupture of membranes at term
- Instrumental delivery and caesarean section
Cord prolapse
Shoulder dystocia
Management of post-partum haemorrhage
Episiotomy and perineal suturing
- How to perform an episiotomy
- Perineal suturing
Female genital mutilation
Recognition of the seriously ill woman
- The Maternity Early Obstetric Warning Score (MEOWS) chart
- Maternal and neonatal sepsis
- Acute fatty liver in pregnancy
- Obstetric cholestasis
Neonatal resuscitation
Neonatal jaundice
- Fetal physiology in relation to jaundice
- Clinical signs of jaundice
- Jaundice management
APPENDICES
Appendix 1 Commonly used abbreviations
Appendix 2 Normal bood measurements
Appendix 3 Useful websites
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 100
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 20th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702074431
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702072277
About the Author
Cathy Ashwin
Cathy Ashwin is principal editor of MIDIRS Digest, a publication for midwives. She is also a lecturer in midwifery at the University of Nottingham. Her specialist areas are public health, perinatal mental health and smoking in pregnancy. Cathy has completed a PhD which focused on women who stop smoking during pregnancy but relapse after their baby is born.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Editor MIDIRS, Honorary Asst. Prof. University of Nottingham, UK
Michelle Anderson
Affiliations and Expertise
Practice Development Midwife, Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, UK