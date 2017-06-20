Myles Pocket Reference for Midwives - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702072277, 9780702074431

Myles Pocket Reference for Midwives

1st Edition

Authors: Cathy Ashwin Michelle Anderson
eBook ISBN: 9780702074431
Paperback ISBN: 9780702072277
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th June 2017
Page Count: 100
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Well illustrated with over 100 figures, tables and pull out boxes this slim pocket reference includes a wealth of information ranging from communications skills, drug calculations and administration, to clinical examination and complications in labour. Designed to be carried in a scrubs/uniform pocket, this helpful guide will be ideal for all midwives whether qualified or in training.

Key Features

  • Helpful bullet point style enables rapid access to essential information

  • Splash proof cover ensures durability

  • Rich illustrative programme enables rapid access to key information

Table of Contents

PART 1 THE MIDWIFE’S ROLE

Record keeping

Communication skills

Drug calculations and administration

  • Using SI units

  • Formulae for dosage calculations

PART 2 UNCOMPLICATED PREGNANCY AND BIRTH

Antenatal care

The start of care and arranging appointments

Infections

Antenatal examination

Problems associated with pregnancy

Plan for birth

Intrapartum

Visual aids for labour and birthing positions

Spontaneous onset of labour

Care in labour

Vaginal examination

Coping strategies for labour

Complementary therapies

Second stage of labour: the birth

Breech birth

Fetal monitoring

Intermittent auscultation (IA)

Continuous electronic fetal monitoring (CEFM)

The third stage of labour

Examination of the placenta

PART 3 AFTER THE BIRTH

Post birth: mother and baby

  • The neonatal heat triangle

The puerperium or postnatal period

  • The first 24 hours after birth

  • The first 2–7 days

  • From day 8 to 6–8 weeks

Infant feeding

Initiation of breastfeeding

  • Continued successful breastfeeding

Perinatal mental health

  • The universal antenatal screening pathway

PART 4 COMPLICATIONS IN PREGNANCY

Hypertensive disorders

Eclampsia

  • Management of eclampsia

Maternal collapse

Diabetes

Pharmacological methods of pain relief in labour

PART 5 BIRTH EMERGENCIES

Complex intrapartum care

  • Malpresentations and malpositions

  • Delay in the first stage of labour

Induction of labour

  • Prostaglandins

  • Preterm rupture of membranes

  • Prelabour rupture of membranes at term

  • Instrumental delivery and caesarean section

Cord prolapse

Shoulder dystocia

Management of post-partum haemorrhage

Episiotomy and perineal suturing

  • How to perform an episiotomy

  • Perineal suturing

Female genital mutilation

Recognition of the seriously ill woman

  • The Maternity Early Obstetric Warning Score (MEOWS) chart

  • Maternal and neonatal sepsis

  • Acute fatty liver in pregnancy

  • Obstetric cholestasis

Neonatal resuscitation

Neonatal jaundice

  • Fetal physiology in relation to jaundice

  • Clinical signs of jaundice

  • Jaundice management

APPENDICES

Appendix 1 Commonly used abbreviations

Appendix 2 Normal bood measurements

Appendix 3 Useful websites

References

Details

No. of pages:
100
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702074431
Paperback ISBN:
9780702072277

About the Author

Cathy Ashwin

Cathy Ashwin is principal editor of MIDIRS Digest, a publication for midwives. She is also a lecturer in midwifery at the University of Nottingham. Her specialist areas are public health, perinatal mental health and smoking in pregnancy. Cathy has completed a PhD which focused on women who stop smoking during pregnancy but relapse after their baby is born.

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Editor MIDIRS, Honorary Asst. Prof. University of Nottingham, UK

Michelle Anderson

Affiliations and Expertise

Practice Development Midwife, Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.