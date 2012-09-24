Myles Midwifery Anatomy & Physiology Workbook
1st Edition
Description
This useful workbook is a companion to the best-selling Myles: Textbook for Midwives, a long-standing favourite with Midwifery students. The Workbook can be used in combination with Myles or any other Midwifery textbook, to extend and consolidate knowledge of the anatomy and physiology of childbearing.
The workbook approach complements different styles of learning and will assist the student by providing stimulating learning activities to facilitate and reinforce learning or revision.
Key Features
- A varied and interesting range of activities to facilitate learning:
- Colouring and labelling of illustrations
- Matching activities
- Multiple-choice questions
- Definitions
- Straightforward language
- Clear illustrations
- Answers provided
Table of Contents
How to use this book
Acknowledgements
Ch 1 The female pelvis and pelvic floor
Ch 2 The reproductive systems
Ch 3 The female urinary tract
Ch 4 Hormonal cycles: fertilization and early development
Ch 5 The placenta
Ch 6 The fetus
Ch 7 Changing and adaptation in pregnancy
Ch 8 Antenatal care
Ch 9 Problems in pregnancy
Ch 10 Conditions in pregnancy
Ch 11 Labour: first and second stages
Ch 12 Third stage of labour
Ch 13 Complicated labour and birth
Ch 14 Midwifery and obstetric emergencies
Ch 15 The puerperium
Ch 16 Complimentary therapies and pharmacology in childbirth
Ch 17 The baby at birth
Ch 18 The newborn baby
Ch 19 Jaundice and blood group incompatibility
Ch 20 Congenital abnormalities and metabolic disorders
Answers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 24th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702043390
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702061233
About the Author
Jean Rankin
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor (Maternal, Child and Family Health), Head of Division (Midwifery and Specialist Nursing), School of Health and Life Science, University of the West of Scotland, Paisley, UK; Adjunct Professor of Midwifery, Auckland University of Technology, Auckland, New Zealand.