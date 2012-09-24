Myles Midwifery Anatomy & Physiology Workbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702043390, 9780702061233

Myles Midwifery Anatomy & Physiology Workbook

1st Edition

Authors: Jean Rankin
Paperback ISBN: 9780702043390
eBook ISBN: 9780702061233
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 24th September 2012
Page Count: 248
Description

 This useful workbook is a companion to the best-selling Myles: Textbook for Midwives, a long-standing favourite with Midwifery students. The Workbook can be used in combination with Myles or any other Midwifery textbook, to extend and consolidate knowledge of the anatomy and physiology of childbearing.

The workbook approach complements different styles of learning and will assist the student by providing stimulating learning activities to facilitate and reinforce learning or revision.

Key Features

  • A varied and interesting range of activities to facilitate learning:

    • Colouring and labelling of illustrations

    • Matching activities

    • Multiple-choice questions

    • Definitions

  • Straightforward language

  • Clear illustrations

  • Answers provided

Table of Contents

How to use this book

Acknowledgements

Ch 1 The female pelvis and pelvic floor

Ch 2 The reproductive systems

Ch 3 The female urinary tract

Ch 4 Hormonal cycles: fertilization and early development

Ch 5 The placenta

Ch 6 The fetus

Ch 7 Changing and adaptation in pregnancy

Ch 8 Antenatal care

Ch 9 Problems in pregnancy

Ch 10 Conditions in pregnancy

Ch 11 Labour: first and second stages

Ch 12 Third stage of labour

Ch 13 Complicated labour and birth

Ch 14 Midwifery and obstetric emergencies

Ch 15 The puerperium

Ch 16 Complimentary therapies and pharmacology in childbirth

Ch 17 The baby at birth

Ch 18 The newborn baby

Ch 19 Jaundice and blood group incompatibility

Ch 20 Congenital abnormalities and metabolic disorders

Answers

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780702043390
eBook ISBN:
9780702061233

About the Author

Jean Rankin

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor (Maternal, Child and Family Health), Head of Division (Midwifery and Specialist Nursing), School of Health and Life Science, University of the West of Scotland, Paisley, UK; Adjunct Professor of Midwifery, Auckland University of Technology, Auckland, New Zealand.

