Mycotoxins in Fruits and Vegetables
1st Edition
Description
Mycotoxins are toxins produced by aerobic, microscopic fungus under special conditions of moisture and temperature. They colonize in a variety of foods from harvest to the grocer. Mycotoxins have gained world wide interest in recent years with the revelation of the effect of these toxins on health. A current example is the presence of ochratoxin A, a human carcinogen and nephrotoxin, in wines. The increased concern about fruit safety has led to increased studies throughout the world and enhanced awareness for stringent regulations governing mycotoxin limits in food.
Presented in three defined sections, this is the first book to provide comprehensive analysis of the main mycotoxins contaminating fruits and vegetables and their derived products. The first section provides a safety evaluation of mycotoxins in fruits and vegetables, details regarding factors affecting mycotoxin production and diffusion in the fruit tissue, and recent methods for detection of mycotoxigenic fungi and mycotoxins produced by the fungi. The second part takes a critical look at the main individual mycotoxins and the third section focuses on approaches for prevention and control.
Key Features
The first book dedicated to mycotoxins in fruits and vegetables
Presents mycological, mycotoxicological and phytopathological aspects of fruits and vegetables
Includes an analysis of detection, prevention and control methods for mycotoxigenic fungi and the mycotoxins they produce
Provides a complete risk assessment and safety evaluation of mycotoxins in perishable produce
Readership
Researchers, scientists and students who focus on postharvest pathology, plant pathology and toxicology; those dealing with fruit and vegetable preservation technologies; valuable in extension and training courses in food safety, toxicology, and public health; food technologists and engineers striving to improve the quality of harvested fruits and vegetables
Table of Contents
Risk Assessment and Safety Evaluation of Mycotoxins in Fruits Paola Battilani, Carlo Barbano, and Antonio Logrieco
Economic Aspects of Mycotoxins in Fruits and Vegetables Mary Ann Dombrink-Kurtzman
Regulations and Limits for Mycotoxins in Fruits and Vegetables H.P. van Egmond and M.A. Jonker
Factors Affecting Mycotoxin Production in Fruits Lauren S. Jackson and Fadwa Al-Taher
Diffusion of Mycotoxins in Fruits and Vegetables Patrizia Restani
Aspergillus Mycotoxins Rivka Barkai-Golan
Penicillium Mycotoxins Rivka Barkai-Golan
Alternaria Mycotoxins Rivka Barkai-Golan
Molecular Diversity of Aspergillus and Penicillium Species on Fruits and Vegetables János Varga, Jos Houbraken, Robert A. Samson, and Jens C. Frisvad
Detection of Penicillium, Aspergillus, and Alternaria Species in Fruits and Vegetables Mary Anne Roshni Amalaradjou and Kumar Venkitanarayanan
Detection and Determination of Ochratoxin A in Grape Products Armando Venâncio
Detection and Determination of Patulin in Fruits Myrna Sabino
Detection and Determination of Alternaria Mycotoxins in Fruits and Vegetables Virginia Fernández Pinto
- Chemical Control of Mycotoxigenic Fungi Sonia Marín, Antonio J. Ramos, Vicente Sanchos
Physical Control of Mycotoxigenic Fungi Elazar Fallik
Biological Control of Mycotoxigenic Fungi in Fruits Raffaello Castoria, Sandra A. I. Wright, and Samir Droby
Effect of Processing on the Mycotoxin Content in Fruit Juice Gordon S. Shephard and Hester F. Vismer
Means to Prevent Contamination with Patulin in Apple-Derived Produce and with Ochratoxin A in Wines Nachman Paster
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 4th April 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080557854
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123741264
About the Editor
R. Barkai-Golan
Prof. Rivka Barkai-Golan received her Ph.D in 1956 from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. She has been a Senior Research Scientist in Postharvest Pathology and Mycology at the Volcani Center, Bet Dagan and a Professor of Postharvest Pathology at the Faculty of Agriculture of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where she has been honored a Distinguished Professor.
Prof. Barkai-Golan has been a pioneer in the research on ionizing radiation as a means for prolongation of the postharvest life of fruits and vegetables; Chairman of the microbiological Group of the Institute of Technology and Storage of Agricultural Products (1979); Chairman of the Food Technology Committee of the United States - Israel Binational Agricultural Research and Development (BARD) (1984); Chairman of the Steering Committee for Radiation Applications in Agriculture, and a Delegate
of the Israeli Ministry of Agriculture for the International Conference on Food Irradiation in Geneva (1988) for the preparation of International Document on the Acceptance, Control and Trade in Irradiated Food.
Prof. Barkai-Golan has been the recipient of search grants from BARD (1985, 1987) and from the CDR US-Israel Cooperative Development Research Fund (1988).
She has published over 150 scientific papers as well as invited reviews and chapters. She wrote 4 books in the field of postharvest diseases. She was invited to present introductory and review lectures at International Congresses and Workshops, was the organizer and chairman of postharvest sessions in Israel, Wageningen Holland, Pretoria S.A., Caracas Venezuela, Kyoto Japan, Belgerate Italy, and presided over the Third Israeli-Italian Phytopathological Symposium, Tel Aviv (1994).
Her current research interests are host-pathogen interactions, non-chemical means for postharvest disease suppression and factors involved in mycotoxin production in harvested fruits and vegetables.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Postharvest Science of Fresh Produce, Institute of Technology and Storage of Agricultural Products, The Volcani Center, Israel
Nachman Paster
Prof. Nachman Paster is an expert in Mycoflora and Mycotoxins of Stored Products and Food, in the Volcani Center and a Professor in the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJ), The Faculty of Agriculture, giving the course on: "Moulds and Mycotoxins in Agricultural Produce and Processed Foods".
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Department of Food Science, Agricultural Research Organization, The Volcani Center, Israel