Mutagenicity: Assays and Applications
1st Edition
Description
Mutagenicity: Assays and Applications presents an extensive examination of the detection, assessment and future of mutagenicity, particularly as it concerns human health and the environment. Chapters focused on specific types of mutagens or testing methods for their detection collectively explore the current state of human and environmental mutagenesis, future perspectives and regulatory needs. The test procedures for measuring mutagenicity, their advantages and limitations are described with practical and procedural detail, along with their presentation and data processing aspects. It is an essential reference covering the breadth and depth of the field of mutagenicity studies and regulation.
By providing both important introductory material and practical assays and applications, this book is useful to graduate students, academic and industry researchers and regulators at various stages of their careers, leading to improved risk assessment and regulation.
Key Features
- Presents an up-to-date and in-depth review of the current state of mutagenesis research
- Draws upon the combined experience and expertise of an international group of highly respected editors and chapter authors
- Provides an introduction to the concept of mutagenesis with particular consideration given to novel chemicals and materials
Readership
Academic and industry researchers, regulators and graduate students in toxicology
Table of Contents
- Mutagenesis and health problems
2. Molecular mechanisms of mutagenesis
3. Bacterial mutation assays
4. Gene mutation assays in cultured mammalian cells
5. Chromosomal aberration test
6. In vivo cytogenetic assay
7. Mutagenicity testing in environmental pollution control
8. Mutagens in food and water
9. Emerging methods for the identification of mutagens
10. Guidelines and registration of the new compounds or drug like molecules
11. Mutagenicity testing, regulatory guidelines and current needs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 28th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128092606
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128092521
About the Editor
Ashutosh Kumar
Ashutosh Kumar works as an Assistant Professor in the Division of Biological and Life Sciences, School of Arts and Sciences, Ahmedabad University, Gujarat, India. He obtained his Master’s degree in Applied Microbiology from Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore in 2008 and worked at CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow for his Doctorate degree and was involved in understanding the fate of nanomaterials on biological systems. His current research areas of interest includes, nanomedicines for cancer and arthritis therapy, DNA Biochip for pathogen detection, nanobased drug and gene delivery, nanoemulsions for food industries, environmental nanotechnology and nanotoxicology. Ashutosh has established several new methods for nanomaterial toxicology in India. He developed a novel method for the detection of uptake of nanoparticles in live bacteria for several generations. He also unravelled the mechanism of metal oxide nanoparticles induced genotoxicity and apoptosis in prokaryotic as well as in eukaryotic cells using the state of art techniques such as flow cytometry, electron and confocal microscopy, biochemical enzyme assays, genomics and proteomics. The work conducted by him is in the frontiers of nanomaterial safety area worldwide. His studies shall have far reaching applications in predicting the adverse health effects of nanoparticles and safe use of ENMs to protect human and environmental health. He has published more than 40 research papers and 12 book chapters in internationally reputed peer reviewed journals. He has received several national and international awards including the “INSA Medal For Young Scientist 2014” in the area of Health Sciences, NASI-Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award (2015) in the field of Bio-medical, Molecular Biology and Bio-technology, DBT Young Investigator Award, Ahmedabad University - Excellence in Research Award - 2015, among others for his scientific contributions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Institute of Life Sciences, Ahmedabad University, Ahmedabad, India
Vasily Dobrovolsky
Vasily N. Dobrovolsky received MS degree in Biotechnology from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (Moscow, Russia) and PhD degree in Molecular Biology from the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IBCh RAS). In 1998, Dr. Dobrovolsky has joined the US Food and Drug Administration as a staff fellow at the National Center for Toxicological Research (Jefferson, Arkansas). Currently as a Senior Scientist, he oversees a group consisting of postdoctoral students, support personnel and staff scientists who are involved in research projects in the field of basic and applied genetic toxicology. His group is using advanced flow cytometry, fluorescence microscopy and next generation sequencing for designing and validating methodologies used for safety assessment of FDA-regulated products. Over the years Dr. Dobrovolsky published over 70 research and scholar articles in peer-reviewed journals and books on detecting in vitro and in vivo mutation, using transgenic and knockout animals in biotechnology and mutation research, characterizing spectra of mutations with high throughput methods. Dr. Dobrovolsky is a member of an influential Genetic Toxicology Technical Committee of the Washington, DC, based Health and Environmental Sciences Institute that advances genetic toxicology and human risk assessment through the international collaboration of experts from industry, government and academia.
Affiliations and Expertise
U.S. Food and Drug Administration/National Center for Toxicological Research, Division of Genetic and Molecular Toxicology
Alok Dhawan
Professor Alok Dhawan is currently Director, CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow and Outstanding Professor, Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research, New Delhi. He is the Test Facility Management of the GLP compliant toxicity test facility at CSIR-IITR. He served as Founding Director, Institute of Life Sciences, and Dean, Planning and Development, Ahmedabad University, Gujarat. Before joining as Director, CSIR-IITR, he worked as Scientist C, Principal Scientist and Senior Principal Scientist at CSIR-IITR, Lucknow. He obtained his Ph.D. Degree in Biochemistry from the University of Lucknow, India in 1991 and was awarded D.Sc. Degree (h.c.) from University of Bradford, U.K., 2016. He has been a Visiting Scholar, Michigan State University, USA; BOYSCAST Fellow, University of Surrey, Wales & Bradford, UK. He has over 30 years of research experience in toxicology and has contributed significantly in the areas of in vitro-, genetic- and in silico- toxicology. Professor Dhawan initiated the area of nanomaterial toxicology in India and published a guidance document on the safe use of nanomaterials. His group elucidated the mechanism of toxicity of metal oxide nanoparticles in human and bacterial cells and also looked at the environmental impact of nanomaterials. Professor Dhawan has won several honours and awards including the INSA Young Scientist Medal in 1994, CSIR Young Scientist Award in 1999, the Shakuntala Amir Chand Prize of ICMR in 2002 and the Vigyan Ratna by the Council of Science and Technology, UP in 2011. His work in the area of nanomaterial toxicology has won him international accolades as well and he was awarded two Indo-UK projects under the prestigious UK-IERI programme. He was also awarded two European Union Projects under the FP7 and New INDIGO programmes. He founded the Indian Nanoscience Society in 2007. In recognition of his work he has been elected Fellow, Royal Society of Chemistry, UK; Fellow, The National Academy of Sciences, India; Fellow, The Academy of Toxicological Sciences, USA; Fellow, The Academy of Environmental Biology; Fellow, Academy of Science for Animal Welfare; Fellow—Society of Toxicology (India); Founder Fellow, Indian Nanoscience Society; Fellow, Gujarat Science Academy; President, Uttar Pradesh Academy of Sciences (2017-); Vice President—Environmental Mutagen Society of India (2006–07); Member—National Academy of Medical Sciences; Member, United Kingdom Environmental Mutagen Society, U.K.; Member, Asian Association of Environmental Mutagen Societies, Japan. He has to his credit over 125 publications in peer reviewed international journals, 18 reviews/book chapters, four patents, two copyrights and has edited three books. He serves on the Editorial Boards of several scientific journals of repute such as Mutagenesis, Nanotoxicology, Xenobiotica and Mutation Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, U.P., India
Rishi Shanker
Professor Rishi Shanker, currently serves as Consultant to Center for Innovation & Translational Research (CITAR), CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow and also Advisor to ABC Genomics (India) Private Ltd, Biotechnology Park, Lucknow, India. He has served as Professor & Associate Dean at the School of Arts & Sciences, Ahmedabad University, Gujarat, India (2014-16). Prior to joining Ahmedabad University, he served as Chief Scientist and Area Coordinator – Environmental & Nanomaterial Toxicology Groups at CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow (2001-2013). He also served as Principal Scientist at CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, Nagpur (1991-2001). He obtained his Masters in Biochemistry from University of Lucknow and a PhD in Environmental Microbiology & Toxicology from CSIR-IITR & CSJM University(1985). Dr Shankers’ post-doctoral research addressed methanogen microbiology, deep subsurface microbiology and protein engineering at University of London and Pennsylvania State University, USA (1987-1990). Dr. Shanker’s research contributions range from genetically engineered bacteria for bioremediation and molecular probes for pathogen detection to alternate models in toxicity assessment of chemicals and engineered nanomaterials. He has successfully steered over 34 national and international research projects including Indo-US program: Common Agenda for Environment, Indo-Swiss Program in Biotechnology, Indo-German, EU FP7, EU New Indigo & Inno Indigo program and Unilever. He has more than 80 publications and 20 reviews/book chapters to his credit in aforesaid areas. He has mentored 11 PhD students and 20 research projects of Masters’ students in life sciences. His work on ‘pathogen detection and water quality’ received recognition in form of ‘Vigyan Ratna’, conferred by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, India. He was awarded the Visiting Research Fellowship of Society for General Microbiology, UK at the Anaerobic Microbiology Laboratory, Queen Mary College, University of London. He has served as Visiting Scientist and Visiting Professor at the University of Washington, Seattle, USA; Pasteur Institute & CEA, France; and Pohang University of Science & Technology, Republic of Korea. He is founder fellow of Indian Nanoscience Society and Fellow of Society of Toxicology, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Institute of Life Sciences, Ahmedabad University, Ahmedabad, India