Mutagenicity: Assays and Applications

Professor Alok Dhawan is currently Director, CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow and Outstanding Professor, Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research, New Delhi. He is the Test Facility Management of the GLP compliant toxicity test facility at CSIR-IITR. He served as Founding Director, Institute of Life Sciences, and Dean, Planning and Development, Ahmedabad University, Gujarat. Before joining as Director, CSIR-IITR, he worked as Scientist C, Principal Scientist and Senior Principal Scientist at CSIR-IITR, Lucknow. He obtained his Ph.D. Degree in Biochemistry from the University of Lucknow, India in 1991 and was awarded D.Sc. Degree (h.c.) from University of Bradford, U.K., 2016. He has been a Visiting Scholar, Michigan State University, USA; BOYSCAST Fellow, University of Surrey, Wales & Bradford, UK. He has over 30 years of research experience in toxicology and has contributed significantly in the areas of in vitro-, genetic- and in silico- toxicology. Professor Dhawan initiated the area of nanomaterial toxicology in India and published a guidance document on the safe use of nanomaterials. His group elucidated the mechanism of toxicity of metal oxide nanoparticles in human and bacterial cells and also looked at the environmental impact of nanomaterials. Professor Dhawan has won several honours and awards including the INSA Young Scientist Medal in 1994, CSIR Young Scientist Award in 1999, the Shakuntala Amir Chand Prize of ICMR in 2002 and the Vigyan Ratna by the Council of Science and Technology, UP in 2011. His work in the area of nanomaterial toxicology has won him international accolades as well and he was awarded two Indo-UK projects under the prestigious UK-IERI programme. He was also awarded two European Union Projects under the FP7 and New INDIGO programmes. He founded the Indian Nanoscience Society in 2007. In recognition of his work he has been elected Fellow, Royal Society of Chemistry, UK; Fellow, The National Academy of Sciences, India; Fellow, The Academy of Toxicological Sciences, USA; Fellow, The Academy of Environmental Biology; Fellow, Academy of Science for Animal Welfare; Fellow—Society of Toxicology (India); Founder Fellow, Indian Nanoscience Society; Fellow, Gujarat Science Academy; President, Uttar Pradesh Academy of Sciences (2017-); Vice President—Environmental Mutagen Society of India (2006–07); Member—National Academy of Medical Sciences; Member, United Kingdom Environmental Mutagen Society, U.K.; Member, Asian Association of Environmental Mutagen Societies, Japan. He has to his credit over 125 publications in peer reviewed international journals, 18 reviews/book chapters, four patents, two copyrights and has edited three books. He serves on the Editorial Boards of several scientific journals of repute such as Mutagenesis, Nanotoxicology, Xenobiotica and Mutation Research.