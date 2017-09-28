Music Therapy: Research and Evidence-Based Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323485609, 9780323496018

Music Therapy: Research and Evidence-Based Practice

1st Edition

Authors: Olivia Yinger
eBook ISBN: 9780323496018
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323485609
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th September 2017
Page Count: 350
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Get a quick, expert overview of the clinical and evidence-based use of music interventions in health care. This practical resource compiled by Dr. Olivia Swedberg Yinger provides a concise, useful overview of the profession of music therapy, including a description of each of the research-support practices that occur in the settings where music therapists most commonly work.

Key Features

  • Features a wealth of information on music therapy and its relevance in education settings, mental health treatment, medical treatment and rehabilitation, hospice and palliative care, gerontology, and wellness.

  • Includes a chapter on current trends and future directions in music therapy

  • Consolidates today’s available information and guidance in this timely area into one convenient resource.

Table of Contents

Yinger: Music Therapy: Research and Evidence-Based Practice

　

Foreword

Author's Preface

　　

1. An Overview of the Music Therapy Profession

2. Neurological Foundations of Music-based Interventions

3. Music Therapy in Educational Settings

4. Music Therapy in Mental Health Treatment

5. Music Therapy in Medical Treatment and Rehabilitation

6. Music Therapy in Hospice and Palliative Care

7. Music Therapy in Gerontology

8. Music and Wellness

9. Current Trends and Future Directions in Music Therapy

Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323496018
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323485609

About the Author

Olivia Yinger

Affiliations and Expertise

Neurologic Music Therapist, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.