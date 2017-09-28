Music Therapy: Research and Evidence-Based Practice
1st Edition
Description
Get a quick, expert overview of the clinical and evidence-based use of music interventions in health care. This practical resource compiled by Dr. Olivia Swedberg Yinger provides a concise, useful overview of the profession of music therapy, including a description of each of the research-support practices that occur in the settings where music therapists most commonly work.
Key Features
- Features a wealth of information on music therapy and its relevance in education settings, mental health treatment, medical treatment and rehabilitation, hospice and palliative care, gerontology, and wellness.
- Includes a chapter on current trends and future directions in music therapy
- Consolidates today’s available information and guidance in this timely area into one convenient resource.
Table of Contents
Yinger: Music Therapy: Research and Evidence-Based Practice
Foreword
Author's Preface
1. An Overview of the Music Therapy Profession
2. Neurological Foundations of Music-based Interventions
3. Music Therapy in Educational Settings
4. Music Therapy in Mental Health Treatment
5. Music Therapy in Medical Treatment and Rehabilitation
6. Music Therapy in Hospice and Palliative Care
7. Music Therapy in Gerontology
8. Music and Wellness
9. Current Trends and Future Directions in Music Therapy
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 28th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323496018
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323485609
About the Author
Olivia Yinger
Affiliations and Expertise
Neurologic Music Therapist, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky