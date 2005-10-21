Musculoskeletal Physical Examination - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781560535911

Musculoskeletal Physical Examination

1st Edition

An Evidence-Based Approach

Authors: Gerard Malanga Scott Nadler
Hardcover ISBN: 9781560535911
Imprint: Hanley & Belfus
Published Date: 21st October 2005
Page Count: 368
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This unique new text delivers complete coverage of every musculoskeletal exam, using concise "how-to" text complemented by hundreds of clear illustrations. Evidence-based throughout, this resource systematically summarizes the specificity and sensitivity of each test for each condition.

Key Features

  • Provides complete coverage of every musculoskeletal physical examination.
  • Summarizes and compares the evidence for specificity and sensitivity of each test for each condition in easy-to-use tables—enabling readers to select tests and draw conclusions from results with greater confidence.
  • Uses over 200 illustrations to clearly depict each test.
  • Every chapter features the expertise of a PM&R specialist and an Orthopedist, ensuring well-balanced coverage.

Table of Contents

  1. An Evidence-Based Approach to the Musculoskeletal Physical Examination

    2. Reliability and Validity of Physical Examination

    3. Sensory, Motor and Reflex Examination

    4. Physical Examination: Cervical Spine

    5. Physical Examination: Shoulder

    6. Physical Examination: Elbow, Wrist and Hand

    7. Physical Examination: Of the Lumbar Spine

    8. Physical Examination: Of the Sacroiliac Joint

    9. Physical Examination: Of the Hip

    10. Physical Examination: Of the Knee

    11. Physical Examination: Of the Foot and Ankle

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Hanley & Belfus 2006
Published:
21st October 2005
Imprint:
Hanley & Belfus
Hardcover ISBN:
9781560535911

About the Authors

Gerard Malanga

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Sports, Spine and Orthopedic Rehabilitation, Kessler Institute of Rehabilitation, Associate Professor, UMDNJ- New Jersey Medical School, West Orange, NJ, USA

Scott Nadler

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Sports Medicine, Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, UMDNJ, Newark, NJ, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.