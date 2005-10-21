Musculoskeletal Physical Examination
1st Edition
An Evidence-Based Approach
Description
This unique new text delivers complete coverage of every musculoskeletal exam, using concise "how-to" text complemented by hundreds of clear illustrations. Evidence-based throughout, this resource systematically summarizes the specificity and sensitivity of each test for each condition.
Key Features
- Provides complete coverage of every musculoskeletal physical examination.
- Summarizes and compares the evidence for specificity and sensitivity of each test for each condition in easy-to-use tables—enabling readers to select tests and draw conclusions from results with greater confidence.
- Uses over 200 illustrations to clearly depict each test.
- Every chapter features the expertise of a PM&R specialist and an Orthopedist, ensuring well-balanced coverage.
Table of Contents
- An Evidence-Based Approach to the Musculoskeletal Physical Examination
2. Reliability and Validity of Physical Examination
3. Sensory, Motor and Reflex Examination
4. Physical Examination: Cervical Spine
5. Physical Examination: Shoulder
6. Physical Examination: Elbow, Wrist and Hand
7. Physical Examination: Of the Lumbar Spine
8. Physical Examination: Of the Sacroiliac Joint
9. Physical Examination: Of the Hip
10. Physical Examination: Of the Knee
11. Physical Examination: Of the Foot and Ankle
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Hanley & Belfus 2006
- Published:
- 21st October 2005
- Imprint:
- Hanley & Belfus
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781560535911
About the Authors
Gerard Malanga
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Sports, Spine and Orthopedic Rehabilitation, Kessler Institute of Rehabilitation, Associate Professor, UMDNJ- New Jersey Medical School, West Orange, NJ, USA
Scott Nadler
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Sports Medicine, Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, UMDNJ, Newark, NJ, USA
