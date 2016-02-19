Muscle Function Testing provides information pertinent to the muscle functions. This book evaluates the method of examination that provides information about the strength of individual muscles or muscle groups that form a functional unit. Organized into three sections encompassing four parts, this book begins with an overview of the size, extent, and progress of peripheral nerve lesions. This text then discusses the nature of the simple movement pattern seen in muscle function testing. Other chapters consider the conditions for analytical physiotherapy and determination of the work capacity of the part of the body being tested. This book discusses as well the possible errors and mistakes that might occur during testing and might decrease the validity of the assessment. The final chapter deals with the demand for a better and a more rational method to therapeutic exercise. This book is a valuable resource for physiotherapists, orthopedic surgeons, physiologists, neurologists, and rheumatologists.

Table of Contents



Introduction

Section 1 Muscle Function Testing: Individual Parts

Part 1 The Face

Part 2 The Trunk

1 The Neck: Flexion

2 The Neck: Extension

3 The Trunk: Flexion

4 The Trunk: Extension (Dorsal Flexion)

5 The Trunk: Rotation

6 The Pelvis: Elevation (Sideways Lifting of the Pelvis)

Part 3 The Upper Limb

7 The Scapula: Adduction

8 The Scapula: Adduction with Depression

9 The Scapula: Elevation (Shoulder Elevation)

10 The Scapula: Abduction with Rotation

11 The Shoulder Joint: Flexion

12 The Shoulder Joint: Extension

13 The Shoulder Joint: Abduction

14 The Shoulder Joint: Extension from Abduction

15 The Shoulder Joint: Flexion from Abduction

16 The Shoulder Joint: Lateral Rotation

17 The Shoulder Joint: Medial Rotation

18 The Elbow Joint: Flexion

19 The Elbow Joint: Extension

20 The Forearm: Supination

21 The Forearm: Pronation

22 The Wrist Joint: Flexion with Adduction (Palmar Flexion with Ulnar Deviation)

23 The Wrist Joint: Flexion with Abduction (Palmar Flexion with Radial Deviation)

24 The Wrist Joint: Extension with Adduction (Dorsal Flexion with Ulnar Deviation)

25 The Wrist Joint: Extension with Abduction (Dorsal Flexion with Radial Deviation)

26 The Metacarpophalangeal Joints of the Fingers: Flexion

27 The Metacarpophalangeal Joints of the Fingers: Extension

28 The Metacarpophalangeal Joints of the Fingers: Adduction

29 The Metacarpophalangeal Joints of the Fingers: Abduction

30 The Proximal Interphalangeal Joints of the Fingers: Flexion

31 The Distal Interphalangeal Joints of the Fingers: Flexion

32 The Carpometacarpal (Saddle) Joint of the Thumb: Adduction

33 The Carpometacarpal (Saddle) Joint of the Thumb: Abduction

34 The Thumb and Little Finger: Opposition

35 The Metacarpophalangeal Joint of the Thumb: Flexion

36 The Metacarpophalangeal Joint of the Thumb: Extension

37 The Interphalangeal Joint of the Thumb: Flexion

38 The Interphalangeal Joint of the Thumb: Extension

Part 4 The Lower Limb

39 The Hip Joint: Flexion

40 The Hip Joint: Extension

41 The Hip Joint: Adduction

42 The Hip Joint: Abduction

43 The Hip Joint: Lateral Rotation

44 The Hip Joint: Medial Rotation

45 The Knee Joint: Flexion

46 The Knee Joint: Extension

47 The Ankle Joint: Plantar Flexion

48 The Ankle Joint: Plantar Flexion (Soleus)

49 The Ankle Joint: Supination with Dorsiflexion

50 The Ankle Joint: Supination with Plantar Flexion

51 The Ankle Joint: Plantar Pronation

52 The Metatarsophalangeal Joints of the Toes: Flexion

53 The Metatarsophalangeal Joint of the Hallux: Flexion

54 The Metatarsophalangeal Joints of the Toes: Extension

55 The Metatarsophalangeal Joints of the Toes: Adduction

56 The Metatarsophalangeal Joints of the Toes: Abduction

57 The Proximal Interphalangeal Joints of the Toes: Flexion

58 The Distal Interphalangeal Joints of the Toes: Flexion

59 The Interphalangeal Joint of the Hallux: Flexion

60 The Interphalangeal Joint of the Hallux: Extension

Section 2 Assessment of the Most Common Shortened Muscle Groups

61 Gastrocnemius and Soleus

62 The Hip Flexors

63 The Knee Flexors

64 The Adductors of the Thigh

65 Piriformis

66 Quadratus Lumborum

67 Pectoralis Major

68 The Paravertebral Back Muscles

69 The Trapezius-upper Part

70 Levator Scapulae

Section 3 Examination of Hypermobility

71 Head Rotation

72 High Arm Cross

73 Touching the Hands Behind the Back

74 Crossing the Arms Behind the Neck

75 Extension of the Elbows

76 Movement of the Hands: Test 1

77 Movement of the Hands: Test 2

78 Forward Flexion of the Back

79 Sideflexion of the Back

80 Sitting Down between the Heels

81 Forward Bending in Kneeling

82 Sideflexion in Kneeling

83 A Summary of Assessment

Appendix: Examples of Schemes for Muscle Tests