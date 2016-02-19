Muscle Function Testing
1st Edition
Description
Muscle Function Testing provides information pertinent to the muscle functions. This book evaluates the method of examination that provides information about the strength of individual muscles or muscle groups that form a functional unit. Organized into three sections encompassing four parts, this book begins with an overview of the size, extent, and progress of peripheral nerve lesions. This text then discusses the nature of the simple movement pattern seen in muscle function testing. Other chapters consider the conditions for analytical physiotherapy and determination of the work capacity of the part of the body being tested. This book discusses as well the possible errors and mistakes that might occur during testing and might decrease the validity of the assessment. The final chapter deals with the demand for a better and a more rational method to therapeutic exercise. This book is a valuable resource for physiotherapists, orthopedic surgeons, physiologists, neurologists, and rheumatologists.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Section 1 Muscle Function Testing: Individual Parts
Part 1 The Face
Part 2 The Trunk
1 The Neck: Flexion
2 The Neck: Extension
3 The Trunk: Flexion
4 The Trunk: Extension (Dorsal Flexion)
5 The Trunk: Rotation
6 The Pelvis: Elevation (Sideways Lifting of the Pelvis)
Part 3 The Upper Limb
7 The Scapula: Adduction
8 The Scapula: Adduction with Depression
9 The Scapula: Elevation (Shoulder Elevation)
10 The Scapula: Abduction with Rotation
11 The Shoulder Joint: Flexion
12 The Shoulder Joint: Extension
13 The Shoulder Joint: Abduction
14 The Shoulder Joint: Extension from Abduction
15 The Shoulder Joint: Flexion from Abduction
16 The Shoulder Joint: Lateral Rotation
17 The Shoulder Joint: Medial Rotation
18 The Elbow Joint: Flexion
19 The Elbow Joint: Extension
20 The Forearm: Supination
21 The Forearm: Pronation
22 The Wrist Joint: Flexion with Adduction (Palmar Flexion with Ulnar Deviation)
23 The Wrist Joint: Flexion with Abduction (Palmar Flexion with Radial Deviation)
24 The Wrist Joint: Extension with Adduction (Dorsal Flexion with Ulnar Deviation)
25 The Wrist Joint: Extension with Abduction (Dorsal Flexion with Radial Deviation)
26 The Metacarpophalangeal Joints of the Fingers: Flexion
27 The Metacarpophalangeal Joints of the Fingers: Extension
28 The Metacarpophalangeal Joints of the Fingers: Adduction
29 The Metacarpophalangeal Joints of the Fingers: Abduction
30 The Proximal Interphalangeal Joints of the Fingers: Flexion
31 The Distal Interphalangeal Joints of the Fingers: Flexion
32 The Carpometacarpal (Saddle) Joint of the Thumb: Adduction
33 The Carpometacarpal (Saddle) Joint of the Thumb: Abduction
34 The Thumb and Little Finger: Opposition
35 The Metacarpophalangeal Joint of the Thumb: Flexion
36 The Metacarpophalangeal Joint of the Thumb: Extension
37 The Interphalangeal Joint of the Thumb: Flexion
38 The Interphalangeal Joint of the Thumb: Extension
Part 4 The Lower Limb
39 The Hip Joint: Flexion
40 The Hip Joint: Extension
41 The Hip Joint: Adduction
42 The Hip Joint: Abduction
43 The Hip Joint: Lateral Rotation
44 The Hip Joint: Medial Rotation
45 The Knee Joint: Flexion
46 The Knee Joint: Extension
47 The Ankle Joint: Plantar Flexion
48 The Ankle Joint: Plantar Flexion (Soleus)
49 The Ankle Joint: Supination with Dorsiflexion
50 The Ankle Joint: Supination with Plantar Flexion
51 The Ankle Joint: Plantar Pronation
52 The Metatarsophalangeal Joints of the Toes: Flexion
53 The Metatarsophalangeal Joint of the Hallux: Flexion
54 The Metatarsophalangeal Joints of the Toes: Extension
55 The Metatarsophalangeal Joints of the Toes: Adduction
56 The Metatarsophalangeal Joints of the Toes: Abduction
57 The Proximal Interphalangeal Joints of the Toes: Flexion
58 The Distal Interphalangeal Joints of the Toes: Flexion
59 The Interphalangeal Joint of the Hallux: Flexion
60 The Interphalangeal Joint of the Hallux: Extension
Section 2 Assessment of the Most Common Shortened Muscle Groups
61 Gastrocnemius and Soleus
62 The Hip Flexors
63 The Knee Flexors
64 The Adductors of the Thigh
65 Piriformis
66 Quadratus Lumborum
67 Pectoralis Major
68 The Paravertebral Back Muscles
69 The Trapezius-upper Part
70 Levator Scapulae
Section 3 Examination of Hypermobility
71 Head Rotation
72 High Arm Cross
73 Touching the Hands Behind the Back
74 Crossing the Arms Behind the Neck
75 Extension of the Elbows
76 Movement of the Hands: Test 1
77 Movement of the Hands: Test 2
78 Forward Flexion of the Back
79 Sideflexion of the Back
80 Sitting Down between the Heels
81 Forward Bending in Kneeling
82 Sideflexion in Kneeling
83 A Summary of Assessment
Appendix: Examples of Schemes for Muscle Tests
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
- Published:
- 21st November 1983
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483191928