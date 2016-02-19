Muscle and Nonmuscle Motility
Muscle and Nonmuscle Motility, Volume 2 is concerned with the study of the contraction and the mechanism of movement of muscle cells in a variety of biological systems. The volume provides a view of some nonmuscle motility subjects. The chapters contained in the book deal with the cytoskeletal structure of cells, including the red blood cell; the role of clathrin in cell function; mechanochemical properties of ciliary movement; and the regulation of cell surface structure and function. Platelet motility, microtubular assembly, actin in nonmuscle cells, intermediate filament assembly and function, and cytoskeletal proteins are tackled as well. Cell biologists and biochemists will find the book a valuable source of information.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 1
1. Preparation and Properties of Dynein ATPase
I. Introduction
II. Preparation and Properties of Dynein Isoenzymes from Sea Urchin Sperm Flagella
III. Preparation and Properties of Dynein ATPases from Other Sources
IV. Function of Dynein ATPases
References
2. The Cytoskeleton of the Red Blood Cell
I. Introduction
II. Properties of the Red Cell
III. Nature of the Red Cell Cytoskeleton
IV. Construction of the Cytoskeleton: Interactions between Constituent Proteins
V. Interactions of Cytoskeletal Constituents with Other Membrane Components
VI. Participation of the Cytoskeleton in Cellular Phenomena
VII. Cytoskeletal Proteins and Cell Maturation
VIII. The Cytoskeleton in Disease States
IX. Conservation of Cytoskeletal Proteins: Species Variation
X. Relation of the Red Cell Cytoskeleton and Its Proteins to Those of Other Eukaryotic Cells
References
3. Clathrin: A Study of Its Properties and Mechanochemical Role in Cell Functions
I. Introduction
II. Properties of Clathrin
III. General Considerations
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
4. New Concepts of the Control of Cell Surface Structure and Function
I. Introduction
II. The Control of Membrane Topography
III. The Role of Tubulin in Membrane Regulation
IV. Summary
References
Index
