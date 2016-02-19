Muscle and Nonmuscle Motility - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126730029, 9781483275567

Muscle and Nonmuscle Motility

1st Edition

Editors: Alfred Stracher
ISBN: 9781483275567
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1983
Page Count: 226
Description

Muscle and Nonmuscle Motility, Volume 2 is concerned with the study of the contraction and the mechanism of movement of muscle cells in a variety of biological systems. The volume provides a view of some nonmuscle motility subjects. The chapters contained in the book deal with the cytoskeletal structure of cells, including the red blood cell; the role of clathrin in cell function; mechanochemical properties of ciliary movement; and the regulation of cell surface structure and function. Platelet motility, microtubular assembly, actin in nonmuscle cells, intermediate filament assembly and function, and cytoskeletal proteins are tackled as well. Cell biologists and biochemists will find the book a valuable source of information.

Table of Contents


Contents

Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume 1

1. Preparation and Properties of Dynein ATPase

I. Introduction

II. Preparation and Properties of Dynein Isoenzymes from Sea Urchin Sperm Flagella

III. Preparation and Properties of Dynein ATPases from Other Sources

IV. Function of Dynein ATPases

References

2. The Cytoskeleton of the Red Blood Cell

I. Introduction

II. Properties of the Red Cell

III. Nature of the Red Cell Cytoskeleton

IV. Construction of the Cytoskeleton: Interactions between Constituent Proteins

V. Interactions of Cytoskeletal Constituents with Other Membrane Components

VI. Participation of the Cytoskeleton in Cellular Phenomena

VII. Cytoskeletal Proteins and Cell Maturation

VIII. The Cytoskeleton in Disease States

IX. Conservation of Cytoskeletal Proteins: Species Variation

X. Relation of the Red Cell Cytoskeleton and Its Proteins to Those of Other Eukaryotic Cells

References

3. Clathrin: A Study of Its Properties and Mechanochemical Role in Cell Functions

I. Introduction

II. Properties of Clathrin

III. General Considerations

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

4. New Concepts of the Control of Cell Surface Structure and Function

I. Introduction

II. The Control of Membrane Topography

III. The Role of Tubulin in Membrane Regulation

IV. Summary

References

Index

