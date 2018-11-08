Muscle and Exercise Physiology

Skeletal Muscle Morphology

1. Human Body Composition and Muscle Mass

2. Functional Morphology of the Striated Muscle

3. Mechanisms of Muscle Contraction and Relaxation

4. Motor Units and Muscle Receptors

Muscle Energetics and its Performance

5. Muscle Energetics

6. Efficiency of Skeletal Muscle

7. Muscle Function: Strength, Speed, and, Fatigability

8. Critical Power: Possibly the Most Important Fatigue Threshold in Exercise Physiology

9. Energy Cost of Human Locomotion on Land and in Water

Muscle Metabolism and Exercise Physiology

10. The Coupling of Internal and External Gas Exchange During Exercise

11. Carbohydrate Metabolism During Exercise

12. Muscle Lipid Metabolism

13. Muscle as an Endocrine Organ

14. The Role of Reactive Oxygen and Nitrogen Species in Skeletal Muscle

15. Exercise, Immunity and Illness

Body Adaptation to Exercise

16. The Evolution of Skeletal Muscle Plasticity in Response to Physical Activity and Inactivity

17. Muscle Blood Flow and Vascularization in Response to Exercise and Training

18. Metabolic Transitions and Muscle Metabolic Stability: Effects of Exercise Training

19. Human Aging - Impact on Muscle Force and Power

20. The Role of Exercise on Fracture Reduction and Bone Strengthening

Heart Muscle and Exercise

21. Functional Morphology of the Cardiac Myocyte

22. Exercise and the Coronary Circulation

23. Cardiac Energetics

24. Regulation of Heart Rate and Blood Pressure During Exercise in Humans

25. Sympatho-excitation in Heart Failure: Contribution of Skeletal Muscle Reflexes and the Protective Role of Exercise Training