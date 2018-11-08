Muscle and Exercise Physiology
1st Edition
Description
Muscle and Exercise Physiology is a comprehensive reference covering muscle and exercise physiology, from basic science to advanced knowledge, including muscle power generating capabilities, muscle energetics, fatigue, aging and the cardio-respiratory system in exercise performance. Topics presented include the clinical importance of body responses to physical exercise, including its impact on oxygen species production, body immune system, lipid and carbohydrate metabolism, cardiac energetics and its functional reserves, and the health-related effects of physical activity and inactivity. Novel topics like critical power, ROS and muscle, and heart muscle physiology are explored.
This book is ideal for researchers and scientists interested in muscle and exercise physiology, as well as students in the biological sciences, including medicine, human movements and sport sciences.
Key Features
- Contains basic and state-of-the-art knowledge on the most important issues of muscle and exercise physiology, including muscle and body adaptation to physical training, the impact of aging and physical activity/inactivity
- Provides both the basic and advanced knowledge required to understand mechanisms that limit physical capacity in both untrained people and top class athletes
- Covers advanced content on muscle power generating capabilities, muscle energetics, fatigue and aging
Readership
Researchers and scientists interested in muscle and exercise physiology as well as students of biological sciences, including medicine, human movements and sport sciences
Table of Contents
Skeletal Muscle Morphology
1. Human Body Composition and Muscle Mass
2. Functional Morphology of the Striated Muscle
3. Mechanisms of Muscle Contraction and Relaxation
4. Motor Units and Muscle Receptors
Muscle Energetics and its Performance
5. Muscle Energetics
6. Efficiency of Skeletal Muscle
7. Muscle Function: Strength, Speed, and, Fatigability
8. Critical Power: Possibly the Most Important Fatigue Threshold in Exercise Physiology
9. Energy Cost of Human Locomotion on Land and in Water
Muscle Metabolism and Exercise Physiology
10. The Coupling of Internal and External Gas Exchange During Exercise
11. Carbohydrate Metabolism During Exercise
12. Muscle Lipid Metabolism
13. Muscle as an Endocrine Organ
14. The Role of Reactive Oxygen and Nitrogen Species in Skeletal Muscle
15. Exercise, Immunity and Illness
Body Adaptation to Exercise
16. The Evolution of Skeletal Muscle Plasticity in Response to Physical Activity and Inactivity
17. Muscle Blood Flow and Vascularization in Response to Exercise and Training
18. Metabolic Transitions and Muscle Metabolic Stability: Effects of Exercise Training
19. Human Aging - Impact on Muscle Force and Power
20. The Role of Exercise on Fracture Reduction and Bone Strengthening
Heart Muscle and Exercise
21. Functional Morphology of the Cardiac Myocyte
22. Exercise and the Coronary Circulation
23. Cardiac Energetics
24. Regulation of Heart Rate and Blood Pressure During Exercise in Humans
25. Sympatho-excitation in Heart Failure: Contribution of Skeletal Muscle Reflexes and the Protective Role of Exercise Training
Details
- No. of pages:
- 618
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 8th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128145944
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128145937
About the Editor
Jerzy Zoladz
Professor Jerzy A. Zoladz (Ph.D.) is an internationally recognised scientist specializing in human exercise physiology, with special focus on muscle energetics, muscle performance and fatigue. He received his Ph.D., from the Free University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands in 2000, based on the thesis entitled.: Limitations to sustained power output with special reference to the change point in the V̇O2/power output relationship. In the same year, he become an associate professor (dr hab.) at the University School of Physical Education in Kraków, Poland, based on the thesis entitled.: Power output, mechanical efficiency and fatigue in human skeletal muscles. He is currently a full professor at the University School of Physical Education in Kraków, Poland. Professor Zoladz’s scientific interests include factors determining muscle power generating capabilities, muscle energetics, mechanisms determining the kinetics of oxygen uptake in human skeletal muscles and the impact of physical training on the muscle metabolic stability. He is the author/co-author of over a hundred of scientific papers/research communications published in international journals and he is a co-author of five textbooks for students. He has been a member of The Physiological Society (London) since 1996. Professor Zoladz also authored a number of successful practical applications of science into sport practice, including the design of the field running test for athletes (known as the Zoladz-test) as well as the development of a new method of training of muscle strength and power for the Polish national team in ski jumping. In connection with these activities, he has participated in the Winter Olympics Games in Salt Lake City (2002) as a member of the Medical Commission of The Polish Olympic Team.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Head of Department, Chair of Physiology and Biochemistry, Department of Muscle Physiology, Faculty of Rehabilitation, University School of Physical Education, Krakow, Poland